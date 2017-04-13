High school scores, schedules for April 13, 2017
High schools
Baseball
Thursday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Plum 2, Connellsville 1
Section 3
Upper St. Clair 10, Allderdice 0
Class 5A
Section 1
North Hills 11, Obama Academy 1
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry 3, Indiana 0
Section 2
Quaker Valley 5, New Castle 3
Section 3
McGuffey 8, Keystone Oaks 4
Ringgold 4, Uniontown 3
South Park 13, McGuffey 0
Class 3A
Section 2
Riverside 7, New Brighton 4
Section 3
Charleroi 10, Southmoreland 0
Class 2A
Section 2
Shenango 7, Laurel 1
Class A
Section 1
Union 4, Springdale 2
Section 3
Avella at Sewickley Academy, ppd.
Nonsection
Avonworth at Shady Side Academy, ppd.
Bentworth 13, Mapletown 3
Blackhawk 11, Highlands 0
Brownsville 11, Chartiers-Houston 1
Butler 7, Armstrong 1
Carlynton 12, Cornell 2
Chartiers Valley 1, Hampton 0
Eden Christian Academy 15, Geibel 0
Franklin Regional 9, Bethel Park 8
Knoch 11, Penn Hills 1
Neshannock 3, Steel valley 2
Norwin 4, Moon 0
Penn-Trafford 5, Latrobe 3
Peters Township 17, Trinity 5
Seneca Valley 7, Baldwin 1
South Side Beaver 9, Fort Cherry 7
Sto-Rox at Quigley Catholic, ppd.
Valley 15, Riverview 7
Vincentian Academy 15, Jeannette 0
Waynesburg 9, Carmichaels 3
Yough 10, West Mifflin 6
District 6
Nonsection
Homer-Center 11, Marion Center 3
Penns Manor 14, United 4
West Shamokin 11, Ligonier Valley 5
Lacrosse
Boys
Thursday's results
Section 1-AA
Chartiers Valley 16, Trinity 7
South Fayette 15, Gateway 6
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan 7, Butler 6
Hampton 8, Franklin Regional 7
Mars 10, Seneca Valley 2
Norwin 10, Baldwin 5
Upper St. Clair 16, University, W.Va. 5
Girls
Thursday's result
Class AA
Section 2
Blackhawk 13, Chartiers Valley 3
Softball
Thursday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin 1, Bethel Park 0
Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, ppd.
Section 2
Hempfield 3, Latrobe 1
Norwin 14, Penn Hills 3
Section 3
North Hills 11, North Allegheny 4
Seneca Valley 15, Butler 1
Shaler 8, Pine-Richland 0
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 6, Plum 3
Kiski Area 2, Armstrong 0
Penn-Trafford 10, Greensburg Salem 0
Gateway 10, Woodland Hills 1
Section 2
Albert Gallatin 18, Laurel Highlands 2
Thomas Jefferson 9, McKeesport 8
Ringgold 8, Trinity 6
Section 3
Hampton 8, Mars 7
Moon 4, Montour 3
Class 4A
Section 1
Indiana 8, Derry 4
Knoch 10, Highlands 0
Mt. Pleasant 15, Uniontown 1
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward 13, West Mifflin 0
Yough 2, Belle Vernon 0
Section 3
Hopewell 9, Central Valley 3
Class 3A
Section 1
Burrell 13, Valley 7
Deer Lakes 14, Freeport 12
Section 2
Avonworth 7, Steel Valley 6
Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, ppd.
Riverside 6, Freedom 3
Section 3
Brownsville 12, Charleroi 5
South Park 6, Southmoreland 1
Waynesburg 7, McGuffey 4
Class 2A
Section 1
Carlynton 18, Sto-Rox 3
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge 12, Greensburg Central Catholic 8
Northgate at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, ppd.
Section 3
Bentworth 10, Beth-Center 9
Chartiers-Houston 21, Fort Cherry 1
Section 4
Laurel 5, Neshannock 3
Mohawk 10, Shenango 2
South Side Beaver 14, New Brighton 4
Class A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy 23, Cornell 3
Union 19, Western Beaver 0
Section 2
Carmichaels 11, Mapletown 2
Monessen 10, California 1
West Greene 15, Avella 0
Section 3
Jeannette 14, Geibel 4
Riverview 16, Ellis School 0
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center 18, Purchase Line 0
Ligonier Valley 13, Penns Manor 0
Tennis
Boys
Thursday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 4, Norwin 1
Class AA
Section 1
Thomas Jefferson 3, Greensburg Salem 2
Section 2
Central Valley 3, Ambridge 2
Neshannock 4, Riverside 1
Volleyball
Boys
Thursday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Bethel Park 3, Canon-McMillan 0
Peters Township 3, Moon 0
Section 2
North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 0
Pine-Richland at North Hills (n)
Section 3
Latrobe 3, Penn Hills 1
Norwin 3, Armstrong 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Plum 0
Class AA
Section 2
Mars at Summit Academy (n)
Section 3
South Park 3, Thomas Jefferson 1
Nonsection
Shaler 3, Upper St. Clair 0
