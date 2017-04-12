High school scores and schedules for April 12
Updated 1 hour ago
High schools
Baseball
Wednesday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland 9, Seneca Valley 5
Shaler 6, Central Catholic 4
North Allegheny 3, Butler 0
Section 2
Norwin 12, Penn Hills 3
Penn-Trafford 3, Connellsville 0
Plum 7, Hempfield 3
Section 3
Mt. Lebanon 2, Bethel Park 0
Peters Township 8, Upper St. Clair 3
Class 5A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 2, Kiski Area 0
North Hills 3, Mars 0
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 4, Trinity 3
Moon 13, Carrick 0
West Allegheny 4, Montour 0
Section 3
Franklin Regional 12, McKeesport 0
Latrobe 6, Laurel Highlands 5
Woodland Hills 12, Gateway 9
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 5, Greensburg Salem 3
Derry 16, Highlands 4
Freeport 11, Yough 1
Knoch 10, Indiana 0
Section 2
Ambridge 1, Quaker Valley 0
Beaver 11, South Fayette 2
Blackhawk 11, Central Valley 0
New Castle 3, Hopewell 1
Section 3
Belle Vernon 10, West Mifflin 0
McGuffey 8, Keystone Oaks 4
South Park 18, Ringgold 8
Uniontown 2, Elizabeth Forward 1
Class 3A
Section 1
East Allegheny 14, Shady Side Academy 11
South Allegheny 10, Valley 6
Steel Valley 6, Burrell 0
Section 2
Beaver Falls 6, South Side Beaver 3
New Brighton 2, Mohawk 1
Riverside 8, Ellwood City 1
Section 3
Brownsville 4, Seton-La Salle 3
Charleroi at Southmoreland, ppd.
Waynesburg 12, Mt. Pleasant 7
Class 2A
Section 1
California 7, Beth-Center 4
Carmichaels 4, Frazier 2
Chartiers-Houston 11, Bentworth 1
Fort Cherry 17, Burgettstown 8
Section 2
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 5, Laurel 1
Neshannock 21, Summit Academy 6
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 13, Aliquippa 0
Shenango 11, Freedom 7
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 5, Apollo-Ridge 2
Brentwood 19, Sto-Rox 0
Carlynton 14, Northgate 1
Serra Catholic 15, Riverview 0
Class A
Section 1
Leechburg 5, St. Joseph 3
Vincentian Academy 12, Union 1
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan 8, Jeannette 3
Monessen 10, Mapletown 2
West Greene 13, Geibel 3
Section 3
Quigley Catholic 14, Clairton 1
Rochester 3, Sewickley Academy 1
Western Beaver 10, Avella 0
Nonsection
Avonworth 12, Washington 2
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville 7, Homer-Center 5
Northern Cambria 10, Penns Manor 4
Saltsburg 12, United 9
West Shamokin 1, Marion Center 0
Thursday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Connellsville at Plum, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Allderdice at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Obama Academy at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Indiana at Derry, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ringgold at Uniontown, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
Riverside at New Brighton, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Charleroi, 4 p.m.; Charleroi at Southmoreland, 2:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Laurel at Shenango, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Springdale at Union, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Avella at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Avonworth at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.; Blackhawk at Highlands, 4 p.m.; Butler at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.; Carlynton at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.; Geibel at Eden Christian Academy, 4 p.m.; Hampton at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.; Hempfield at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.; Jeannette at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Trinity, 4 p.m.; Mapletown at Bentworth, 4 p.m.; Mohawk at Union, 4 p.m.; Norwin at Moon, 4:15 p.m.; Penn Hills at Knoch, 4 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 4 p.m.; Riverview at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Baldwin, 4:15 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.; Yough at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
District 6
Nonsection
Northern Cambria at Cambria Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Lacrosse
Boys
Wednesday's results
Class AAA
Section 2
Franklin Regional 11, Hempfield 4
Class AA
Section 2
Mars 23, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 7
Girls
Wednesday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Bethel Park 9, Canon-McMillan 8
Mt. Lebanon 18, Peters Township 10
Section 2
Indiana 15, Penn-Trafford 4
Section 3
Pine-Richland 18, North Hills 7
Seneca Valley 18, North Allegheny 15
Class AA
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 17, Plum 8
Section 2
South Fayette 7, Moon 5
Section 3
Hampton 16, Knoch 2
Nonsection
Morgantown, W.Va. 13, Greensburg Salem 6
Softball
Wednesday's results
WPIAL
Ripken Experience tournament at Myrtle Beach
West Allegheny 5, St. Joseph by-the-Sea, NY 0
Class 6A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan 10, Baldwin 1
Upper St. Clair 3, Mt. Lebanon 1
Section 2
Hempfield 16, Penn Hills 1
Class 5A
Section 2
Thomas Jefferson 12, Ringgold 1
Section 3
Chartiers Valley 5, Mars 4
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at Uniontown, ppd.
