Other High School Sports

A-K Valley high school roundup: Springdale baseball tops Jefferson-Morgan

Staff Reports | Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 11:24 p.m.

The Springdale baseball team is in the win column.

Senior Sammy Carey hit a two-out single in the top of the seventh to drive in Josh Jones with what turned out to be the game winner in the Dynamos' 3-2 Class A nonsection victory over Jefferson-Morgan on Tuesday.

Carey also picked up the win for Springdale (1-5) after giving up four hits and striking out three batters in four innings.

Levi Hargenrader singled and doubled for the Dynamos.

Bishop Canevin 8, Riverview 6 — Kellan Gustine tripled, singled twice and drove in two runs as Bishop Canevin (3-3, 3-2) won in Section 3-2A. Jordan Zatawski singled three times and had two RBIs for the Raiders (1-7, 1-4).

Knoch 12, Burrell 6 — The Knights started fast by scoring six runs in the first inning en route to a nonsection win. Jake Okapal took the loss for Burrell (3-4), giving up three earned runs and nine hits through 4 13 innings of work. Luke Virag knocked in two runs, and Nick Kaminski drove in another for the Bucs.

Softball

Deer Lakes 16, Butler 8 — Shae Robson got things going with a leadoff double as the Lancers went on to score five runs in the first inning en route to a nonsection win over the 6A Butler (0-8). Kristen Rudy picked up the win in relief of Robson, giving up two runs and five hits through four innings. Casey Buechel doubled, homered and drove in two runs, and Rudy knocked in three for the Lancers (6-1).

St. Joseph 7, Geibel 0 — Shelby Gogal pitched a complete game as the Spartans cruised to a Section 3-A win. Serena Edgar tripled, and Ava Swanson doubled and drove in a run for St. Joseph (5-2, 4-2).

Plum 11, Kiski Area 9 — The Mustangs scored four runs in the top of the seventh to cool off the streaking Cavaliers who ended a six-game winning streak. Megan Andree took the Section 1-5A loss for Kiski Area (6-2, 6-2), giving up 15 hits and striking out five. Erin Weaver hit three doubles and drove in two runs for the Cavs.

Indiana 3, Burrell 2 — Kelly Nitowski collected two hits, including a double, and drove in two, but the homestanding Indians (4-4) edged the Bucs (4-4) in a nonsection game. Alaina York added two hits for Burrell. York and Kasey Wolford each recorded a double. Brittany Dunn gave up six hits and struck out five in five innings for the Bucs.

Jeannette 5, Valley 3 — Faith Johnston doubled, singled twice and drove in one run as Jeannette defeated Valley in nonsection play. Casey Gatto singled twice, and Kaitlin Capo had an RBI single for the Vikings (0-5).

Girls lacrosse

Freeport 15, Penn-Trafford 7 — Cameron Lindsay led the way with five goals as the Yellowjackets won a Section 2-AAA game. Freeport also got multi-goal games from Mayce Wonderling (four), Chrissy Conklin (three) and Hannah Bowman (two), while Kaeley Lentz also scored. Cassie Suran made 20 saves.

Boys tennis

Springdale and Valley have qualified for the Class AA tournament, which begins Wednesday.

The Dynamos, a qualifier from Section 3, will take on Mt. Pleasant at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Hempfield in a preliminary match. The winner will play at top seed Sewickley Academy at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Valley, the Section 3 champion, received the No. 4 seed and will host Central Valley at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The top three teams from the WPIAL advance to the PIAA tournament.

