High school scores and schedules for April 11
Updated 1 hour ago
High schools
Baseball
Tuesday's results
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland 5, Butler 0
Section 2
Hempfield 7, Norwin 6
Penn-Trafford 11, Penn Hills 3
Section 3
Canon-McMillan 11, Allderdice 0
Class 5A
Section 1
Hampton 12, Obama Academy 2
Mars 3, Kiski Area 2
Section 2
West Allegheny at Montour, ppd.
Section 3
Franklin Regional 8, Albert Gallatin 1
McKeesport at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Thomas Jefferson 10, Laurel Highlands 6
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 5, Indiana 0
Greensburg Salem 12, Highlands 1
Knoch 6, Yough 3
Section 2
Blackhawk 5, South Fayette 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Shady Side Academy at Valley, ppd.
Section 2
Avonworth 7, Beaver Falls 4
South Side Beaver 10, Mohawk 7
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 3, Washington 2 (8 inn.)
Waynesburg at Charleroi, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 2
Freedom 7, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 13, Northgate 3
Carlynton 11, Sto-Rox 1
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian Academy 14, Springdale 7
Vincentian Academy 12, Leechburg 2
Nonsection
Armstrong 14, Karns City 5
Baldwin 11, Central Valley 1
Carrick 11, Central Catholic 0
Clay-Battelle, W.Va. at West Greene, ppd.
Derry 19, Southmoreland 5
Northgate at Aliquippa, ppd.
Wednesday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Shaler, 4 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.; Hempfield at Plum, 4 p.m.; Norwin at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Allderdice at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.; Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.; Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Kiski Area at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.; Mars at North Hills, 7 p.m.; Obama Academy at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Carrick at Moon, 4:15 p.m.; Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.; West Allegheny at Montour, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Latrobe, 7 p.m.; McKeesport at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.; Highlands at Derry, 4 p.m.; Knoch at Indiana, 4 p.m.; Yough at Freeport, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at Central Valley, 4 p.m.; New Castle at Hopewell, 4 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 4 p.m.; South Fayette at Beaver, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, 6 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at McGuffey, 4 p.m.; South Park at Ringgold, 4 p.m.; West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Burrell at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.; Valley at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Mohawk at New Brighton, 4 p.m.; Riverside at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Charleroi at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.; Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beth-Center at California, 4 p.m.; Carmichaels at Frazier, 4 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, 4 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Laurel, 4 p.m.; Freedom at Shenango, 4 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.; Summit Academy at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.; Carlynton at Northgate, 4 p.m.; Riverview at Serra Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Leechburg at St. Joseph, 3:45 p.m.; Union at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Jeannette at Jefferson-Morgan, 2 p.m.; Monessen at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.; West Greene at Geibel, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Avella at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.; Clairton at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Rochester, 4:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Washington at Avonworth, 4 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at Homer-Center, 4 p.m..; Penns Manor at Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.; Purchase Line at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.; Saltsburg at United, 4 p.m.; West Shamokin at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.
Lacrosse
Boys
Class AAA
Section 2
Penn-Trafford 15, Plum 3
Class AA
Section 2
Hampton 20, Aquinas Academy 2
Nonsection
South Fayette 12, Meadville 4
Girls
Tuesday's results
Class AA
Section 1
Plum 16, Greensburg Salem 6
Nonsection
Baldwin 16, Yough 7
Softball
Tuesday's results
WPIAL
Ripken Experience tournament at Myrtle Beach
West Allegheny 10, Madison, Va. 5
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin 2, Peters Township 1
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Mt. Lebanon at Brashear, ppd.
Section 3
North Allegheny 5, Seneca Valley 1
Pine-Richland 9, North Hills 5
Shaler 10, Butler 4
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong 5, Plum 1
Franklin Regional 12, Woodland Hills 0
Greensburg Salem 12, Gateway 4
Kiski Area 7, Penn-Trafford 2
Section 2
Albert Gallatin 14, Ringgold 0
Connellsville 8, Laurel Highlands 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, Trinity 0
Section 3
Montour 13, Chartiers Valley 2
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 5, Uniontown 1
Knoch 8, Indiana 0
Mt. Pleasant 6, Derry 0
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward 13, Keystone Oaks 3
South Fayette 20, Carrick 2
Section 3
Blackhawk at Ambridge, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 22, East Allegheny 0
South Allegheny 13, Valley 4
Section 2
Ellwood City 5, Steel Valley 1
Freedom 12, Beaver Falls 0
Section 3
South Park 9, Brownsville 2
Southmoreland 11, McGuffey 2
Waynesburg 5, Charleroi 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 5, Brentwood 2
Serra Catholic 18, Sto-Rox 0
Seton-La Salle 16, Carlynton 1
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge 15, Northgate 9
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 17, Springdale 0
Section 3
Burgettstown 7, Beth-Center 6
Chartiers-Houston 10, Bentworth 0
Frazier 8, Fort Cherry 0
Section 4
Mohawk 17, Vincentian Academy 2
Class A
Section 1
Cornell 15, Aliquippa 4
Quigley Catholic at Sewickley Academy, ppd.
