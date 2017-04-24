Franklin Regional's Hodowanec makes return from motorcycle crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As the main faceoff player for the Franklin Regional varsity boys lacrosse team, senior Nick Hodowanec is asked to win many battles each game to give his squad an offensive advantage.

But it was another battle and journey that began nearly 16 months ago that changed his perspective on life and the sport he loves.

A serious motorcycle accident in December 2015 — while returning from a chiropractor appointment, he slipped on gravel and collided with a mailbox — severely injured one of his legs.

Both the fibula and tibia were broken clean through. He also suffered severe swelling that compromised the leg muscles by not allowing enough oxygen to reach the affected areas.

A couple of cracked vertebrae in his back were able to heal while he rested.

“It was a really scary time,” Hodowanec said. “But I had a lot of support in my recovery.”

The recovery included several surgeries to stabilize the broken bones and alleviate the swelling. Hodowanec said there was a time where losing the lower portion of the leg was a possibility.

But he pulled through the harrowing times and began rehab. Playing his junior season that began in March seemed out of the question. The focus remained on getting the leg stronger.

As last season went on, the small chance he could return to the field became larger. Physical therapy had gotten him to the point where he could run and cut, albeit having to deal with a lot of pain.

He was able to return to the field for the final two games of the 2016 season.

“The leg wasn't 100 percent. It still isn't,” Hodowanec said. “But it was worth it to be back on the field with my teammates.”

In the second-to-last game, the Panthers, who finished the season 2-12, gave playoff qualifier Seneca Valley a run for its money in a 6-5 loss. FR won its finale 11-5 over Division II power North Catholic.

“I was so grateful to be able to come back,” Hodowanec said. “Since the injury, I've not taken for granted the ability to be on the field and playing. I know it can be taken away so quickly.”

Hodowanec is back on the field full time this season, and through his faceoff ability, as well as his offense and defensive prowess, he has helped the Panthers develop into a strong force in and out of section play.

Franklin Regional stood at 4-0 in Section 2-AAA after a 10-5 section triumph over Fox Chapel on April 18.

The Panthers entered the week 6-3 overall and were slated to host section rival Penn-Trafford on Tuesday.

Senior teammate Nate Seymour, the team's starting goalkeeper, was elated to see Hodowanec return last year and is excited to see him play so well this spring.

“Nick's a huge asset to the team this year,” Seymour said. “His faceoff work is nearly flawless. That changes the pace of games for us. We're playing a lot more offense this year, and that's because of him. He also brings a certain level of positively and energy on and off the field.”

First-year coach Justin Meenan said he quickly recognized Hodowanec's leadership and talent.

“Nick's one of our hardest workers,” Meenan said. “He's the definition of lead by example with his work ethic. His teammates take after him.

“He's a fearless player and one of the best at getting the play going. You give him the ball with 12 seconds left in a half, and he can make things happen with it.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him a mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.