State champs honored by YWCA Westmoreland County at annual Sportswomen awards banquet

While individuals are honored yearly by the YWCA Westmoreland County, this was the first time the organization had three state championship teams draw prolonged applause.

It was all right to make underhanded comments Tuesday night: the Yough and Hempfield softball teams were lauded for winning PIAA titles last spring, along with the Greensburg Central Catholic volleyball team.

The local YWCA recognized eight individuals and four teams at its 23rd annual awards banquet at the Greensburg Ramada Inn and Conference Center.

"Earning a state championship is no small feat," YWCA Mistress of Ceremonies Annie Urban said.

Yough received the Teen Sports Team of the Year award after capturing the school's first state title in any sport. Yough overcame a loss in the WPIAL Class AAA semifinals and recharged to win the PIAA title at Penn State. The Cougars finished 22-3 and produced five all-state players.

Yough coach Art "Dutch" Harvey did not join his team on stage, choosing to give the players the spotlight.

"Winning (state titles) was so big for us and Hempfield," Harvey said. "It helps you build a program. It elevates the game and gives the younger girls something to shoot for."

Yough junior Hannah Bach was impressed with the event and Yough's place in it.

"Winning and being recognized puts our team out there," Bach said, holding twisted balloons given to her by guest speaker Faerie Grace.

Hempfield, a perennial power in the WPIAL under veteran coach Bob Kalp, made it back-to-back WPIAL Class 4A titles and capped arguably their best season (25-2) with a state championship. The Spartans are in full-season mode and hungry for another postseason run, but took time out to reflect on last season's success.

The Spartans, along with GCC, received Committee's Choice Awards.

"This is something for the kids," Kalp said. "This is my second go-around here. I came here with my daughter in 1997. It's great to see last year's team be honored. It was the best one I have been associated with."

GCC won WPIAL and PIAA titles last season to bring home the program's second PIAA title in three seasons. The Centurions were 18-1.

"It was really awesome to spend the night with so many great women athletes," GCC senior Haley Moore said. "It shows how hard work and passion can lead you to accomplish so many great things."

Other honorees:

• Sportswoman of the Year (individual excellence): Samantha Emert, senior, St. Vincent softball. A standout pitcher for the Bearcats, she went 4-1 with a 0.56 ERA and 19 strikeouts during last year's PAC Tournament, which St. Vincent won on the way to its first trip to the NCAA Division III Tournament. She was the PAC Player of the Year after posting 18 wins, and opponents batted just .198 against her.

• Sportswomen Team of the Year: St. Vincent softball. The Bearcats won the school's first PAC title in softball last spring and made their debut in the NCAA Tournament, where they knocked off Virginia Wesleyan, the top-ranked Division III team in the country.

• Sports Girl of the Year (individual excellence): Corinn Brewer, Greensburg Central Catholic Middle School. A seventh-grader, Brewer set a national record in her age group last summer in the 3,000-meter run at the Three Rivers Association championships and made Junior Olympic nationals.

• Sports Girl of the Year (team sport): Samantha Felder, Queen of Angels Catholic School. Felder is an eighth-grade soccer player on the Century V Gold team.

• Sports Teen of the Year (individual excellence): Morgan Ryan, Hempfield. A senior softball pitcher who is headed to Notre Dame, Ryan helped Hempfield win back-to-back WPIAL titles and a PIAA championship. She went 23-2 with a 1.11 ERA and 188 strikeouts last season and also hit six home runs and drove in 30 runs.

• Sports Teen of the Year (team sport): Olivia Porter, Southmoreland. A four-sport athlete who excels in all four, Porter is a 1,000-point scorer in basketball, had nearly 300 goals in soccer, made seven extra points as a kicker in football, and provides big hits and double plays for the softball team. She will play softball at Pitt-Johnstown.

• Sportswoman of the Year (team sport): Karen Struble Myers. Known for roller derby, Myers is an original member of WestCo Derby, which began in 2012, and one of its top scorers. She has overcome numerous surgeries to succeed in her sport. Myers was the first athlete honored by the YWCA for roller derby.

• Sportswoman with Special Needs: Maria Rajakovich. A Serra Catholic and Duquesne University St. Anthony Program graduate, she has played soccer and basketball in the Special Olympics.

• Women's Health and Fitness Award: Cara Zanella. An Irwin resident, Zanella has won gold in U.S. Figure Skating. She also is an online coach for the Beachbody exercise series.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com .