Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

High school scores and schedules for April 11

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 10:36 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

High schools

Baseball

Tuesday's results

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland 5, Butler 0

Section 2

Hempfield 7, Norwin 6

Penn-Trafford 11, Penn Hills 3

Section 3

Canon-McMillan 11, Allderdice 0

Class 5A

Section 1

Hampton 12, Obama Academy 2

Mars 3, Kiski Area 2

Section 2

West Allegheny at Montour, ppd.

Section 3

Franklin Regional 8, Albert Gallatin 1

McKeesport at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Thomas Jefferson 10, Laurel Highlands 6

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 5, Indiana 0

Greensburg Salem 12, Highlands 1

Knoch 6, Yough 3

Section 2

Blackhawk 5, South Fayette 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Shady Side Academy at Valley, ppd.

Section 2

Avonworth 7, Beaver Falls 4

South Side Beaver 10, Mohawk 7

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 3, Washington 2 (8 inn.)

Waynesburg at Charleroi, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 2

Freedom 7, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 13, Northgate 3

Carlynton 11, Sto-Rox 1

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian Academy 14, Springdale 7

Vincentian Academy 12, Leechburg 2

Nonsection

Armstrong 14, Karns City 5

Baldwin 11, Central Valley 1

Carrick 11, Central Catholic 0

Clay-Battelle, W.Va. at West Greene, ppd.

Derry 19, Southmoreland 5

Northgate at Aliquippa, ppd.

Wednesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Shaler, 4 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.; Hempfield at Plum, 4 p.m.; Norwin at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Allderdice at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.; Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.; Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.; Mars at North Hills, 7 p.m.; Obama Academy at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Carrick at Moon, 4:15 p.m.; Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.; West Allegheny at Montour, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Latrobe, 7 p.m.; McKeesport at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.; Highlands at Derry, 4 p.m.; Knoch at Indiana, 4 p.m.; Yough at Freeport, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Central Valley, 4 p.m.; New Castle at Hopewell, 4 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 4 p.m.; South Fayette at Beaver, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, 6 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at McGuffey, 4 p.m.; South Park at Ringgold, 4 p.m.; West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.; Valley at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Mohawk at New Brighton, 4 p.m.; Riverside at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.; Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center at California, 4 p.m.; Carmichaels at Frazier, 4 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, 4 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Laurel, 4 p.m.; Freedom at Shenango, 4 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.; Summit Academy at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.; Carlynton at Northgate, 4 p.m.; Riverview at Serra Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Leechburg at St. Joseph, 3:45 p.m.; Union at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Jeannette at Jefferson-Morgan, 2 p.m.; Monessen at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.; West Greene at Geibel, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Avella at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.; Clairton at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Rochester, 4:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Washington at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at Homer-Center, 4 p.m..; Penns Manor at Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.; Purchase Line at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.; Saltsburg at United, 4 p.m.; West Shamokin at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Class AAA

Section 2

Penn-Trafford 15, Plum 3

Class AA

Section 2

Hampton 20, Aquinas Academy 2

Nonsection

South Fayette 12, Meadville 4

Girls

Tuesday's results

Class AA

Section 1

Plum 16, Greensburg Salem 6

Nonsection

Baldwin 16, Yough 7

Softball

Tuesday's results

WPIAL

Ripken Experience tournament at Myrtle Beach

West Allegheny 10, Madison, Va. 5

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin 2, Peters Township 1

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon at Brashear, ppd.

Section 3

North Allegheny 5, Seneca Valley 1

Pine-Richland 9, North Hills 5

Shaler 10, Butler 4

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong 5, Plum 1

Franklin Regional 12, Woodland Hills 0

Greensburg Salem 12, Gateway 4

Kiski Area 7, Penn-Trafford 2

Section 2

Albert Gallatin 14, Ringgold 0

Connellsville 8, Laurel Highlands 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Trinity 0

Section 3

Montour 13, Chartiers Valley 2

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 5, Uniontown 1

Knoch 8, Indiana 0

Mt. Pleasant 6, Derry 0

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward 13, Keystone Oaks 3

South Fayette 20, Carrick 2

Section 3

Blackhawk at Ambridge, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 22, East Allegheny 0

South Allegheny 13, Valley 4

Section 2

Ellwood City 5, Steel Valley 1

Freedom 12, Beaver Falls 0

Section 3

South Park 9, Brownsville 2

Southmoreland 11, McGuffey 2

Waynesburg 5, Charleroi 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 5, Brentwood 2

Serra Catholic 18, Sto-Rox 0

Seton-La Salle 16, Carlynton 1

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge 15, Northgate 9

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 17, Springdale 0

Section 3

Burgettstown 7, Beth-Center 6

Chartiers-Houston 10, Bentworth 0

Frazier 8, Fort Cherry 0

Section 4

Mohawk 17, Vincentian Academy 2

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 15, Aliquippa 4

Quigley Catholic at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Rochester at Western Beaver, ppd.

