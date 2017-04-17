Latrobe girls lacrosse captures overtime win over Hempfield

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Julianna Mills scored her fifth goal of the game with 2 minutes, 20 seconds left in overtime, as Latrobe rallied to defeat Hempfield, 11-10, in a WPIAL Section 2-AAA girls lacrosse match Monday night in Hempfield.

“Our girls have had a few games this season where they've been down and had to fight back,” Latrobe coach Kaytie Russo said. “It's great to see as a coach all the hard work and determination finally pay off.

“They've worked so hard each day to improve individually and as a team. Tonight, they didn't give up. Hempfield is a strong team and had just as many opportunities to win as we did; it just comes down to conversion on those opportunities.”

In a battle for fourth place, Latrobe (4-4, 3-2) didn't lead until Mills scored with 2:52 left in regulation for a 9-8 lead.

Hempfield tied the score on a goal by Mackenna Orie with 1:20 left and took a 10-9 lead 19 seconds later on a goal by Anne Marie Lozaw.

But the resilient Wildcats, who dominated possession time, tied the score with 22.1 seconds left on a goal by Raven Dupilka.

Hempfield goalkeeper Maya Barlow made a big save in the final seconds of regulation.

In overtime, Latrobe goalkeeper Abby Sobota and Barlow each came up with saves before Mills got the game-winner while attacking from Barlow's right.

Mackenna Orie scored five times for Hempfield (3-4) and her sister, Samantha, tallied three.

Five players scored for Latrobe, including two by Maddie Stas.

Hempfield grabbed a quick 2-0 lead on goals by the Orie sisters, but the Spartans were never able to stretch the lead to three goals.

The Spartans led by two goals five times during the contest, but Latrobe never let them have an opportunity the extend it.

The Wildcats tied the score at 2 on goals by Mills and Hayley Halula, but Samantha Orie made it 4-2 before Stas and Mills scored to tie it at 4.

Latrobe tightened its defense in the second half.

“I'm so proud of how well the defense stepped up in the second half knowing strong Sam and Mackenna (Orie) are on attack,” Russo said. “They took some hard hits, but continued to pressure the ball and contest passes that ultimately helped us get the ball back.”

Goals by Stas and Mills gave Latrobe its first lead of the game at 9-8, but a controversial call with 2:01 left gave Hempfield a chance to tie the score, which Mackenna Orie did.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.