High school scores and schedules for April 11

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Baseball

Tuesday's results

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland 5, Butler 0

Section 2

Hempfield 7, Norwin 6

Penn-Trafford 11, Penn Hills 3

Section 3

Canon-McMillan 11, Allderdice 0

Class 5A

Section 1

Hampton 12, Obama Academy 2

Mars 3, Kiski Area 2

Section 2

West Allegheny at Montour, ppd.

Section 3

Franklin Regional 8, Albert Gallatin 1

McKeesport at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Thomas Jefferson 10, Laurel Highlands 6

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 5, Indiana 0

Greensburg Salem 12, Highlands 1

Knoch 6, Yough 3

Section 2

Blackhawk 5, South Fayette 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Shady Side Academy at Valley, ppd.

Section 2

Avonworth 7, Beaver Falls 4

South Side Beaver 10, Mohawk 7

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 3, Washington 2 (8 inn.)

Waynesburg at Charleroi, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 2

Freedom 7, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 13, Northgate 3

Carlynton 11, Sto-Rox 1

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian Academy 14, Springdale 7

Vincentian Academy 12, Leechburg 2

Nonsection

Armstrong 14, Karns City 5

Baldwin 11, Central Valley 1

Carrick 11, Central Catholic 0

Clay-Battelle, W.Va. at West Greene, ppd.

Derry 19, Southmoreland 5

Northgate at Aliquippa, ppd.

Wednesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Shaler, 4 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.; Hempfield at Plum, 4 p.m.; Norwin at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Allderdice at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.; Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.; Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.; Mars at North Hills, 7 p.m.; Obama Academy at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Carrick at Moon, 4:15 p.m.; Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.; West Allegheny at Montour, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Latrobe, 7 p.m.; McKeesport at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.; Highlands at Derry, 4 p.m.; Knoch at Indiana, 4 p.m.; Yough at Freeport, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Central Valley, 4 p.m.; New Castle at Hopewell, 4 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 4 p.m.; South Fayette at Beaver, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, 6 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at McGuffey, 4 p.m.; South Park at Ringgold, 4 p.m.; West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.; Valley at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Mohawk at New Brighton, 4 p.m.; Riverside at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.; Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center at California, 4 p.m.; Carmichaels at Frazier, 4 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, 4 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Laurel, 4 p.m.; Freedom at Shenango, 4 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.; Summit Academy at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.; Carlynton at Northgate, 4 p.m.; Riverview at Serra Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Leechburg at St. Joseph, 3:45 p.m.; Union at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Jeannette at Jefferson-Morgan, 2 p.m.; Monessen at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.; West Greene at Geibel, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Avella at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.; Clairton at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Rochester, 4:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Washington at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at Homer-Center, 4 p.m..; Penns Manor at Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.; Purchase Line at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.; Saltsburg at United, 4 p.m.; West Shamokin at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Class AAA

Section 2

Penn-Trafford 15, Plum 3

Class AA

Section 2

Hampton 20, Aquinas Academy 2

Nonsection

South Fayette 12, Meadville 4

Girls

Tuesday's results

Class AA

Section 1

Plum 16, Greensburg Salem 6

Nonsection

Baldwin 16, Yough 7

Softball

Tuesday's results

WPIAL

Ripken Experience tournament at Myrtle Beach

West Allegheny 10, Madison, Va. 5

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin 2, Peters Township 1

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon at Brashear, ppd.

Section 3

North Allegheny 5, Seneca Valley 1

Pine-Richland 9, North Hills 5

Shaler 10, Butler 4

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong 5, Plum 1

Franklin Regional 12, Woodland Hills 0

Greensburg Salem 12, Gateway 4

Kiski Area 7, Penn-Trafford 2

Section 2

Albert Gallatin 14, Ringgold 0

Connellsville 8, Laurel Highlands 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Trinity 0

Section 3

Montour 13, Chartiers Valley 2

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 5, Uniontown 1

Knoch 8, Indiana 0

Mt. Pleasant 6, Derry 0

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward 13, Keystone Oaks 3

South Fayette 20, Carrick 2

Section 3

Blackhawk at Ambridge, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 22, East Allegheny 0

South Allegheny 13, Valley 4

Section 2

Ellwood City 5, Steel Valley 1

Freedom 12, Beaver Falls 0

Section 3

South Park 9, Brownsville 2

Southmoreland 11, McGuffey 2

Waynesburg 5, Charleroi 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 5, Brentwood 2

Serra Catholic 18, Sto-Rox 0

Seton-La Salle 16, Carlynton 1

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge 15, Northgate 9

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 17, Springdale 0

Section 3

Burgettstown 7, Beth-Center 6

Chartiers-Houston 10, Bentworth 0

Frazier 8, Fort Cherry 0

Section 4

Mohawk 17, Vincentian Academy 2

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 15, Aliquippa 4

Quigley Catholic at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Rochester at Western Beaver, ppd.

