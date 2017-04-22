Athletes to be honored at annual Westmoreland County Scholar Athlete awards banquet

Two student-athletes from each high school in Westmoreland County will be recognized Tuesday at the 61st annual Westmoreland County Scholar Athlete awards banquet. See their bios below:

Belle Vernon Area

Sierra Lynn

Sport: Track

Class standing: 9 of 180

QPA: 4.27

Did you know? Lynn's academic honors include the Seton Hill Women in Science award, Penn State 4.0 club and National Honor Society. She has received academic scholarship offers from Robert Morris, Carlow and Duquesne. She is the school record holder in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. She is undecided on a college.

Belle Vernon Area

Tim Labuda

Sport: Football

Class standing: x of 180

QPA: 3.82

Did you know? Labuda's academic honors include the National Honor Society and National Spanish Honor Society. He was a first-team all-conference punter and wide receiver and a first-team Mon Valley Finest 25. He will attend Mount Union.

Burrell

Nicole Kristof

Sports: Basketball and track

Class standing: 8 of 145

QPA: 4.2

Did you know? She received a merit scholarship offer from Robert Morris, where she plans to attend. She was the Burrell Lions Club and high school Student of the Month. She received the Burrell Scholar Award.

Burrell

Ben Edwards

Sports: Soccer, cross country, tennis and track

Class standing: 37 of 145

QPA: 3.72

Did you know? Edwards also was on the bowling team his senior year. He's involved in numerous clubs at the school, including the garden club, math team, Spanish Club and Students for Christ. He also is involved in many community events for church and with the high school. He will attend Waynesburg.

Derry Area

Allison Brownlee

Sport: Swimming and soccer

Class standing: 2 of 197

QPA: 4.0

Did you know? Brownlee served as president of the senior, junior and sophomore classes and vice president of the freshman class. She was the 2015 YWCA Westmoreland County Sports Teen of the Year. She holds a school swimming record in the three freestyle races (200, 100 and 50) and was a WCCA winner in swimming and a WPIAL and PIAA place winner. She will attend Delta State University in Mississippi.

Derry Area

Matthew Marron

Sports: Football, wrestling and volleyball

Class standing: 5 of 178

QPA: 4.0

Did you know? Marron was the Dakota Rhodes Memorial Scholarship winner and is vice president of the senior class. He was a first-team all-conference tackle, helping Derry to its first undefeated regular season and a WPIAL playoff victory against Central Valley. He will attend Pitt or Duquesne.

Franklin Regional

Spencer Lee

Sport: Wrestling

Class standing: 141 of 306

QPA: 3.5

Did you know? Lee is a three-time PIAA and four-time WPIAL Class AAA champion and a three-time world champion. He finished his high school career with a 144-1 record. He served as a volunteer with the Miracle League and worked with the Mother of Sorrows food bank. Lee will wrestle at Iowa.

Franklin Regional

Morgan Birdy

Sport: Swimming

Class standing: 15 of 306

QPA: 4.06

Did you know? Birdy was secretary of the French Club, has been a 10-year member of the Franklin Area Swim Team and served as team captain for the high school team. She is the vice president of the student council. She will attend George Washington University.

Greensburg Central Catholic

Mikayla Bisignani

Sports: Volleyball, swimming, track and lacrosse

Class standing: 1 of 70

QPA: 4.65

Did you know? Bisignani has received the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Medalist Award scholarship and the Revere Health OB/GYN scholarship. She was involved in numerous clubs and extracurricular activities. She was captain of the two-time PIAA Class A champion volleyball team. She will attend John Hopkins University.

Greensburg Central Catholic

Olivia Zambruno

Sport: Golf

Class standing: 38 of 70

QPA: 3.76

Did you know? She was a three-time PIAA Class AA champion and a two-time WPIAL champion in golf. Zambruno has volunteered at the Westmoreland Animal Shelter, junior golf and Sunday school. She is a member of the National Honor Society and will attend Penn State.

Greensburg Salem

Riley Kwiatkowski

Sports: Cross country and track

Class standing: Decile 1 of 200

QPA: Not available

Did you know? Kwiatkowski is president of the adventure club and does community service around Greensburg. She ran track and cross country for four seasons and was a PIAA qualifier in both sports. In cross country, she was third in the WPIAL and eighth in the state, and finished second in the 3,200 in track. She will attend Toledo.

