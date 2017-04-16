Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Fox Chapel's Caliendo was an ace at tennis

Marty Stewart | Sunday, April 16, 2017, 7:03 p.m.
Submitted
Fox Chapel graduate Amanda Campbell

Updated 1 hour ago

This is the second in a series of profiles on the Fox Chapel Sports Hall of Fame 2017 inductees.

Amanda (Campbell) Caliendo stepped on the tennis court for Fox Chapel as a freshman and immediately became the Foxes' No. 1 singles player. She spent four years as the top singles player, and she never lost a section match.

In her senior year, she made the Valley News Dispatch all-star tennis team. Also in 2005, she was named Fox Chapel Female Athlete of the Year and received the GABA Athletic Scholarship.

She was co-captain of the 2005 state championship team, which went undefeated. She teamed with Vanessa Steiner to win the state doubles title without losing a set.

“We had such great camaraderie,” she said. “I started friendships that I still have today Winning the state team title and the doubles state title in the same year was very special for Vanessa and myself. It was a team sport, and we all tried our best and won and lost together.”

Caliendo attended University of Delaware and was again a four-year starter. She played No. 1 singles and was on the top doubles team. When she graduated, she held school records for most single-season doubles wins, most singles matches played in a season and most career doubles wins. Many of her records still stand.

She's managed to stay in touch with many former teammates.

“I still maintain friendships with both high school and college teammates,” Caliendo said. “One of my college teammates was the maid of honor at my wedding.”

She has not kept her tennis game sharp, but she hopes to again a regular on the courts.

“With my growing family, I unfortunately haven't been able to find the time, but I'm sure I will in the future,” she said. “I would love to get back into it when my kids are older and would also love to teach my kids to play someday.

“I would think that anyone would be surprised to be inducted into their high school hall of fame and I certainly was. It's an honor and I will have my husband, immediate family, in-laws, some extended family and friends in attendance.”

A banquet will be held June 3 at The Harmar House. There will be a cash bar and silent auction at 5 p.m., with a buffet dinner at 6. For more information, contact Jim Perry at gymbeck63@aol.com.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

