Hampton boys lacrosse adjusts after losing top scorer to knee injury

It can be a crippling blow for many teams to lose its best player for the season. But not every team has the championship pedigree of Hampton boys lacrosse.

The worst that could happen did the second game of the season, as two-time captain and senior leading scorer Isaac Capezzuti went down with a torn ACL, ending the career of the team's only returning player to make the 2016 WPIAL Division 2 All-WPIAL team.

But for the returning Division 2 runner-up, only one season removed from a 2015 WPIAL championship, the bar is set.

“Nothing has changed since Isaac has been injured,” senior long stick midfielder Drew Winklosky said. “I think we've been doing really well in spite of his injury. We had a couple guys step up. Luke Molingowski took Isaac's place as captain. He's a morale guy that keeps guys focused on and off the field.”

The team has fought itself to the top of the Section 2-2A race with a 7-2 overall record (2-0 in section) and faces a big test against section foe Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic on Tuesday night.

“Our strength this year is we have depth,” coach Jim Vollberg said. “We have guys that can carry the ball. We have at least three solid lines of midfield if not four…that was the difference (in last year's WPIAL championship game) against Mars last year. They had more depth than us, and we ran out of gas.”

The team's middle boasts seniors Winklosky and Molingowski, as well as Hugh Kelley. Junior midfielder Ross Andersson was elected a team captain and sophomore Jake Schwarzbach has been a contributor.

With Capezzuti gone, the bulk of the scoring load has fallen on junior Richy Myros, who was elected team captain as an underclassman and named to the all-section team last year as a sophomore. The three-year starter has been groomed for a leadership role.

“We've had to make some adjustments,” Vollberg said. “Issac was the quarterback of our offense.”

Still, the team needs more experience playing together, something Vollberg hopes will come with more practice time.

“We had something like five games in seven or eight days. Our guys are young and need practice time more than game time,” Vollberg said. “Our overall weakness this year is lack of experience. We're relying on sophomores to fill our depth. Our senior class is strong but without Capezzuti, it's a huge difference.”

“Our defense is young and coming together,” Winklosky said. “Defense and attack have to step it up.”

The realignment placed Hampton in Class 2A with rivals such as Mars. Though it didn't affect his program, Vollberg hopes some of the teams that jumped up in placement ­— that don't have the youth programs like Hampton — can make things work.

“Gateway's coach came up to me after we beat them (18-1) and said, ‘How do your kids move the ball like that?' I said, ‘Well, they've been playing since second or third grade…the programs that have youth programs are the ones that compete.”

