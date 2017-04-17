High school scores, schedules for April 17, 2017
Updated 32 minutes ago
High schools
Baseball
Monday's results
Class 5A
Section 2
Montour 10, Trinity 0
West Allegheny 10, Carrick 0
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Derry, ppd.
Shady Side Academy 9, Highlands 5
Class 2A
Section 2
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 8, Laurel 1
Section 3
Serra Catholic 16, Northgate 0
Nonsection
California at Vincentian Academy, ppd.
Carlynton 7, South Side Beaver 5
Chartiers-Houston 8, McGuffey 5
Ellwood City 3, Shenango 2
Hampton 6, Deer Lakes 1
Hempfield 5, Central Catholic 4
Hopewell at Mohawk, ppd.
Hundred, W.Va. at Mapletown, ppd.
Hundred, W.Va. at Mapletown, ppd.
Leechburg 8, Apollo-Ridge 1
Mt. Lebanon 6, Fox Chapel 2
Penn-Trafford 13, West Mifflin 0
Plum 11, Franklin Regional 1
Riverside 15, New Castle 4
Shaler 9, Moon 8
Upper St. Clair 3, Chartiers Valley 1
Valley at Jeannette, ppd.
Washington 14, Bentworth 10
District 6
Heritage
West Shamokin 2, Blairsville 1
City League
Obama Academy 17, Perry Traditional Academy 1
Tuesday's schedule
WPIAL
SBC Classic tournament at Hartsville, S.C.
Laurel Highlands vs. Paul VI, Va., 1:45 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Seton-La Salle at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.; Carmichaels at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Riverview at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
California at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Avella at Monessen, 4 p.m.; Baldwin at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.; Bishop Canevin at Eden Christian Academy, 4 p.m.; Connellsville at Uniontown, 6 p.m.; East Allegheny at Jeannette, 4 p.m.; Gateway at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 4 p.m.; Kiski Area at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Kiski School at Brashear, 7 p.m.; Knoch at Burrell, 4 p.m.; Mars at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.; North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Highlands, 4 p.m.; Southmoreland at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Springdale at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph at Clairton, 4 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Cornell, 4 p.m.; Union at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.; Western Beaver at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.; Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Girls
Monday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Peters Township 19, Canon-McMillan 5
Section 2
Fox Chapel 22, Shady Side Academy 10
Latrobe 11, Hempfield 10 (OT)
Norwin 19, Penn-Trafford 4
Class AA
Section 1
Franklin Regional 15, Plum 2
Quaker Valley 15, Moon 3
Section 2
Seton-La Salle 14, Trinity 8
Softball
Monday's results
Class 6A
Section 1
Bethel Park 15, Brashear 1
Class 5A
Section 3
West Allegheny 10, Hampton 0
Class 4A
Section 2
Belle Vernon 3, South Fayette 0
Section 3
Ambridge 15, Quaker Valley 0
Class 2A
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge 9, Shady Side Academy 7
Section 4
Mohawk 6, Neshannock 3
Shenango 5, Laurel 4
Class A
Section 2
West Greene 14, Mapletown 1
Section 3
St. Joseph 14, Bishop Canevin 9
Nonsection
Baldwin 7, North Hills 5
Bentworth 12, Charleroi 5
Chartiers-Houston 15, McGuffey 2
Hempfield 6, Albert Gallatin 0
Hopewell 15, Beaver Falls 0
Leechburg 10, Derry 9
Monessen 6, Brownsville 1
Riverside 4, New Brighton 3
Vincentian Academy 18, Greensburg Central Catholic 8
District 6
Nonsection
Central 8, Ligonier Valley 4
Tuesday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 3:45 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Brashear, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Plum at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 4 p.m.; McKeesport at Ringgold, 4 p.m.; Trinity at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Mars at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.; Montour at Oakland Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Moon, 3:45 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.; South Fayette at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ambridge at Hopewell, 4 p.m.; Beaver at New Castle, 4 p.m.; Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
Ellwood City at Freedom, 6 p.m.; Freedom at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Seton-La Salle at Brentwood, 4 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
Neshannock at Mohawk, 4 p.m.; Shenango at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Laurel, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Quigley Catholic at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.; Rochester at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 4:30 p.m.; Monessen at Avella, 4 p.m.; West Greene at California, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ellis School at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.; Geibel at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.; Leechburg at Riverview, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Beaver Falls at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.; Blackhawk at Northgate, 4 p.m.; Burgettstown at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.; Burrell at Indiana, 4 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Butler, 4 p.m.; Jeannette at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Knoch at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Norwin, 4 p.m.; North Allegheny at Latrobe, 5 p.m.; North Hills at Hampton, 4 p.m.; Peters Township at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Moniteau, 4 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.; Shaler at South Park, 4 p.m.; Yough at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
District 6
Nonsection
West Shamokin at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.
District 8
City League
Perry Traditional Academy at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Monday's results
Nonsection
Hampton 5, Franklin Regional 0
Peters Township 4, Fox Chapel 1
Sewickley Academy 5, Shady Side Academy 0
Volleyball
Boys
Monday's results
Nonsection
Peters Township 3, Seton-La Salle 0
Seneca Valley 3, Ambridge 0
Tuesday's schedule
Class AAA
Section 1
Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7 p.m.; Peters Township at Canon McMillan, 7:15 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
North Hills at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Gateway at Armstrong, 7 p.m.; Latrobe at Hemfield, 7:30 p.m. ; Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.; Plum at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Class AA
Section 2
Deer Lakes at Mars, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Keystone Oaks at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Beaver County Christian at Farrell, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
City League
Brashear at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.; Perry at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.