Section 2

California 14, Avella 0

Monessen 7, Jefferson-Morgan 0

West Greene 12, Carmichaels 2

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 5, Riverview 4

Leechburg 7, Jeannette 0

St. Joseph 21, Ellis School 0

Nonsection

Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 8-11, Mapletown 0-1

East Liverpool, Ohio at Western Beaver, ppd.

Hampton 11, Penn Hills 3

District 6

Nonsection

West Shamokin 5, Redbank Valley 1

Wednesday's schedule

WPIAL

Ripken Experience tournament at Myrtle Beach

West Allegheny vs. St. Joseph by-the-Sea, NY, 9 a.m.

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Penn Hills at Hempfield, 3:45 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 4 p.m.; South Fayette at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.; Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.; New Castle at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell at Freeport, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton at Brentwood, 4 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.; Frazier at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Section 2

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 2 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.; Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Hopewell at Moon, 4 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at Homer-Center, 4:15 p.m.; Penns Manor at Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.; Purchase Line at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.; Saltsburg at United, 4:30 p.m.; West Shamokin at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Norwin 5, Connellsville 0

Section 3

Central Catholic 5, Woodland Hills 0

Section 4

Canon-McMillan 4, Montour 1

Mt. Lebanon 5, Bethel Park 0

Class AA

Section 1

West Mifflin 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 2

Section 2

Blackhawk 5, Beaver Falls 0

Section 4

Sewickley Academy 5, McGuffey 0

Winchester Thurston 4, Washington 1

Summary

Class AA

Section 1

West Mifflin 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 2

Singles: Darren Studinick (WM) d. Ben Pisano, 6-3 4-6 6-2; Oliver Robinson (GCC) d. Tyler Beck, 6-3 6-4; Owen Beer (GCC) def. Benny Moses, 6-3 3-6 6-1.

Doubles: Jasper Zales/Jake Diego (WM) d. John Jiang/Noah Ficerai-Garland, 6-2 6-3; Ben Smoley/Dmitri Ramokv (WM) d. Joshua Altmeyer/Erik Duong (GCC), 6-2 6-3.

Track and Field

Boys

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Hempfield 111, Indiana 39

Penn-Trafford 88, Greensburg Salem 62

Section 2

Belle Vernon 91, Laurel Highlands 59

Belle Vernon 87, Mt. Pleasant 34

Section 4

Highlands 73, Hampton 68

Section 7

Chartiers Valley 92, West Mifflin 58

Class AA

Section 6

Waynesburg 96, West Greene 49

West Greene 85, Jefferson-Morgan 31

Girls

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Hempfield 95, Indiana 55

Penn-Trafford 92, Greensburg Salem 58

Section 2

Laurel Highlands 87, Belle Vernon 63

Mt. Pleasant 92, Belle Vernon 57

Section 4

Hampton 107, Highlands 28

Section 7

Chartiers Valley 97, West Mifflin 53

Class AA

Section 6

Waynesburg 114, West Greene 28

West Greene 56, Jefferson-Morgan 38

Volleyball

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Bethel Park 3, Moon 0

Canon-McMillan 3, Central Catholic 1

Peters Township 3, Upper St. Clair 1

Section 2

Butler 3, Fox Chapel 0

Shaler 3, North Hills 0

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland (n)

Section 3

Hempfield 3, Plum 0

Norwin 3, Gateway 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Latrobe 0

Penn Hills at Armstrong (n)

Class AA

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 3, Trinity 0

Montour 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1

Hopewell at Ambridge (n)

Section 2

Deer Lakes 3, Derry 2

Section 3

South Park 3, Steel Valley 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Seton-La Salle 1

Bishop Canevin at Keystone Oaks (n)

Wednesday's schedule

Class AA

Section 1

Hopewell at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Seton-La Salle at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.