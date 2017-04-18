Penn Hills to honor Hall of Fame class

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penn Hills Sports Hall of Fame will induct eight athletes and two teams in its Class of 2017.

An induction ceremony will take place April 29 at Green Oaks Country Club, 5741 Third St. in Verona.

The evening will include a 5:30 p.m. cocktail hour, dinner at 6:30 and the inductions at 7:30.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at PennHillsSportsHOF.com or by emailing Cindy McCue at cindymcq1@gmail.com.

Below is a look at half of this year's class.

Jeff Beavers

Volleyball

Beavers, a 1975 Penn Hills graduate, played volleyball for four years as a setter, earning two letters. Beavers was a member of the 1973-75 WPIAL championship teams and 1973 PIAA championship team.

After graduation, Beavers played at Pitt for two years after men's volleyball became a varsity sport in 1979. As an outside hitter, Beavers was named captain and the MVP both years. In 1980, he was named first-team all-conference.

Now the head coach at North Hills, he has coached various boys and girls teams for the past 38 years at different levels, including high school, college, club and as a four-time Keystone Games gold medalist coach. Beavers was chosen as the original head coach for Upper St. Clair in 1987 and Seneca Valley in 2001.

When not coaching, Beavers is a high school and college referee with the Golden Triangle Chapter of Volleyball Officials, where he recently concluded a five-year appointment as an executive board member. He has refereed numerous WPIAL championship games and has been honored twice to work the PIAA girls championship tournament.

Beavers resides in Zelienople and has been married for 35 years to his fellow 1975 Penn Hills graduate, Donna Dougherty. Their two children, Megan and Greg, both followed in Jeff's footsteps as a volleyball player and coach. Beavers has two granddaughters, Miranda and Madilyn.

Pierre Gomez

Baseball

Gomez, a 1985 graduate of Penn Hills, was a four-year starter on the baseball team. Gomez, who signed a free-agent contract with the New York Mets, chose to attend Norfolk State on a full scholarship. Gomez, who played shortstop, earned All-CIAA honors in all three years in college. Gomez led his team to three consecutive CIAA championships.

After three years of college, Gomez signed a free-agent contract with the Miami Miracle of the Florida State League, an independent baseball team, before his contract was purchased by the Atlanta Braves, where he played in several minor-league affiliations. Gomez was a scout for the Braves in 1995.

After baseball, Gomez relocated to Philadelphia, where he spent 12 years with the Philadelphia Police Department as a patrol officer and later as a detective in the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office. Gomez currently is with the Philadelphia Division of the DEA, focusing on narcotics and money laundering interdiction.

Dan Mason

Football

Mason, a 2009 Penn Hills graduate, participated in wrestling during his freshman year and track and field during his sophomore and junior years. However, Mason is most known for his play on the football field, where he played all four years at Penn Hills. In track, he threw shot put, ran the 300- and 110-meter hurdles and anchored the 400 relay team.

During his sophomore year, Mason was a member of Penn Hills' 2006 Big East championship team and ended the season with 71 tackles, three forced fumbles, and one interception. During his junior year, he received first team all-conference honors and finished the season with 130 tackles and three forced fumbles. During his senior year, Mason received first-team all-conference and all-state honors. Mason was also listed on Tribune-Review's Terrific 25 and ranked the No. 8 linebacker in the nation by Scout.com. Mason finished the season with 100 tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and three touchdowns at fullback.

After high school, Mason attended and graduated from Pitt with a degree in administration of justice. At Pitt, Mason started three games as a true freshman, accumulated 36 tackles and one interception, and was named defensive freshman of the week in the Big East Conference. Mason then went on to receive the starting middle linebacker position as a sophomore, and later dislocated his right knee, tore multiple ligaments, and suffered peroneal nerve damage.

He recovered and earned the starting middle linebacker position for two games his senior year. Mason accrued 11 tackles in back-to-back games before suffering a laceration to the liver, which ended his season.

Mason is now married, expecting his first child, and working at Propel Charter Schools as the creative arts classroom adviser and persuading his students to put their best foot forward in life.

Ebony Pugh

Track and field

Pugh, a 1991 graduate of Penn Hills, was a four-year letter winner in track and field, where she reached the state meet in discus. Pugh also played volleyball.

After high school, Pugh received her bachelor's degree in communications from Pitt in 1999. In 2006, she received a master's of leadership and liberal studies from Duquesne.

Pugh was appointed as public information officer for Pittsburgh Public Schools in February 2013, where she is responsible for creating and managing media relations for the district and its 54 schools. Pugh also is responsible for the supervision and production of district-related videos and the television program “We Are PPS,” which airs on local cable channels and the district website.

Pugh earned the New Pittsburgh Courier Woman of Excellence award in 2013. Pugh serves as vice board chair for the Homeless Children's Education Fund, a not-for-profit whose mission is to advance the education of children and youth experiencing homelessness in Allegheny County.

Pugh is an active member of her church, Jerusalem Baptist Church, located in the West End, where the Rev. Theodore E. Pugh is the pastor. She resides in Squirrel Hill with her son, Pierce.

1963-64 track and field teams

The 1963 Penn Hills boys track and field team was the first in school history to win a WPIAL championship. The team finished fourth at the state meet at Penn State. The Indians, under the direction of Glenn Davis, defeated Mt. Lebanon, which had not lost a dual meet in the previous 18 years.

The team finished first at the West Penn Conference championships, the Mt. Lebanon Invitational, and the West Penn Relays. The team also set nine new individual records.

The 1964 team went undefeated in dual competition by winning all nine meets. The Indians for the second straight year and only the second time in 26 years defeated a highly touted Mt. Lebanon team.

The Indians placed first in the West Penn Conference championships, the WPIAL Relays championships, the Mt. Lebanon Invitational and the WPIAL championships. The highest honor, however, came in the PIAA championships, where the boys placed third.

Andrew John is freelance writer.