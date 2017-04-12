Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

High school scores and schedules for April 12

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 11:06 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

High schools

Baseball

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland 9, Seneca Valley 5

Shaler 6, Central Catholic 4

North Allegheny 3, Butler 0

Section 2

Norwin 12, Penn Hills 3

Penn-Trafford 3, Connellsville 0

Plum 7, Hempfield 3

Section 3

Mt. Lebanon 2, Bethel Park 0

Peters Township 8, Upper St. Clair 3

Class 5A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 2, Kiski Area 0

North Hills 3, Mars 0

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 4, Trinity 3

Moon 13, Carrick 0

West Allegheny 4, Montour 0

Section 3

Franklin Regional 12, McKeesport 0

Latrobe 6, Laurel Highlands 5

Woodland Hills 12, Gateway 9

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 5, Greensburg Salem 3

Derry 16, Highlands 4

Freeport 11, Yough 1

Knoch 10, Indiana 0

Section 2

Ambridge 1, Quaker Valley 0

Beaver 11, South Fayette 2

Blackhawk 11, Central Valley 0

New Castle 3, Hopewell 1

Section 3

Belle Vernon 10, West Mifflin 0

McGuffey 8, Keystone Oaks 4

South Park 18, Ringgold 8

Uniontown 2, Elizabeth Forward 1

Class 3A

Section 1

East Allegheny 14, Shady Side Academy 11

South Allegheny 10, Valley 6

Steel Valley 6, Burrell 0

Section 2

Beaver Falls 6, South Side Beaver 3

New Brighton 2, Mohawk 1

Riverside 8, Ellwood City 1

Section 3

Brownsville 4, Seton-La Salle 3

Charleroi at Southmoreland, ppd.

Waynesburg 12, Mt. Pleasant 7

Class 2A

Section 1

California 7, Beth-Center 4

Carmichaels 4, Frazier 2

Chartiers-Houston 11, Bentworth 1

Fort Cherry 17, Burgettstown 8

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 5, Laurel 1

Neshannock 21, Summit Academy 6

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 13, Aliquippa 0

Shenango 11, Freedom 7

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 5, Apollo-Ridge 2

Brentwood 19, Sto-Rox 0

Carlynton 14, Northgate 1

Serra Catholic 15, Riverview 0

Class A

Section 1

Leechburg 5, St. Joseph 3

Vincentian Academy 12, Union 1

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan 8, Jeannette 3

Monessen 10, Mapletown 2

West Greene 13, Geibel 3

Section 3

Quigley Catholic 14, Clairton 1

Rochester 3, Sewickley Academy 1

Western Beaver 10, Avella 0

Nonsection

Avonworth 12, Washington 2

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville 7, Homer-Center 5

Northern Cambria 10, Penns Manor 4

Saltsburg 12, United 9

West Shamokin 1, Marion Center 0

Thursday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Connellsville at Plum, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Allderdice at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Obama Academy at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Indiana at Derry, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ringgold at Uniontown, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Riverside at New Brighton, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Charleroi, 4 p.m.; Charleroi at Southmoreland, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Laurel at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Springdale at Union, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Avella at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.; Blackhawk at Highlands, 4 p.m.; Butler at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.; Carlynton at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.; Geibel at Eden Christian Academy, 4 p.m.; Hampton at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.; Hempfield at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.; Jeannette at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Trinity, 4 p.m.; Mapletown at Bentworth, 4 p.m.; Mohawk at Union, 4 p.m.; Norwin at Moon, 4:15 p.m.; Penn Hills at Knoch, 4 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 4 p.m.; Riverview at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Baldwin, 4:15 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.; Yough at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

District 6

Nonsection

Northern Cambria at Cambria Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Wednesday's results

Class AAA

Section 2

Franklin Regional 11, Hempfield 4

Class AA

Section 2

Mars 23, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 7

Girls

Wednesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Bethel Park 9, Canon-McMillan 8

Mt. Lebanon 18, Peters Township 10

Section 2

Indiana 15, Penn-Trafford 4

Section 3

Pine-Richland 18, North Hills 7

Seneca Valley 18, North Allegheny 15

Class AA

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 17, Plum 8

Section 2

South Fayette 7, Moon 5

Section 3

Hampton 16, Knoch 2

Nonsection

Morgantown, W.Va. 13, Greensburg Salem 6

Softball

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Ripken Experience tournament at Myrtle Beach

West Allegheny 5, St. Joseph by-the-Sea, NY 0

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 10, Baldwin 1

Upper St. Clair 3, Mt. Lebanon 1

Section 2

Hempfield 16, Penn Hills 1

Class 5A

Section 2

Thomas Jefferson 12, Ringgold 1

Section 3

Chartiers Valley 5, Mars 4

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Uniontown, ppd.