Greensburg Salem

Clay Palmer

Sports: Football and basketball

Class standing: Decile 1 of 200

QPA: 3.9286

Did you know? Palmer was a senior mentor and received a four-year National Army ROTC scholarship and the four-year Air Force ROTC scholarship. He was the team captain of the football and basketball teams, and a volunteer at numerous sports camps. He will attend Pitt.

Hempfield Area

Samantha Orie

Sports: Soccer, track and lacrosse

Class standing: 23 of 456

QPA: 4.0

Did you know? She competes in two sports in the spring — lacrosse and track and field. She is the leading scorer on the lacrosse team. She served as vice president of both the French Club and French National Honor Society. She placed second in the WPIAL and fifth in the state in Class AAA shot put. Orie received an appointment to attend the U.S. Naval Academy.

Hempfield Area

Morgan Ryan

Sport: Softball

Class standing: 18 of 456

QPA: 100.52

Did you know? Ryan pitched Hempfield to consecutive WPIAL Class AAAA titles and the 2016 PIAA title. She was in the National Honor Society, the Science National Honors Society and Interact club. She also pitched West Point to a Junior League World Series title. Ryan will attend Notre Dame.

Jeannette

Brendt Billeck

Sports: Golf, basketball and baseball

Class standing: 2 of 60

QPA: 98.25

Did you know? Billeck received scholarship offers from Seton Hill and Slippery Rock. He made high honors in grades 9-12. He was in the marching, concert and jazz band, and played the lead role in the drama club. He is undecided on his future.

Jeannette

Jada Morgan

Sports: Softball, basketball, tennis and cheerleading

Class standing: 6 of 60

QPA: 4.0

Did you know? She was the captain of the cheerleading squad and president of her class all four years. She participated in three sports and in numerous extracurricular activities, including president of the National Honor Society, Science Club and Ette Kette Club. She also participated in numerous after-school programs and will attend Duquesne School of Nursing.

Kiski Area

Joey Blumer

Sport: Wrestling

Class standing: 16 of 307

QPA: 99.088

Did you know? He was involved in numerous clubs, including the Key Club and Spanish Club. Blumer received highest honors in 2016. He will wrestle at Penn State but also had offers from Pitt and West Point.

Kiski Area

Nicholas Bisceglia

Sports: Soccer, football and basketball

Class standing: 26 of 307

QPA: 3.9

Did you know? He was a STEM Award Reward and was a member of the National Honor Society. Bisceglia volunteered at the food bank and Kiski Area Jr. Cavs basketball and soccer league. He received academic and athletics awards to attend Robert Morris.

Latrobe

Austin Butler

Sports: Football, basketball and track

Class standing: 89 of 348

QPA: 3.68

Did you know? Butler is a three-sport athlete. He is a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society. He set the school's single-season passing record, is the basketball team's all-time scoring leader and set single-game and single-season scoring records. He also owns the school's javelin record and will attend Holy Cross on a basketball scholarship.

Latrobe

Regan McCracken

Sports: basketball and softball

Class standing: 31 of 348

QPA: 4.03

Did you know? McCracken is a member of the National Honor and Spanish National Honor societies. She was a member of the Letterman's Club and FCA. She is a baby sitter and plans to attend Duquesne School of Nursing.

Ligonier Valley

Joshua Fitz

Sports: Football and track

Class standing: 16 of 124

QPA: 3.83

Did you know? Fitz was a wide receiver on the football team that captured the school's first District 6 title. He's a member of the Alliance of Student Athletes, the German National Honor Society and Art National Honor Society. He will attend West Virginia.

Ligonier Valley

Catherine Cmar

Sports: Volleyball, swimming and softball

Class standing: 1 of 124

QPA: 4.04

Did you know? Cmar is an avid hunter and fisherman. She's a member of Alliance of Student Athletes and the student council. She had more than 2,000 digs in her volleyball career and owns two swimming records at the school. She loves doing community service. She is undecided on her future.

Monessen

Justice Rice

Sports: Basketball and soccer

Class standing: 1 of 58

QPA: 4.6

Did you know? Rice received a C.J. Betters Athletic Scholarship and is a member of the National Honor and Spanish National Honor societies. He also received an Academic Excellence award and is the school's newspaper editor. He scored more than 1,000 points and is a three-time all-state basketball selection. He is undecided on his future.

Monessen

Victoria Cooper

Sports: Cheerleading, soccer, softball and basketball

Class standing: 1 of 58

QPA: 4.7

Did you know? Cooper is the president of her class (four years) and is involved in numerous school activities, including student government and Students Against Destructive Decisions. She's also a volunteer for hospice for four years. She will attend Slippery Rock.

