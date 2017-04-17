Deep senior class helps GCC girls lacrosse start 2-2

Senior leadership is not an issue on the Greensburg Central Catholic girls lacrosse team.

There are 10 seniors on the 2017 squad; most are returning starters.

“I started coaching at GCC four years ago along with this senior class,” coach Ruth Ann Wargofchik said. “This group of seniors is a tight group. They have played together for four years, and they want to win. They understand this is their year to realistically make it to the playoffs. I am very fond of these young ladies, and am extremely proud of their improvement over the last four years.

“They work very nicely together as a group, and have been excellent role models for the younger girls. They encourage and help teach the new players every day during practice and in games. They applaud their teammates' successes. They are excellent team leaders. They make coaching very enjoyable and rewarding. I've enjoyed being a part of their growth, both on and off the lacrosse field.”

Wargofchik, who also coaches field hockey at GCC, welcomed a host of returning starters to this year's team.

They consist of seniors Abby Woods (attack), Sarah Wiehagan (goalkeeper), Sarah Sieber (defender), Bridgette Kuster (defender), Kara Zaziski (defense wing) and Kennedy Johnston (attack wing); along with juniors Chelsey Boyle (center), Alyssa Pollak (attack), Muriel Very (attack wing) and Gabrielle Guzik (attack wing), who is injured.

Woods, Wiehagen, Kuster and Zaziski are fourth-year team members.

“Our goal is to make the playoffs. It would be the first time our team has ever done that, so we'd love to be the first,” said Kuster, who competed on the GCC girls soccer team in the fall. “We're excited to see how the season plays out. We have experience; a lot of girls have played two, three or four years.

“We also have a lot of new girls who will help the team in future years.”

GCC's returning starters are joined in the lineup by senior defense wing Keli Rosensteel, a former Norwin student who is in her first season with the Centurions; senior defender Caroline Perz, who played two years ago; and sophomore attacker Jacinta Jolly.

“Abby Woods has been an excellent asset for us this year with seven goals last game, and five the game before that,” Wargofchik said. “Chelsey Boyle, Alyssa Pollak and Kennedy Johnston are consistent goal-scorers. Bridgette Kuster is a force on low defense, as is Sarah Sieber on high defense. She's fast and gets the ground balls.

“Sarah Wiehagen is a strong goalie who really helps us win games with her goaltending (abilities). Keli Rosensteel has been a nice addition to our team with her midfield defense strength. Kara Zaziski, Muriel Very, Gabrielle Guzik and Jacinta Jolly are solid contributors each game.”

Two girls who are in their first year with the Centurions are senior wingers Gabrielle Stauffer and Julia Brys, an exchange student from Poland.

“Julia played field hockey, as well,” said Wargofchik, who works in the athletic, guidance and main office at GCC. “I have a lot of field hockey players on this team.”

The Centurions, who were 4-6 in section play a year ago, are 2-2 with impressive wins against Plum (17-8) and Yough (13-0); preceded by a tough 13-12 defeat to Ellis School, and a 14-2 loss to Franklin Regional.

“That was our first game of season,” Wargofchik said, referring to the loss at Franklin Regional. “I'm hoping to have a more competitive showing when we play them later this month.

“Every year, my goal is to win a championship, but at this point a more realistic goal is making the playoffs. I would like to see my team, and my coaching abilities and efforts, improve every year. Because I have so many new and inexperienced players, I work on teaching fundamentals and work on improving these skills, both individually and as a team, as the season progresses.”

Greensburg Central Catholic is a member of Section 1 in Class AA this season, along with Ellis School, Franklin Regional, Greensburg Salem, Oakland Catholic, Plum and Yough. Franklin Regional and Oakland Catholic stand at the top of the section.

“I find it extremely difficult to effectively (compete) against large public schools with feeder programs, more coaches, more players and more experience,” Wargofchik said. “It's an uphill battle we face every year. We had an uphill battle with Hempfield and Latrobe in our section. Now, we have Franklin Regional and Plum, both larger schools. But we won't give up; we will try our best to make it to the playoffs.

“Even though the sections have been realigned this season, we still face larger public schools with established teams. I tell my girls daily that we are not bowing down to these teams. I tell them to play their best no matter what and if they really want to win, they can.”

The number of players in the GCC girls lacrosse program almost doubled from 2016 to 2017. There are several first-year players in the program this season.

“The last few years, I have had between 16 and 18 girls on the roster. This year, we have 29,” Wargofchik said. “This is very encouraging to see the interest in girls lacrosse grow.

“With these numbers, and even with graduating 10 seniors, we will still have a nice number for next year. We are also hoping for additional new players for next year.”

But for this season, Greensburg Central Catholic still is planning to make a strong WPIAL playoff push.

“This group of girls is a very hard-working group,” said Wargofchik, who is assisted by Cheyenne Bray, a graduate student at Seton Hill University and a former college lacrosse player. “I believe they can make it a successful season because they support each other, are hard workers, are improving their skills daily, and they really want to win.

“I just wish to see improvement as a whole for the team, and to play each (opponent) as competitively as possible. But the ultimate goal is to make the playoffs.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.