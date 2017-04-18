High school scores, schedules for April 18, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Baseball

Tuesday's results

WPIAL

SBC Classic tournament at Hartsville, S.C.

Paul VI, Va. 23, Laurel Highlands 13

Class 5A

Section 2

Moon 7, Brashear 0

Class 4A

Section 3

Ringgold 3, Keystone Oaks 1

Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin (n)

Class 3A

Section 3

Seton-La Salle 5, Southmoreland 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Carmichaels 14, Fort Cherry 3

Chartiers-Houston 4, Beth-Center 0

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 8, Riverview 6

Class A

Section 2

California 9, Greensburg Central Catholic 2

Section 3

Rochester 12, Clairton 2

Nonsection

Baldwin 7, Woodland Hills 2

Jeannette 7, East Allegheny 2

Knoch 12, Burrell 6

Monessen 11, Avella 5

Norwin 10, Kiski Area 0

Seneca Valley 4, North Hills 3

Springdale 3, Jefferson-Morgan 2

Trinity 14, McGuffey 1

Union at Aliquippa, ppd.

Upper St. Clair 3, Mars 1

Western Beaver at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Yough 11, Mt. Pleasant 7

Connellsville 7, Uniontown 3

Sto-Rox at Cornell (n)

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville 8, United 2

Ligonier Valley 16, Penns Manor 4

Wednesday's schedule

WPIAL

SBC Classic tournament at Hartsville, S.C.

Laurel Highlands vs. Lamar, 11 a.m.

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.; Shaler at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Penn Hills at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Plum, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Baldwin at Allderdice, 4 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Obama Academy, 4 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Mars, 3:45 p.m.; Hampton at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.; Moon at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Latrobe, 7 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.; McKeesport at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Knoch, 4 p.m.; Derry at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Freeport at Indiana, 4 p.m.; Yough at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Hopewell, 4 p.m.; Beaver at New Castle, 4 p.m.; Central Valley at South Fayette, 4 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 4:15 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 4 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7 p.m.; West Mifflin at McGuffey, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.; East Allegheny at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Riverside, 4 p.m.; Beaver Falls at Mohawk, 4 p.m.; Ellwood City at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Waynesburg, 4:15 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Charleroi, 4 p.m.; Washington at Seton-La Salle, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at California, 4:15 p.m.; Burgettstown at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.; Frazier at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Laurel at Freedom, 4 p.m.; Neshannock at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 4 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Summit Academy, 4 p.m.; Shenango at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Bishop Canevin at Sto-Rox, 3:45 p.m.; Brentwood at Carlynton, 4 p.m.; Northgate at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian Academy at Union, 4 p.m.; Leechburg at Springdale, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph at Vincentian Academy, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at Jeannette, 4 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at West Greene, 4 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Cornell at Clairton, 3:45 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Avella, 4 p.m.; Western Beaver at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley at South fayette, 4 p.m.; New Brighton at Rochester, 4 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.; United at Purchase Line, 4 p.m.; West Shamokin at Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Baldwin 18, Allderdice 6

Peters Township 10, Mt. Lebanon 5

Upper St. Clair 13, Central Catholic 1

Section 2

Franklin Regional 10, Fox Chapel 5

Hempfield 14, Plum 7

Latrobe 7, Norwin 5

Shady Side Academy 13, Penn-Trafford 4

Section 3

Pine-Richland 15, Sewickley Academy 1

Class AA

Section 2

Hampton 15, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 3

Indiana 11, Knoch 10

Girls

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Section 2

Freeport 15, Penn-Trafford 7

Section 3

Seneca Valley 17, Butler 6

Class AA

Section 1

Ellis School 16, Plum 11

Section 3

Hampton 16, Mars 1

Softball

Tuesday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin 5, Mt. Lebanon 3

Canon-McMillan 7, Bethel Park 1

Upper St. Clair 23, Brashear 1

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong 9, Greensburg Salem 8

Franklin Regional 12, Gateway 2

Penn-Trafford 10, Woodland Hills 0

Plum 11, Kiski Area 9

Section 2

Connellsville 9, Albert Gallatin 1

Laurel Highlands 6, Trinity 4

Ringgold 12, McKeesport 8

Section 3

Chartiers Valley 10, Mars 4

Montour 15, Oakland Catholic 0

West Allegheny 5, Moon 4

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry 3, Uniontown 2

Section 2

Belle Vernon 11, Keystone Oaks 1

Elizabeth Forward 15, Carrick 0

South Fayette 8, West Mifflin 4

Section 3

Ambridge 5, Hopewell 2

Beaver 6, New Castle 2

Central Valley 20, Quaker Valley 1

Class 3A

Section 2

Ellwood City 7-16, Freedom 1-1

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 15, Sto-Rox 0

Seton-La Salle 8, Brentwood 3

Section 3

Beth-Center 9, Fort Cherry 5

Frazier 4, Chartiers-Houston 3

Section 4

Mohawk 11, Neshannock 7

Shenango 19, Vincentian Academy 0

South Side Beaver 10, Laurel 2

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 19, Rochester 3

Sewickley Academy 15, Aliquippa 0

Western Beaver 11, Quigley Catholic 7

Section 2

Mapletown 11, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Monessen 19, Avella 1