Mt. Pleasant

Anna Billey

Sports: Soccer and track

Class standing: 4 of 154

QPA: 4.23

Did you know? Billey is an active member of numerous clubs at the high school, including physics and SADD. She also has done community service in the district, including Overly's Country Christmas. She will attend Cal (Pa.) on a soccer scholarship and earned the Vulcan Merit Scholarship for academics.

Mt. Pleasant

Cole Dombrosky

Sports: Swimming and track

Class standing: 16 of 154

QPA: 3.86

Did you know? Dombrosky was a three-time PIAA qualifier in swimming. He was a volunteer at numerous community events, including the Mt. Pleasant Area youth soccer academy, Special Olympics swimming and the Mt. Pleasant Glass Festival. He is president of the Graphic Design Club and vice president of the Robotics Engineering Club. He will attend Penn State Behrend.

Norwin

Kyle Turcovsky

Sports: Football, track and wrestling

Class standing: 67 of 424

QPA: 3.817

Did you know? Turcovsky was a three-sport athlete who excelled in track and on the football field. He volunteered for Special Olympics, youth football, St. Agnes bazaar, wrestling and middle school track. He was a team captain in football and wrestling. He'll attend Allegheny College.

Norwin

Maura O'Donnell

Sports: Basketball, soccer and track

Class standing: 24 of 424

QPA: 98.7

Did you know? O'Donnell was president of the Norwin Athletic Letterwinner's Club and a member of student council, Interact Club and Math Club. She volunteered at different events and served on the yearbook staff. She will attend Pitt.

Penn-Trafford

Cam Coy

Sport: Wrestling

Class standing: 132 of 340

QPA: 3.6

Did you know? Coy was the Tribune-Review Wrestler of the Year in 2017 and was a three-time PIAA and WPIAL Class AAA champion. He finished second in the state in 2015. He was a Fellowship of Christian Athletes leader. He will attend Virginia.

Penn-Trafford

Ryley Watt

Sport: Soccer

Class standing: 29 of 340

QPA: 4.3

Did you know? Watt received the University of Akron (out-of-state Akron Advantage Gold award), the Presidential Scholarship and a partial soccer scholarship. She was a member of the National Honor Society and was the soccer captain in 2016. She will attend Akron.

Southmoreland

Adeline Nicholson

Sports: Softball, basketball and volleyball

Class standing: 14 of 132

QPA: 3.745

Did you know? She is a member of the gifted program, the treasurer of student council, and was team captain of the softball and basketball teams. She received a Merit Scholarship from Slippery Rock and received the Southmoreland Scholar Athlete award four times. She will attend Slippery Rock.

Southmoreland

Tommy Pisula

Sports: Football and basketball

Class standing: 3 of 132

QPA: 4.19

Did you know? He was a member of the National Honor and Spanish National Honor societies. He was on the All-Academic team and senior class secretary. He was a member of the Youth Education Association, Spanish Club, Varsity Club and helped with Swishes for Wishes. She will attend Mt. Aloysius.

Valley

Anthony Guzzo

Sports: Baseball and basketball

Class standing: 1 of 120

QPA: 4.2

Did you know? Guzzo is the co-editor of the school newspaper, a volunteer basketball coach at the YMCA, a volunteer at the New Kensington community garden and a volunteer coach for the Valley Baseball/Softball Association. He is part of the school's gifted program and has perfect attendance. He will attend Penn State.

Valley

Brooke Doran

Sports: Soccer

Class standing: 1 for 120

QPA: 4.1348

Did you know? She received the Black and Gold Award, is the vice president of the Art Club, president of both the National Honor Society and Interact Club. She was a mentor for the buddy program and a volunteer at Carnegie Science Center. She is undecided on her future.

Yough

Olivia Cook

Sport: Swimming

Class standing: 1 of 180

QPA: 100.398

Did you know? Cook received the Penn State Millennium Scholars Program full scholarship. She was a National Merit Scholar finalist and received the Seton Hill Women in Science Award for chemistry. She is the president of the National Honor Society and a member of the student council. She'll attend Penn State.

Yough

Dom Charletta

Sports: Golf, baseball and wrestling

Class standing: 7 of 180

QPA: 98

Did you know? Charletta is president of the student council and vice president of the senior class. He was a member of the French Club, and the National Honor and French National Honor societies. He was captain of the baseball, golf and wrestling teams. He will attend Penn State Behrend for mechanical engineering.