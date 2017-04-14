A-K Valley high school notebook: Softball teams amp up scoring

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Alle-Kiski Valley saw plenty of 20 in softball this week.

Three different teams — Deer Lakes, Leechburg and St. Joseph — surpassed the mark in games this week, further showcasing the A-K Valley's proficiency at the plate this season.

Leechburg had the highest output, rolling to a 25-1 win Monday over Geibel. The Blue Devils scored 16 runs in the fourth inning alone to put the mercy rule into effect and hit 20 runs for the first time since 2014 against St. Joseph. Lexie Young and Morgan Pierce both had five hits in the game, Daesha Knight homered and Grace Reinke and Kasey Klapheke both tripled.

Deer Lakes, which beat East Allegheny, 22-0, in five innings on Tuesday, reached the 20-run mark for the first time since 2013 against West Shamokin. The Lancers scored 12 runs in the first inning against East Allegheny and got four hits from Danielle Huffman and Katelynn Blair and three from Shae Robson.

St. Joseph also exceeded 20 runs Tuesday in a 21-0, three-innings victory over Ellis School. Serena Edgar had four hits in as many at-bats, while Gabby Porco, Hannah Cook, Shelby Gogal and Courtney Fogle added three hits apiece as part of a 19-hit attack. The Spartans reached 20 runs twice during the 2015 season, against Vincentian and Ellis.

Before this week's onslaught, the most recent 20-run performance in A-K Valley softball came last season, Burrell's 25-5 win over Apollo-Ridge.

Party like it's 1999

Like most teams, Springdale's boys tennis squad set a WPIAL playoff appearance as its goal this season. For the Dynamos, however, that's a rare achievement, one they last accomplished in 1999.

Make that 2017. Springdale achieved its goal, qualifying for the postseason after finishing in a tie for third place in Section 3-AA.

“It's something the kids have worked very hard for since the beginning of the season,” Springdale coach Bob Ochsenhirt said. “It was one of their focuses just to get into the playoffs, so they're very proud of their accomplishment.”

Valley won the section, followed by Indiana in second place. Springdale (5-3, 5-3) tied with Knoch and Riverview, with all three qualifying for the playoffs because they split their matches. The Dynamos lost to Knoch and beat Vincentian.

“It was very competitive,” Ochsenhirt said. “Indiana stands above everyone else; they're a very, very strong team. Valley also is a very solid team top to bottom, and they stand above everyone else. But then we have that grouping of Knoch, Springdale and Vincentian, and we were very competitive with each other and obviously competitive enough to all make the playoffs.”

Sign, sign, everywhere a sign

Kiski Area didn't lack for activity earlier this week on the opening day of the regular national letter of intent signing period.

A total of 10 seniors made their commitments official.

• Nick Bono (Pitt-Greensburg), Chase Kuhn (Pitt-Johnstown) and Reed Ziemianski (St. Bonaventure) all signed for boys soccer.

• The track and field commits included a pair of Division I athletes in Naudia Johnson (Niagara) and Eric Kennedy (Penn), along with Hayli King (Carlow).

• Joey Blumer (Penn State) and Matt Siszka (Pitt-Johnstown) both signed for wrestling.

• Amber Bumbaugh signed with Alderson Broaddus for softball.

• Korey Shoupe signed with Penn State DuBois for baseball.

“It was awesome,” said Blumer, who verbally committed to national champion Penn State in November. “It was a long time coming.”

All about the Benjamin

Already an all-section basketball player in his first season as a starter, Freeport junior Ben Beale added another postseason laurel this month.

Beale was one of 10 WPIAL juniors selected for the Steel City team that will compete at the Messiah College Spring Basketball Showcase.

The tournament, which takes place May 6 in Mechanicsburg, draws more than 45 teams from Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York and New Jersey.

Beale led Freeport with 16.1 points per game, taking the Yellowjackets to a second-place finish in Section 1-4A and a berth in the WPIAL playoffs. He led the team with 62 3-pointers.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.