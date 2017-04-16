Ference guides Shady Side Academy lacrosse to 3-1 start

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mac Ference, a senior at Shady Side Academy, is a midfielder and captain on the lacrosse team. His solid play has helped the Indians to a 3-1 record. He also plays soccer and hockey. He will attend Rhodes next year and continue playing lacrosse. He plans to major in economics. For his efforts, he is The Herald Spotlight Athlete.

What got you interested in lacrosse?

When I was young, my hockey buddy's dad coached lacrosse, so I gave it a try. When I came to SSA, my teammate Chris Wooding's dad convinced me to keep playing.

If you could have dinner with any three people, who would you pick?

Ronald Reagan, Julius Caesar and Alexander the Great.

Who's your favorite Pittsburgh athlete?

Connor Sheary.

What's your favorite fast food joint?

Wendy's.

What three items have to be in your refrigerator?

Chocolate milk, string cheese and carrots.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

When I'm not playing sports, I like to hang out with my buddies.

What is your favorite TV show?

“The Office.”

What would make up your favorite meal?

My mom's corned beef and cabbage.

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Snickers. I love Snickers.

Is there a food you refuse to eat?

No. I haven't come across one yet.

What is your favorite vacation destination?

The Outer Banks. It's so relaxing there.

What movie could you watch over and over again?

“Animal House.” It's a classic.

If you could trade places with anybody for a day, who would it be?

Sidney Crosby.

Who would be your dream date?

Carrie Underwood.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.