Section 2

Keystone Oaks 11, South Fayette 7

Yough 10, Elizabeth Forward 1

Section 3

Ambridge 4, Beaver 3

Central Valley 10, New Castle 4

Class 3A

Section 1

Freeport 2, Burrell 0

South Allegheny 16, East Allegheny 1

Section 2

Avonworth 17, Riverside 6

Class 2A

Section 1

Brentwood 4, Carlynton 3

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 8, Serra Catholic 6

Section 3

Bentworth 9, Burgettstown 0

Frazier 7, Chartiers-Houston 2

Class A

Section 1

Western Beaver 15, Quigley Catholic 0

Section 2

West Greene 17, Jefferson-Morgan 1

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 20, Ellis School 5

Leechburg 12, St. Joseph 1

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 16, Beth-Center 1

Belle Vernon 7, Greensburg Salem 1

Moon 12, Hopewell 11

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 15, Purchase Line 0

Thursday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Bethel Park, 3:45 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 4 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Allderdice at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.; Latrobe at Hempfield, 4 p.m.; Norwin at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 3

North Hills at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Butler, 4 p.m.; Shaler at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.; Plum at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.; McKeesport at Thomas Jefferson, 3:45 p.m.; Trinity at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Mars at Hampton, 4 p.m.; Montour at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Knoch, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Derry, 4 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Yough, 4 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at New Castle, 4 p.m.; Beaver at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.; Hopewell at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Freeport, 4 p.m.; Valley at Burrell, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 6 p.m.; Riverside at Freedom, 3:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at Brownsville, 4 p.m.; McGuffey at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.; South Park at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Sto-Rox at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.; Northgate at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Springdale at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Bentworth, 4 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Neshannock at Laurel, 4 p.m.; Shenango at Mohawk, 4 p.m.; South Side Beaver at New Brighton, 4:40 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.; Western Beaver at Union, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Mapletown at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.; Monessen at California, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Ellis School at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Geibel at Jeannette, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Washington at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Wednesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Norwin 4, Hempfield 1

Penn-Trafford 5, Gateway 0

Section 2

Hampton 3, Moon 2

Section 3

Allderdice 4, Central Catholic 1

Central Catholic 4, Plum 1

Shady Side Academy 5, Shaler 0

Class AA

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 5, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

South Park 4, Thomas Jefferson 1

Section 2

Blackhawk 3, Riverside 2

Central Valley 3, Ellwood City 2

Neshannock 3, Beaver 2

Section 4

Ringgold 3, Carlynton 2

Summary

Class AAA

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 5, Gateway 0

Singles: Turner Price (PT) d. Nishant Patel, 6-0 6-0; Kevin Lee (PT) d. Matt Harris, 6-0 6-0; Michael Stock (PT), 6-0 6-0.

Doubles: Chris Montgomery/Kyle Williams (PT), 4-6 6-1 6-4; Alec Rich/Samuel Painter (PT), 7-5 6-3.

Class AA

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 5, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Singles: D.J. Zedalis (GS) d. Ben Pisano, 6-1 2-1 forfeit; Chris Marinchek (GS) d. Owen Beer, 6-0 6-1; Jack Maruca (GS) d. Eric Killiani, 6-3 6-0.

Doubles: Tristin Greer/Ryan Nalevanko (GS) d. John Jiang/Noah Ficerai-Garland, 6-3 6-3; Brady Shaw/Chase Clemence (GS) d. Josh Altmeyer/Eric Duong, 6-1 6-2.

Volleyball

Wednesday's results

Class AA

Section 1

Baldwin 3, Central Catholic 0

Beaver County Christian 3, Ambridge 0

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Steel Valley 0

Hempfield 3, Gateway 2

Nonsection

Butler 3, Upper St. Clair 0

Seton-La Salle 3, Trinity 1

Thursday's schedule

Class AAA

Section 1

Baldwin at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Armstrong at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Hempfield at Gateway, 7:30 p.m. ; Penn Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Plum, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Ambridge at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Mars at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Steel Valley at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at South Park, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Shaler at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

