Schedule toughens Pine-Richland boys lacrosse

When it came to compiling the team's schedule this season, Pine-Richland boys lacrosse coach Chip Young wasn't messing around.

After finishing last season with a WPIAL Division I playoff consolation loss, the Rams jumped back into the competitive mix with nonsection matches against the likes of Peters Township, Bethel Park, Mt. Lebanon and Upper St. Clair, each of whom also made the playoffs last year.

To top it all off, Young's team will also play against Mars, last season's Division II champion, and The Hill Academy from Ontario, Canada, one of the premiere high school lacrosse programs in the country.

“We tried to put together a really challenging schedule this year. It's the toughest one we've played in quite some time,” Young said. “But we have a lot of confidence in our players. I don't think we'd put them on the field against such great opponents if we didn't think that they could be successful.”

Pine-Richland (5-2, 1-1) has been able to do just that as the team notched notable early-season victories against Peters and Bethel Park.

One major reason for the Rams' solid start to the year is the play of their midfield, led by Thomas Hanulak and Dawson Goltz. Hanulak, a senior committed to play next season at Seton Hill, leads the team goals, and Goltz, a junior, is second on the team in points.

Another midfielder who has put together a strong season is Evan Juncal, although coach Young says that is no surprise given what the senior has done in past seasons for the team.

“He's doing what he always does for us, which is pretty much everything. He's a great offensive player, a tremendous athlete, and he's great on those ground balls,” Young said.

“We can put him anywhere and he gets the job done.”

In addition to a strong midfield, the Rams also have the luxury of relying on one of the best face-off players in the entire WPIAL in Jake Freedlander.

“Last year, he was the first sophomore to be named All-American in WPIAL history. He had an 80 percent faceoff win percentage.

“That helps a lot, his position is just crucial because it's one of just a couple of ways to get us possession,” Young said.

“He's been doing well for us again this year, but we try not to lean on him too much. Everyone has to carry their weight.”

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.