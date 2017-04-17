Herald roundup: Fox Chapel girls lacrosse off to 8-0 start

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Fox Chapel girls lacrosse team upped its record to 6-0 in the section and 8-0 overall with a pair of victories last week.

On April 6, the Foxes rolled past Freeport, 16-5. Mikayla D'Cunha led the scoring assault with five goals and an assist, with Meg McCrady adding three goals and a pair of assists and Kate Goodwin scoring three goals. Marissa Hardiman and Sloan Rost each scored twice, and Ali Wessel added a goal. Mary Ellis had two assists and Makenzie Miller made two saves.

The Foxes continued to impress as they breezed to a 21-6 win over Norwin on April 7. Goodwin erupted for nine goals and an assist, followed by Rost with four goals and two assists, Wessel with three goals and five assists, McCrady with three goals and two assists, Ellis with a pair of goals and three assists and Hardiman with three assists. Miller stopped four shots in goal.

“We've certainly gotten off to a good start,” FC coach Katie Lundberg said. “The girls realize that we have some tough games ahead of us, and they'll keep working hard. They've really developed a team chemistry from playing together for many seasons. It's paying off.”

Youth swimming

Aspinwall resident Zoe Skirboll, swam at the Dolfin Elite Showcase Classic in Clearwater, Fla., earlier this month and broke the 11-12 year old 50 breaststroke national age group record twice.

The 12-year-old from Racer X Aquatics finished at 29.18 seconds in the morning session. That time took down the national mark of 29.23 set in 2010. In the evening competition, she raced to a 28.70 in the finals to break her own record.

More than 880 swimmers competed from all over the country, and Skirboll narrowly missed breaking national age group records in the 100 breaststroke, 100 individual medley, 200 individual medley, 50 free and 100 free. She won nine events out of 10 and set six meet records and nine Allegheny Mountain Swimming records.

Skirboll is now a four-time national age group record holder, having set the 50 and 100 free records as a 10 and under in 2015.

Basketball

Shady Side Academy senior Etai Groff was named third team all-state in Class 3A by a group of Pennsylvania Sports Writers last week. Groff, a 6-foot-3 guard, averaged 22 points for the Indians.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.