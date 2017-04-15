Latrobe lacrosse team's defense on the upswing

Latrobe's boys lacrosse team figured its attack would be its strength this season.

The Wildcats were right. Junior Marco Cuda, who led the team in scoring the past two seasons, senior Garrett Yeager and junior Matt Bobula bring stability to the front line.

However, Latrobe's back line has opened eyes, as well. Senior Logan Rockwell, juniors Duke Snyder and Paxton Nupp, sophomore Adam Snyder and freshman Cole Novak and senior goalie Sam Lazzaro have formed a cohesive defensive unit.

“Going into the season, if you asked me how I thought our defense would look, that was the area I was most concerned about,” coach Pete Cuda said. “It's one of the stronger areas on the field for us. I have been pleasantly surprised with their performance.”

The Wildcats (1-3) were tested early, though. They dropped games to Canon-McMillan, 14-4, Shady Side Academy, 14-1, and Franklin Regional, 10-5.

“We started out a little slow. But even though we started 0-3, it doesn't mean we are playing poorly,” Cuda said. “We just started out with the first three games of the season against probably the three hardest teams we'll face all year. So the start is not what we wanted, as far as our record goes, but we haven't been playing bad.

“The weather didn't help us in the preseason with all the snow, either. It was difficult to get out and get what I think is an adequate number of practices before our first game. Plus, the hockey team did well and went deep in the payoffs. We have a lot of hockey kids whose first lacrosse practice was two days before our first game. But things have really come along, and we're playing better lacrosse. We're excited about the rest of the year.”

Latrobe snapped its slide with a 15-6 win over Gateway on Monday. The offense broke out as Yeager scored five goals, Marco Cuda four and Bobula three.

“We had as many assists as goals, which shows our unselfish play,” Pete Cuda said. “We're getting some output from the midfield, too. We're working the ball and scoring that way as opposed to being selfish and just shooting a lot. That's showing we're definitely coming together as a team.”

Seniors Nick Bobula, Greg Lane and Tyler Marek, junior Keith Torrillo and sophomore Colvin Stallings are some of the team's midfielders. They've been focusing on possession.

“We're becoming a more patient team. We're not a run-and-gun team. We need to control the ball and work the ball. I think that's where we struggled the first two games,” Cuda said. “That's the area we worked at the hardest to improve, and it showed in the Gateway game and it's one of the reasons we had the output we did with our attack.”

The Wildcats are dealing with a new classification and section. Latrobe, a WPIAL Division II playoff team last year, is in Class 3A. In addition to Franklin Regional and Shady Side Academy, the Wildcats face Fox Chapel, Hempfield, Norwin, Penn-Trafford and Plum in Section 2.

“The competition in our section is definitely more competitive than it has been in the past. In the long run, that helps us and makes everybody better,” Cuda said. “We're playing teams like Shady Side and Fox Chapel, who, historically, have been very strong lacrosse programs in the Pittsburgh area. It's only going to make us play harder.”

Cuda has seen improvement in his squad and believes it will continue.

“It's a good group of kids. I really enjoy coaching them. They listen well and take constructive criticism well. Everyone gets along,” he said. “Now we're getting into our stride. Last year, only the top two teams from the section made the playoffs. This year, they're taking the top four. We're definitely in the thick of the playoff race. Our objective is to get in the playoffs, as always. I think if we progress in the way we have, I am confident we will make the playoffs and do well. We're on target and moving in the right direction and playing better when we need to. I think we'll start to see more dividends because of it.”

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.