Section 2
Keystone Oaks 11, South Fayette 7
Yough 10, Elizabeth Forward 1
Section 3
Ambridge 4, Beaver 3
Central Valley 10, New Castle 4
Class 3A
Section 1
Freeport 2, Burrell 0
South Allegheny 16, East Allegheny 1
Section 2
Avonworth 17, Riverside 6
Class 2A
Section 1
Brentwood 4, Carlynton 3
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 8, Serra Catholic 6
Section 3
Bentworth 9, Burgettstown 0
Frazier 7, Chartiers-Houston 2
Class A
Section 1
Western Beaver 15, Quigley Catholic 0
Section 2
West Greene 17, Jefferson-Morgan 1
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 20, Ellis School 5
Leechburg 12, St. Joseph 1
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 16, Beth-Center 1
Belle Vernon 7, Greensburg Salem 1
Moon 12, Hopewell 11
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 15, Purchase Line 0
Thursday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin at Bethel Park, 3:45 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 4 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Allderdice at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.; Latrobe at Hempfield, 4 p.m.; Norwin at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 3
North Hills at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Butler, 4 p.m.; Shaler at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.; Plum at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.; McKeesport at Thomas Jefferson, 3:45 p.m.; Trinity at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Mars at Hampton, 4 p.m.; Montour at Moon, 3:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands at Knoch, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Derry, 4 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Uniontown, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Yough, 4 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ambridge at New Castle, 4 p.m.; Beaver at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.; Hopewell at Central Valley, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Freeport, 4 p.m.; Valley at Burrell, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 6 p.m.; Riverside at Freedom, 3:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Charleroi at Brownsville, 4 p.m.; McGuffey at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.; South Park at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Sto-Rox at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.; Northgate at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Springdale at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Bentworth, 4 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Neshannock at Laurel, 4 p.m.; Shenango at Mohawk, 4 p.m.; South Side Beaver at New Brighton, 4:40 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.; Western Beaver at Union, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Mapletown at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.; Monessen at California, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Ellis School at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Geibel at Jeannette, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Washington at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Wednesday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Norwin 4, Hempfield 1
Penn-Trafford 5, Gateway 0
Section 2
Hampton 3, Moon 2
Section 3
Allderdice 4, Central Catholic 1
Central Catholic 4, Plum 1
Shady Side Academy 5, Shaler 0
Class AA
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 5, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
South Park 4, Thomas Jefferson 1
Section 2
Blackhawk 3, Riverside 2
Central Valley 3, Ellwood City 2
Neshannock 3, Beaver 2
Section 4
Ringgold 3, Carlynton 2
Summary
Class AAA
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 5, Gateway 0
Singles: Turner Price (PT) d. Nishant Patel, 6-0 6-0; Kevin Lee (PT) d. Matt Harris, 6-0 6-0; Michael Stock (PT), 6-0 6-0.
Doubles: Chris Montgomery/Kyle Williams (PT), 4-6 6-1 6-4; Alec Rich/Samuel Painter (PT), 7-5 6-3.
Class AA
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 5, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
Singles: D.J. Zedalis (GS) d. Ben Pisano, 6-1 2-1 forfeit; Chris Marinchek (GS) d. Owen Beer, 6-0 6-1; Jack Maruca (GS) d. Eric Killiani, 6-3 6-0.
Doubles: Tristin Greer/Ryan Nalevanko (GS) d. John Jiang/Noah Ficerai-Garland, 6-3 6-3; Brady Shaw/Chase Clemence (GS) d. Josh Altmeyer/Eric Duong, 6-1 6-2.
Volleyball
Wednesday's results
Class AA
Section 1
Baldwin 3, Central Catholic 0
Beaver County Christian 3, Ambridge 0
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 3, Steel Valley 0
Hempfield 3, Gateway 2
Nonsection
Butler 3, Upper St. Clair 0
Seton-La Salle 3, Trinity 1
Thursday's schedule
Class AAA
Section 1
Baldwin at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Armstrong at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Hempfield at Gateway, 7:30 p.m. ; Penn Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Plum, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Ambridge at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Mars at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Steel Valley at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at South Park, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Shaler at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.