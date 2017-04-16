Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Overtime goal sparks turnaround for Shaler girls lacrosse

Josh Rizzo | Sunday, April 16, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler's Mackenzie Romac competes against Conneaut on April 11, 2017, at Shaler.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler freshman Mackenzie Romac competes against Conneaut on April 11, 2017, at Shaler.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler freshman Jasey Reiser competes against Conneaut on April 11, 2017, at Shaler.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler senior Isabella Harrison competes against Conneaut on April 11, 2017, at Shaler.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler senior Shannon O'Leary competes against Conneaut on April 11, 2017, at Shaler.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler senior Kara Jans competes against Conneaut on April 11, 2017, at Shaler.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler's Rylee Wilson competes against Conneaut's Breanna Weiland on April 11, 2017, at Shaler.

Updated 39 minutes ago

Jenna Werner created the spark the Shaler girls lacrosse program needed.

The senior attacker's goal against North Hills last Monday jolted the Titans by providing an 11-10 double-overtime victory in Section 3-AAA.

Shaler followed with two more wins — over District 10 foes Conneaut and Villa Maria — that helped push away a 2-4 start to the season. The Titans (5-4, 2-3) are tied for fourth place and in position to qualify for the WPIAL playoffs.

Beating North Hills was vital after dropping consecutive section games.

“I think it's all of us starting to work together and realizing that the playoffs is what we want,” Werner said. “We want to win, and it feels good when we win. We want to do it for each other.”

Shaler, which was bumped into the largest classification when the PIAA switched from the Division I/II format, needed time to work things out. The Titans had a large group of freshmen and seniors who had to come together.

Taking some early lumps helped them mesh. It also showed what areas Shaler needed to improve.

“Not being lazy,” Shaler coach Bethany Snider said. “Communicating and overall working hard throughout the game. Play a full game, the first and second half. We worked out a couple chemistry things on attack. Defense, not getting lazy and playing and working as a unit.”

The Titans have two freshmen starters, Mackenzie Romac and Erin Warren. Romac has become a key component of Shaler's attack and has scored nearly 10 goals this season.

“She has a lot of energy whenever she goes out,” Werner said. “I feel like she is really excited to be on varsity and playing with all of us.”

Having a lot of veteran players plus an infusion of talented fresh faces is started to play dividends. Shaler has outscored its opponents 39-19 during its three-game winning streak. The Titans are hoping to build off the momentum and continue to make a push toward the postseason.

“The losses hit us hard,” Snider said. “It gave us a chance to step back and see we need to fix this and work on this. I think those losses aren't a bad thing. The girls were able to look at the games and focus. It overall helped our season.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.