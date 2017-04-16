A-K Valley high school sports lookahead: Week of April 17-22

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MONDAY

Two teams will put their one-loss records on the line against opponents from larger classifications, as Class AAAA Deer Lakes baseball (7-1)) will visit Class 5A Hampton (5-2) at 4 p.m., and Class A Leechburg softball (5-1) will host Class AAAA Derry Area (2-3) at 4 p.m.

• Another pair of teams will get a better idea of where they stand in their respective sections: Freeport baseball (6-2, 3-1) travels to Derry (5-1, 4-1) in Section 1-AAAA at 3 p.m., and St. Joseph softball (3-2, 2-2) waits for a 3:45 p.m. visit from Section 3-A foe Bishop Canevin (3-1, 3-1).

TUESDAY

Nonsection action again serves as some of the day's best viewing options. Burrell gets a double dose of tough tests, as its Class AAA baseball team (3-3) hosts Class AAAA Knoch (5-2) at 4 p.m., and its Class AAA softball team (4-3) heads to Class AAAA Indiana (3-4) for a 4 p.m. game.

• Elsewhere, Class AAA Valley softball (0-4) will try to build momentum with a 3:30 p.m. game against Class A Jeannette (2-4).

WEDNESDAY

Baseball games between Leechburg and Springdale tend to bring out the best in both sides, and that's what the Blue Devils (1-4, 1-2) and host Dynamos (0-5, 0-3) will continue to seek when they clash in Section 1-A at 3:45 p.m.

• Deer Lakes' baseball and softball programs remain curious about their full potentials, and both will learn more Wednesday. The boys (7-1, 5-0) visit Section 1-AAAA rival Knoch (5-2, 4-1) at 4 p.m. The girls (5-1) head to Class 5A Armstrong (5-4) for a 3:45 p.m. game.

THURSDAY

Kiski Area softball's season to remember reaches a pivotal stage, as the Cavaliers (6-1, 6-1) visit Franklin Regional (7-3, 6-1) at 4 p.m. with major Section 1-5A title implications. The Panthers won 7-2 when the teams met March 30 in Kiski Area's section opener.

• Apollo-Ridge softball (3-1, 2-1) heads to Shady Side Academy (1-1, 1-1) in a Section 2-AA clash between squads with some catching up to do as far as schedule completion. Their game begins at 4:15 p.m.

• In baseball, Springdale's string of games against local rivals continues, as the Dynamos (0-5, 0-3) visit St. Joseph (2-4, 0-3) in Section 1-A at 3:45 p.m.

FRIDAY

Riverview softball (4-3) will see how it stacks up against Class AAA East Allegheny (1-4) at 3:45 p.m., and Burrell softball (4-3) hosts Kiski Area (6-1), which hopes to get its first win over the Bucs since 2013.

• Many of the WPIAL's top track programs will head to the Butler Invitational, so competitors from Burrell, Freeport, Highlands and Kiski Area who manage to medal ought to like their chances of contending for hardware at the district meet in a few weeks.

• In girls lacrosse, Freeport (1-4) squares off with host Knoch (0-5) at 4 p.m. in a game the Yellowjackets circled on their calendars before the start of the season.

SATURDAY

Highlands softball (2-5) hosts Class 6A Butler (0-7) in a game that might springboard the Golden Rams toward more confidence down the stretch.