Rochester at Western Beaver, ppd.
Section 2
California 14, Avella 0
Monessen 7, Jefferson-Morgan 0
West Greene 12, Carmichaels 2
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 5, Riverview 4
Leechburg 7, Jeannette 0
St. Joseph 21, Ellis School 0
Nonsection
Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 8-11, Mapletown 0-1
East Liverpool, Ohio at Western Beaver, ppd.
Hampton 11, Penn Hills 3
District 6
Nonsection
West Shamokin 5, Redbank Valley 1
Wednesday's schedule
WPIAL
Ripken Experience tournament at Myrtle Beach
West Allegheny vs. St. Joseph by-the-Sea, NY, 9 a.m.
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Penn Hills at Hempfield, 3:45 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Chartiers Valley at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at Uniontown, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 4 p.m.; South Fayette at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ambridge at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.; Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.; New Castle at Central Valley, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Burrell at Freeport, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Carlynton at Brentwood, 4 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Bentworth at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.; Frazier at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Quigley Catholic at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Section 2
West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 2 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.; Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Hopewell at Moon, 4 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at Homer-Center, 4:15 p.m.; Penns Manor at Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.; Purchase Line at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.; Saltsburg at United, 4:30 p.m.; West Shamokin at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Tuesday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Norwin 5, Connellsville 0
Section 3
Central Catholic 5, Woodland Hills 0
Section 4
Canon-McMillan 4, Montour 1
Mt. Lebanon 5, Bethel Park 0
Class AA
Section 1
West Mifflin 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 2
Section 2
Blackhawk 5, Beaver Falls 0
Section 4
Sewickley Academy 5, McGuffey 0
Winchester Thurston 4, Washington 1
Summary
Class AA
Section 1
West Mifflin 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 2
Singles: Darren Studinick (WM) d. Ben Pisano, 6-3 4-6 6-2; Oliver Robinson (GCC) d. Tyler Beck, 6-3 6-4; Owen Beer (GCC) def. Benny Moses, 6-3 3-6 6-1.
Doubles: Jasper Zales/Jake Diego (WM) d. John Jiang/Noah Ficerai-Garland, 6-2 6-3; Ben Smoley/Dmitri Ramokv (WM) d. Joshua Altmeyer/Erik Duong (GCC), 6-2 6-3.
Track and Field
Boys
Tuesday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Hempfield 111, Indiana 39
Penn-Trafford 88, Greensburg Salem 62
Section 2
Belle Vernon 91, Laurel Highlands 59
Belle Vernon 87, Mt. Pleasant 34
Section 4
Highlands 73, Hampton 68
Section 7
Chartiers Valley 92, West Mifflin 58
Class AA
Section 6
Waynesburg 96, West Greene 49
West Greene 85, Jefferson-Morgan 31
Girls
Tuesday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Hempfield 95, Indiana 55
Penn-Trafford 92, Greensburg Salem 58
Section 2
Laurel Highlands 87, Belle Vernon 63
Mt. Pleasant 92, Belle Vernon 57
Section 4
Hampton 107, Highlands 28
Section 7
Chartiers Valley 97, West Mifflin 53
Class AA
Section 6
Waynesburg 114, West Greene 28
West Greene 56, Jefferson-Morgan 38
Volleyball
Tuesday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Bethel Park 3, Moon 0
Canon-McMillan 3, Central Catholic 1
Peters Township 3, Upper St. Clair 1
Section 2
Butler 3, Fox Chapel 0
Shaler 3, North Hills 0
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland (n)
Section 3
Hempfield 3, Plum 0
Norwin 3, Gateway 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Latrobe 0
Penn Hills at Armstrong (n)
Class AA
Section 1
Beaver County Christian 3, Trinity 0
Montour 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1
Hopewell at Ambridge (n)
Section 2
Deer Lakes 3, Derry 2
Section 3
South Park 3, Steel Valley 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, Seton-La Salle 1
Bishop Canevin at Keystone Oaks (n)
Wednesday's schedule
Class AA
Section 1
Hopewell at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Seton-La Salle at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
