A-K Valley high school roundup: Leechburg softball tops Derry on walk-off single

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Leechburg's winning streak looked in jeopardy Monday, but the Blue Devils' biggest contributors came through when it counted.

Morgan Pierce delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth, lifting Class A No. 3 Leechburg to an 11-10 extra-innings victory over Class 4A opponent Derry in a nonsection softball game.

The Blue Devils (6-1) trailed by a run entering the bottom of the ninth, but Kasey Klapheke walked with one out. Lexie Young doubled Klapheke home, and Pierce's base hit scored Young and gave Leechburg its sixth straight win.

Brooke Blumer hit a grand slam in the third inning for Leechburg, while Kristen Knapp doubled. Chelsea Bisi hit for the cycle for Derry (2-4).

St. Joseph 14, Bishop Canevin 9 — The Spartans survived five errors in the late innings, but the bats remained hot throughout as St. Joseph (4-2, 3-2) knocked off Section 3-AA rival Bishop Canevin. St. Joseph batters ran up 17 hits on Bishop Canevin (3-2, 3-2) starting pitcher Anna Losego. Anna Swierczewski singled, doubled twice and drove in three runs, and Calley Neelan knocked in two RBIs for St. Joseph. Starting pitcher Shelby Gogal picked up the win for the Spartans.

Apollo-Ridge 9, Shady Side Academy 7 — Mollie Charlton doubled and struck out 10 batters in the circle to help Apollo-Ridge (4-1, 3-1) win its fourth straight game in a Section 2-AA matchup with Shady Side Academy (1-2, 1-2). Center fielder Teresa DeSimone threw out a runner trying to score for the final out of the game. Kylie Wynn scored twice for the Vikings, and Emma Rametta singled and drove in two runs.

Baseball

Hampton 6, Deer Lakes 1 — Zach Lubick doubled for Class 4A No. 3 Deer Lakes (7-2), which was limited to four hits in a nonsection loss at Class 5A No. 4 Hampton (6-2). Greg Susi tripled for the Talbots.