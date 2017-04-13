Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for April 13, 2017

Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 13, 2017, 11:06 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

High schools

Baseball

Thursday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Plum 2, Connellsville 1

Section 3

Upper St. Clair 10, Allderdice 0

Class 5A

Section 1

North Hills 11, Obama Academy 1

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry 3, Indiana 0

Section 2

Quaker Valley 5, New Castle 3

Section 3

McGuffey 8, Keystone Oaks 4

Ringgold 4, Uniontown 3

South Park 13, McGuffey 0

Class 3A

Section 2

Riverside 7, New Brighton 4

Section 3

Charleroi 10, Southmoreland 0

Class 2A

Section 2

Shenango 7, Laurel 1

Class A

Section 1

Union 4, Springdale 2

Section 3

Avella at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Nonsection

Avonworth at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Bentworth 13, Mapletown 3

Blackhawk 11, Highlands 0

Brownsville 11, Chartiers-Houston 1

Butler 7, Armstrong 1

Carlynton 12, Cornell 2

Chartiers Valley 1, Hampton 0

Eden Christian Academy 15, Geibel 0

Franklin Regional 9, Bethel Park 8

Knoch 11, Penn Hills 1

Neshannock 3, Steel valley 2

Norwin 4, Moon 0

Penn-Trafford 5, Latrobe 3

Peters Township 17, Trinity 5

Seneca Valley 7, Baldwin 1

South Side Beaver 9, Fort Cherry 7

Sto-Rox at Quigley Catholic, ppd.

Valley 15, Riverview 7

Vincentian Academy 15, Jeannette 0

Waynesburg 9, Carmichaels 3

Yough 10, West Mifflin 6

District 6

Nonsection

Homer-Center 11, Marion Center 3

Penns Manor 14, United 4

West Shamokin 11, Ligonier Valley 5

Lacrosse

Boys

Thursday's results

Section 1-AA

Chartiers Valley 16, Trinity 7

South Fayette 15, Gateway 6

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan 7, Butler 6

Hampton 8, Franklin Regional 7

Mars 10, Seneca Valley 2

Norwin 10, Baldwin 5

Upper St. Clair 16, University, W.Va. 5

Girls

Thursday's result

Class AA

Section 2

Blackhawk 13, Chartiers Valley 3

Softball

Thursday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin 1, Bethel Park 0

Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, ppd.

Section 2

Hempfield 3, Latrobe 1

Norwin 14, Penn Hills 3

Section 3

North Hills 11, North Allegheny 4

Seneca Valley 15, Butler 1

Shaler 8, Pine-Richland 0

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 6, Plum 3

Kiski Area 2, Armstrong 0

Penn-Trafford 10, Greensburg Salem 0

Gateway 10, Woodland Hills 1

Section 2

Albert Gallatin 18, Laurel Highlands 2

Thomas Jefferson 9, McKeesport 8

Ringgold 8, Trinity 6

Section 3

Hampton 8, Mars 7

Moon 4, Montour 3

Class 4A

Section 1

Indiana 8, Derry 4

Knoch 10, Highlands 0

Mt. Pleasant 15, Uniontown 1

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward 13, West Mifflin 0

Yough 2, Belle Vernon 0

Section 3

Hopewell 9, Central Valley 3

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell 13, Valley 7

Deer Lakes 14, Freeport 12

Section 2

Avonworth 7, Steel Valley 6

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, ppd.

Riverside 6, Freedom 3

Section 3

Brownsville 12, Charleroi 5

South Park 6, Southmoreland 1

Waynesburg 7, McGuffey 4

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton 18, Sto-Rox 3

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge 12, Greensburg Central Catholic 8

Northgate at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, ppd.

Section 3

Bentworth 10, Beth-Center 9

Chartiers-Houston 21, Fort Cherry 1

Section 4

Laurel 5, Neshannock 3

Mohawk 10, Shenango 2

South Side Beaver 14, New Brighton 4

Class A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy 23, Cornell 3

Union 19, Western Beaver 0

Section 2

Carmichaels 11, Mapletown 2

Monessen 10, California 1

West Greene 15, Avella 0

Section 3

Jeannette 14, Geibel 4

Riverview 16, Ellis School 0

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center 18, Purchase Line 0

Ligonier Valley 13, Penns Manor 0

Tennis

Boys

Thursday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 4, Norwin 1

Class AA

Section 1

Thomas Jefferson 3, Greensburg Salem 2

Section 2

Central Valley 3, Ambridge 2

Neshannock 4, Riverside 1

Volleyball

Boys

Thursday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Bethel Park 3, Canon-McMillan 0

Peters Township 3, Moon 0

Section 2

North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 0

Pine-Richland at North Hills (n)

Section 3

Latrobe 3, Penn Hills 1

Norwin 3, Armstrong 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Plum 0

Class AA

Section 2

Mars at Summit Academy (n)

Section 3

South Park 3, Thomas Jefferson 1

Nonsection

Shaler 3, Upper St. Clair 0

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.