West Greene 15, California 2

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 20, Ellis School 10

Leechburg 8, Riverview 1

St. Joseph 7, Geibel 0

Nonsection

Blackhawk 16, Northgate 0

Carmichaels 6, Burgettstown 1

Deer Lakes 16, Butler 8

Hampton 9, North Hills 8

Indiana 3, Burrell 2

Jeannette 5, Valley 3

Knoch 13, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 0

Moniteau 11, Pine-Richland 1

Mt. Pleasant 6, Norwin 5

New Brighton 15, Beaver Falls 0

North Allegheny 7, Latrobe 5

Peters Township 9, McGuffey 3

Seneca Valley 18, Fox Chapel 12

Shaler 12, South Park 2

Yough 4, Southmoreland 3

District 6

Nonsection

West Shamokin 11, Penns Manor 1

No-hitter: Lauren Mathews, Elizabeth Forward (6 innings)

Wednesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Penn Hills at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at Hampton, 4 p.m.; Moon at West Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Carrick at Keystone Oaks, 3 p.m.; Yough at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Beaver Falls at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Seton-La Salle at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Fort Cherry at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Neshannock at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Laurel, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Union, 4 p.m.

Section 2

California at Mapletown, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Ambridge at Montour, 3:30 p.m.; Bentworth at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.; Brownsville at Uniontown, 4 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Armstrong, 4 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Thomas Jefferson, 3:45 p.m.; Highlands at Montour, 3:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.; Washington at Carmichaels, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg at West Greene, 4 p.m.;

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.; Saltsburg at Blairsville, 4 p.m.; United at Purchase Line, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

West Shamokin at Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Tuesday's result

Nonsection

Allderdice 5, Bethel Park 0

WPIAL team tournament

Class AAA

First round

Wednesday's schedule

Central Catholic at Peters Township, 3:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Hampton, 3:30 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Penn-Trafford, 3:30 p.m.; Moon at Upper St. Clair, 3:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Allderdice at Pine-Richland, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin at Fox Chapel, 3:30 p.m.

Class AA

Preliminary round

Wednesday's schedule

Mt. Pleasant vs. Springdale at Hempfield, 3 p.m.

First round

Thursday's schedule

Mt. Pleasant/Springdale winner at Sewickley Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Blackhawk, 3:30 p.m.; Knoch at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Hopewell, 3:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.; Beaver at Thomas Jefferson, 3 p.m.; Carlynton at Quaker Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Track

Boys

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Hempfield 89, Greensburg Salem 61

Latrobe 85, Penn-Trafford 65

Section 2

Uniontown 79, Belle Vernon 71

Section 4

Armstrong 82, Hampton 68

Section 5

Franklin Regional 100, Gateway 50

Franklin Regional 127, McKeesport 33

Class AA

Section 5

South Park 130.5, Carlynton 18.5

South Park 107, McGuffey 43

Girls

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Hempfield 95, Greensburg Salem 65

Latrobe 103, Penn-Trafford 47

Section 2

Belle Vernon 74, Uniontown 72

Section 4

Hampton 97.5, Armstrong 51.5

Section 5

Franklin Regional 86, Gateway 64

Franklin Regional 127, McKeesport 22

Class AA

Section 5

South Park 114, Carlynton 36

South Park 125, McGuffey 25

Volleyball

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Bethel Park 3, Baldwin 0

Peters Township 3, Canon-McMillan 1

Upper St. Clair at Moon (n)

Section 2

North Allegheny 3, North Hills 0

Seneca Valley 3, Butler 2

Shaler 3, Pine-Richland 0

Section 3

Armstrong 3, Gateway 2

Hemfield 3, Latrobe 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Norwin 0

Plum at Penn Hills (n)

Class AA

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Hopewell 0

Section 2

Derry 3, Obama Academy 0

Deer Lakes 3, Mars 0

Section 3

Seton-La Salle 3, Keystone Oaks 1

Nonsection

Thomas Jefferson 3, Trinity 1

Wednesday's schedule

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin at Mars, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.; Steel Valley at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Moon, 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Upper St. Clair, 6 p.m.; Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.