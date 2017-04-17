Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for April 17, 2017

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 17, 2017, 10:57 p.m.

Updated 32 minutes ago

High schools

Baseball

Monday's results

Class 5A

Section 2

Montour 10, Trinity 0

West Allegheny 10, Carrick 0

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Derry, ppd.

Shady Side Academy 9, Highlands 5

Class 2A

Section 2

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 8, Laurel 1

Section 3

Serra Catholic 16, Northgate 0

Nonsection

California at Vincentian Academy, ppd.

Carlynton 7, South Side Beaver 5

Chartiers-Houston 8, McGuffey 5

Ellwood City 3, Shenango 2

Hampton 6, Deer Lakes 1

Hempfield 5, Central Catholic 4

Hopewell at Mohawk, ppd.

Hundred, W.Va. at Mapletown, ppd.

Leechburg 8, Apollo-Ridge 1

Mt. Lebanon 6, Fox Chapel 2

Penn-Trafford 13, West Mifflin 0

Plum 11, Franklin Regional 1

Riverside 15, New Castle 4

Shaler 9, Moon 8

Upper St. Clair 3, Chartiers Valley 1

Valley at Jeannette, ppd.

Washington 14, Bentworth 10

District 6

Heritage

West Shamokin 2, Blairsville 1

City League

Obama Academy 17, Perry Traditional Academy 1

Tuesday's schedule

WPIAL

SBC Classic tournament at Hartsville, S.C.

Laurel Highlands vs. Paul VI, Va., 1:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Seton-La Salle at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.; Carmichaels at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Riverview at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

California at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Avella at Monessen, 4 p.m.; Baldwin at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.; Bishop Canevin at Eden Christian Academy, 4 p.m.; Connellsville at Uniontown, 6 p.m.; East Allegheny at Jeannette, 4 p.m.; Gateway at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 4 p.m.; Kiski Area at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Kiski School at Brashear, 7 p.m.; Knoch at Burrell, 4 p.m.; Mars at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.; North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Highlands, 4 p.m.; Southmoreland at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Springdale at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph at Clairton, 4 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Cornell, 4 p.m.; Union at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.; Western Beaver at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.; Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Girls

Monday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Peters Township 19, Canon-McMillan 5

Section 2

Fox Chapel 22, Shady Side Academy 10

Latrobe 11, Hempfield 10 (OT)

Norwin 19, Penn-Trafford 4

Class AA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 15, Plum 2

Quaker Valley 15, Moon 3

Section 2

Seton-La Salle 14, Trinity 8

Softball

Monday's results

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park 15, Brashear 1

Class 5A

Section 3

West Allegheny 10, Hampton 0

Class 4A

Section 2

Belle Vernon 3, South Fayette 0

Section 3

Ambridge 15, Quaker Valley 0

Class 2A

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge 9, Shady Side Academy 7

Section 4

Mohawk 6, Neshannock 3

Shenango 5, Laurel 4

Class A

Section 2

West Greene 14, Mapletown 1

Section 3

St. Joseph 14, Bishop Canevin 9

Nonsection

Baldwin 7, North Hills 5

Bentworth 12, Charleroi 5

Chartiers-Houston 15, McGuffey 2

Hempfield 6, Albert Gallatin 0

Hopewell 15, Beaver Falls 0

Leechburg 10, Derry 9

Monessen 6, Brownsville 1

Riverside 4, New Brighton 3

Vincentian Academy 18, Greensburg Central Catholic 8

District 6

Nonsection

Central 8, Ligonier Valley 4

Tuesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 3:45 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Brashear, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Plum at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 4 p.m.; McKeesport at Ringgold, 4 p.m.; Trinity at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Mars at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.; Montour at Oakland Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Moon, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.; South Fayette at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at Hopewell, 4 p.m.; Beaver at New Castle, 4 p.m.; Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Ellwood City at Freedom, 6 p.m.; Freedom at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Seton-La Salle at Brentwood, 4 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Neshannock at Mohawk, 4 p.m.; Shenango at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Laurel, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.; Rochester at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 4:30 p.m.; Monessen at Avella, 4 p.m.; West Greene at California, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ellis School at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.; Geibel at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.; Leechburg at Riverview, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver Falls at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.; Blackhawk at Northgate, 4 p.m.; Burgettstown at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.; Burrell at Indiana, 4 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Butler, 4 p.m.; Jeannette at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Knoch at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Norwin, 4 p.m.; North Allegheny at Latrobe, 5 p.m.; North Hills at Hampton, 4 p.m.; Peters Township at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Moniteau, 4 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.; Shaler at South Park, 4 p.m.; Yough at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

District 6

Nonsection

West Shamokin at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.

District 8

City League

Perry Traditional Academy at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Monday's results

Nonsection

Hampton 5, Franklin Regional 0

Peters Township 4, Fox Chapel 1

Sewickley Academy 5, Shady Side Academy 0

Volleyball

Boys

Monday's results

Nonsection

Peters Township 3, Seton-La Salle 0

Seneca Valley 3, Ambridge 0

Tuesday's schedule

Class AAA

Section 1

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7 p.m.; Peters Township at Canon McMillan, 7:15 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

North Hills at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Armstrong, 7 p.m.; Latrobe at Hemfield, 7:30 p.m. ; Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.; Plum at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class AA

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Mars, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Keystone Oaks at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver County Christian at Farrell, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

City League

Brashear at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.; Perry at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

