Westmoreland athletes of the week: Hempfield's Eudel Moreta, Derry's Chelsea Bisi

Eudel Moreta

School: Hempfield

Sport: Track and field

Class: Junior

Claim to fame: Moreta won the 100-and 200-meter dashes and the long jump at the Wildcat Invitational on Saturday at Latrobe. Moreta edged Franklin Regional's Tyrese Kohlman in both the 100 (11.27) and 200 (22.76). Moreta, who won the combined MVP at the meet, finished with a mark of 21 feet, 3 inches in the long jump, which beat Uniontown's Malaky Howard (20-7).

“It was a good meet, but I feel I could do better. My jump was good, but I wanted to reach 22-2. The 100-meter was a little bit tight but it was a good meet,” Moreta said.

What did you work on during the offseason?

I was working on getting better at the 200. I was just trying to get better.

What were your personal goals going into the season?

I want to break the school records in the 100-meter, 200-meter and the long jump.

What is your favorite event?

My favorite events are the long jump and 200. I like the 100, but I like how the 200 is longer.

What goes through your mind before each event?

I just like to concentrate and I try to not move too much. I stretch all the time. I always enjoy running against people.

What is the best piece of advice someone has given you?

Do your best and work hard for everything you want.

Chelsea Bisi

School: Derry

Sport: Softball

Class: Junior

Claim to fame: Bisi, a Penn State recruit, went 5 for 5 with a home run, two doubles and four RBIs to lead Derry (1-1, 1-1) to an 11-9 win over Highlands in Section 1-4A on April 3. Last season, Bisi finished with a .571 batting average with 24 hits, 16 RBIs and three home runs.

“I had a pretty strong start. I was seeing the ball pretty well. I just got the barrel of the bat on the ball and went from there,” Bisi said.

What made you change your mind from Robert Morris to Penn State?

Penn State will provide me a better opportunity. It's big-time softball. Penn State will provide many opportunities with academics and athletics.

What did you work on during the offseason?

I wanted to make sure I kept up with my fundamentals. It was a lot of tee work and hitting the outside pitches. I didn't want to take too much time off because you don't want to lose your sharpness.

What is your favorite position to play?

I like to play shortstop. It's the position I'm most comfortable with since I have been playing it for the longest.

What is your pregame routine?

I really don't have rituals. I make sure I try to do outside tee. I struggle to pull in my shoulder so I try to make sure I do that.

What is your favorite meal?

I love chicken. I love grilled chicken and fried chicken. I love it all.