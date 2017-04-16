Overtime goal sparks turnaround for Shaler girls lacrosse

Jenna Werner created the spark the Shaler girls lacrosse program needed.

The senior attacker's goal against North Hills last Monday jolted the Titans by providing an 11-10 double-overtime victory in Section 3-AAA.

Shaler followed with two more wins — over District 10 foes Conneaut and Villa Maria — that helped push away a 2-4 start to the season. The Titans (5-4, 2-3) are tied for fourth place and in position to qualify for the WPIAL playoffs.

Beating North Hills was vital after dropping consecutive section games.

“I think it's all of us starting to work together and realizing that the playoffs is what we want,” Werner said. “We want to win, and it feels good when we win. We want to do it for each other.”

Shaler, which was bumped into the largest classification when the PIAA switched from the Division I/II format, needed time to work things out. The Titans had a large group of freshmen and seniors who had to come together.

Taking some early lumps helped them mesh. It also showed what areas Shaler needed to improve.

“Not being lazy,” Shaler coach Bethany Snider said. “Communicating and overall working hard throughout the game. Play a full game, the first and second half. We worked out a couple chemistry things on attack. Defense, not getting lazy and playing and working as a unit.”

The Titans have two freshmen starters, Mackenzie Romac and Erin Warren. Romac has become a key component of Shaler's attack and has scored nearly 10 goals this season.

“She has a lot of energy whenever she goes out,” Werner said. “I feel like she is really excited to be on varsity and playing with all of us.”

Having a lot of veteran players plus an infusion of talented fresh faces is started to play dividends. Shaler has outscored its opponents 39-19 during its three-game winning streak. The Titans are hoping to build off the momentum and continue to make a push toward the postseason.

“The losses hit us hard,” Snider said. “It gave us a chance to step back and see we need to fix this and work on this. I think those losses aren't a bad thing. The girls were able to look at the games and focus. It overall helped our season.”

