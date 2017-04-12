Pittsburgh athletes of the week: Blackhawk's Mark Engel, South Park's Kaitlyn Pavlick

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mark Engel

School: Blackhawk

Class: Senior

Sport: Baseball

Claim to fame: Engel went 4 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs in a 13-4 win over New Castle on Wednesday. The Radford recruit threw a five-hitter with four strikeouts in a 5-1 win over South Fayette on Tuesday. The top-ranked Cougars are 8-0 and 4-0 in Section 2-4A.

Was this the start to the season your team was hoping for?

We really thought we had a good team this year, and now it's just helping us become more confident that we can go as far as we think.

What will it take to get over the hump and win the WPIAL title after falling just short last year?

I think that we all were disappointed last year, and we don't want that to happen again. We have a lot of seniors, so it's our (seniors') last year to win.

What's the most important part to being a good shortstop?

You've just got to be relaxed, try to get good reads off the bat. You want to get rid of the ball kind of quick so you don't have to throw as hard as you can.

What do you like to do when you're not playing baseball?

I like to fish, play street hockey and basketball.

What's your favorite class in school?

CDL class, commercial drivers license. … It's for driving big trucks and it teaches us about safety management; it's a safety management class too.

Kaitlyn Pavlick

School: South Park

Class: Junior

Sport: Softball

Claim to fame: Pavlick went 3 for 4 with two triples, a home run and five RBIs last week against Charleroi before hitting a home run with two RBIs against McGuffey last Wednesday. She was 3 for 3 with two doubles and a home run with four RBIs as No. 2 South Park (6-0) defeated Brownsville on Tuesday.

Have you been pretty locked in at the plate this year?

We did lose a few players last year, but I think we have a lot of talent this year and our team really works well together. We came off of a good start. Hopefully, we continue to do so throughout the season, hopefully make a good run like last year.

Have you taken on more of a leadership role this year as a junior?

Yeah, definitely. We really don't have many upperclassmen, just me and Justine Dean and Lauren Shenowski, another junior, so definitely have to take a leadership position, and we do have a lot of underclassmen.

Do you think this team can repeat its state playoff run from a year ago?

Yeah, we definitely have the potential. I think we just need to find the best way to work well together. We have gotten pretty used to each other playing on the field. We definitely do have the potential though, and I believe we will go pretty far just like last year, if not even further.

What have you improved on from last year?

Taking at-bats into more consideration. Considering the situation, whether I need to go up and get a base hit or if I need to move a runner, anything like that. Trying not to be, I guess I could say, selfish at the plate. Not just trying to look for a hit, trying to improve stats, but just helping the team, moving base runners … and if something big happens, it happens.

What's your favorite class?

Math, there's really only one right or wrong answer with math, so you're either right or wrong.