Section 2

California 14, Avella 0

Monessen 7, Jefferson-Morgan 0

West Greene 12, Carmichaels 2

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 5, Riverview 4

Leechburg 7, Jeannette 0

St. Joseph 21, Ellis School 0

Nonsection

Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 8-11, Mapletown 0-1

East Liverpool, Ohio at Western Beaver, ppd.

Hampton 11, Penn Hills 3

District 6

Nonsection

West Shamokin 5, Redbank Valley 1

Wednesday's schedule

WPIAL

Ripken Experience tournament at Myrtle Beach

West Allegheny vs. St. Joseph by-the-Sea, NY, 9 a.m.

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Penn Hills at Hempfield, 3:45 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 4 p.m.; South Fayette at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.; Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.; New Castle at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell at Freeport, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton at Brentwood, 4 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.; Frazier at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Section 2

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 2 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.; Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Hopewell at Moon, 4 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at Homer-Center, 4:15 p.m.; Penns Manor at Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.; Purchase Line at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.; Saltsburg at United, 4:30 p.m.; West Shamokin at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Norwin 5, Connellsville 0

Section 3

Central Catholic 5, Woodland Hills 0

Section 4

Canon-McMillan 4, Montour 1

Mt. Lebanon 5, Bethel Park 0

Class AA

Section 1

West Mifflin 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 2

Section 2

Blackhawk 5, Beaver Falls 0

Section 4

Sewickley Academy 5, McGuffey 0

Winchester Thurston 4, Washington 1

Summary

Class AA

Section 1

West Mifflin 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 2

Singles: Darren Studinick (WM) d. Ben Pisano, 6-3 4-6 6-2; Oliver Robinson (GCC) d. Tyler Beck, 6-3 6-4; Owen Beer (GCC) def. Benny Moses, 6-3 3-6 6-1.

Doubles: Jasper Zales/Jake Diego (WM) d. John Jiang/Noah Ficerai-Garland, 6-2 6-3; Ben Smoley/Dmitri Ramokv (WM) d. Joshua Altmeyer/Erik Duong (GCC), 6-2 6-3.

Track and Field

Boys

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Hempfield 111, Indiana 39

Penn-Trafford 88, Greensburg Salem 62

Section 2

Belle Vernon 91, Laurel Highlands 59

Belle Vernon 87, Mt. Pleasant 34

Section 4

Highlands 73, Hampton 68

Section 7

Chartiers Valley 92, West Mifflin 58

Class AA

Section 6

Waynesburg 96, West Greene 49

West Greene 85, Jefferson-Morgan 31

Girls

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Hempfield 95, Indiana 55

Penn-Trafford 92, Greensburg Salem 58

Section 2

Laurel Highlands 87, Belle Vernon 63

Mt. Pleasant 92, Belle Vernon 57

Section 4

Hampton 107, Highlands 28

Section 7

Chartiers Valley 97, West Mifflin 53

Class AA

Section 6

Waynesburg 114, West Greene 28

West Greene 56, Jefferson-Morgan 38

Volleyball

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Bethel Park 3, Moon 0

Canon-McMillan 3, Central Catholic 1

Peters Township 3, Upper St. Clair 1

Section 2

Butler 3, Fox Chapel 0

Shaler 3, North Hills 0

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland (n)

Section 3

Hempfield 3, Plum 0

Norwin 3, Gateway 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Latrobe 0

Penn Hills at Armstrong (n)

Class AA

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 3, Trinity 0

Montour 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1

Hopewell at Ambridge (n)

Section 2

Deer Lakes 3, Derry 2

Section 3

South Park 3, Steel Valley 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Seton-La Salle 1

Bishop Canevin at Keystone Oaks (n)

Wednesday's schedule

Class AA

Section 1

Hopewell at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Seton-La Salle at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.