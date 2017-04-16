Hampton girls shooting for lacrosse history

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the seniors on the Hampton girls lacrosse team, the expectations have been building up for some time, and thus far, the results have come with it.

There's only one more step to take.

As sophomores, they made playoffs, and last season, they were left one goal short of a WPIAL Division II Championship berth, losing an overtime heartbreaker to Blackhawk, 7-6.

“We're out to exceed expectations,” said Kelsey Viets, who is navigating through her third season as head coach after three years at the middle school level. “That's as far as this program has got in its history, so it was a great learning experience for us.”

The team is off to a solid start in the new Class AA as the WPIAL realigned its classifications, sitting at 7-1, 5-0 in section play as of last week. Its only blemish was a loss to nonsection AAA power Mt. Lebanon.

But with realignment brings unexpected challenges. Many AA programs don't have the maturity of teams such as Hampton or its cross-section rival, Mars. Staying focused through lulls in competition will be integral.

“The biggest thing I've been emphasizing is not to lose focus because of the schedule imbalance,” Viets said. “You can certainly get off pace if you're not being challenged every minute of every game.”

The team has experience: all eight seniors started varsity as freshmen. And with a nearly 75 percent turnout at fall practices — even with some athletes playing other sports — Viets is encouraged by the motivation her leaders have shown after falling short last season.

“I think the level of seriousness has increased since last season. The expectations are high. They know how competitive they can be and what level they can get to.”

Viets' influence has been felt by the seniors in particular.

“Things have been different since she joined,” senior captain Caroline Larkin said. “She really put in a lot of work … we start super-early now in October and have a couple practices a week.”

If that work is going to pay off, the Talbots will need a mix of young and old talent.

Larkin led the team with 50 goals last year. This year, 50 goals carries more significance: That's the number she needs to break the school's all-time scoring record.

“Obviously, it's a personal goal of mine,” said Larkin. “But I just want to do what's best for the team. If that means passing more and getting more assists … We're all very excited about this year. I think this is going to be our year, personally.”

Larkin has the stats to back up the talk. She led the team in assists and points as of last week, but her 19 goals are second to a rising young star, sophomore midfielder Melinda Maers.

“She's just an incredible athlete,” Viets said. “From an endurance and athleticism standpoint, it's unparalleled. She's a natural talent, but I think what makes her stand out is her competitiveness and maturity on the field. I hold her to those higher standards.”

The same goes for returning all-section goalie Mia Commendatore.

Along with Commendatore, senior Megan Maers leads the defense, and junior attack Jocelyn Coholich is tasked with driving the offense, forcing turnovers and controlling the ball.

“From an attitude standpoint, I'd say (Megan) has the best composure, holds everyone accountable and is also a natural leader ... Jocelyn, I'm looking for her to bring it all together in the attack zone. Caroline can charge the goal, and Jocelyn is the one setting it up, orchestrating attack plays, and she is definitely the most vocal one on the field.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.