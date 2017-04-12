Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Pittsburgh athletes of the week: Blackhawk's Mark Engel, South Park's Kaitlyn Pavlick

Alex Oltmanns | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 4:18 p.m.
Submitted
Blackhawk's Mark Engel
Submitted
South Park's Katlyn Pavlick

Updated 3 minutes ago

Mark Engel

School: Blackhawk

Class: Senior

Sport: Baseball

Claim to fame: Engel went 4 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs in a 13-4 win over New Castle on Wednesday. The Radford recruit threw a five-hitter with four strikeouts in a 5-1 win over South Fayette on Tuesday. The top-ranked Cougars are 8-0 and 4-0 in Section 2-4A.

Was this the start to the season your team was hoping for?

We really thought we had a good team this year, and now it's just helping us become more confident that we can go as far as we think.

What will it take to get over the hump and win the WPIAL title after falling just short last year?

I think that we all were disappointed last year, and we don't want that to happen again. We have a lot of seniors, so it's our (seniors') last year to win.

What's the most important part to being a good shortstop?

You've just got to be relaxed, try to get good reads off the bat. You want to get rid of the ball kind of quick so you don't have to throw as hard as you can.

What do you like to do when you're not playing baseball?

I like to fish, play street hockey and basketball.

What's your favorite class in school?

CDL class, commercial drivers license. … It's for driving big trucks and it teaches us about safety management; it's a safety management class too.

Kaitlyn Pavlick

School: South Park

Class: Junior

Sport: Softball

Claim to fame: Pavlick went 3 for 4 with two triples, a home run and five RBIs last week against Charleroi before hitting a home run with two RBIs against McGuffey last Wednesday. She was 3 for 3 with two doubles and a home run with four RBIs as No. 2 South Park (6-0) defeated Brownsville on Tuesday.

Have you been pretty locked in at the plate this year?

We did lose a few players last year, but I think we have a lot of talent this year and our team really works well together. We came off of a good start. Hopefully, we continue to do so throughout the season, hopefully make a good run like last year.

Have you taken on more of a leadership role this year as a junior?

Yeah, definitely. We really don't have many upperclassmen, just me and Justine Dean and Lauren Shenowski, another junior, so definitely have to take a leadership position, and we do have a lot of underclassmen.

Do you think this team can repeat its state playoff run from a year ago?

Yeah, we definitely have the potential. I think we just need to find the best way to work well together. We have gotten pretty used to each other playing on the field. We definitely do have the potential though, and I believe we will go pretty far just like last year, if not even further.

What have you improved on from last year?

Taking at-bats into more consideration. Considering the situation, whether I need to go up and get a base hit or if I need to move a runner, anything like that. Trying not to be, I guess I could say, selfish at the plate. Not just trying to look for a hit, trying to improve stats, but just helping the team, moving base runners … and if something big happens, it happens.

What's your favorite class?

Math, there's really only one right or wrong answer with math, so you're either right or wrong.

— Alex Oltmanns

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.