High school scores, schedules for April 18, 2017
High schools
Baseball
Tuesday's results
WPIAL
SBC Classic tournament at Hartsville, S.C.
Paul VI, Va. 23, Laurel Highlands 13
Class 5A
Section 2
Moon 7, Brashear 0
Class 4A
Section 3
Ringgold 3, Keystone Oaks 1
Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin (n)
Class 3A
Section 3
Seton-La Salle 5, Southmoreland 2
Class 2A
Section 1
Carmichaels 14, Fort Cherry 3
Chartiers-Houston 4, Beth-Center 0
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 8, Riverview 6
Class A
Section 2
California 9, Greensburg Central Catholic 2
Section 3
Rochester 12, Clairton 2
Nonsection
Baldwin 7, Woodland Hills 2
Jeannette 7, East Allegheny 2
Knoch 12, Burrell 6
Monessen 11, Avella 5
Norwin 10, Kiski Area 0
Seneca Valley 4, North Hills 3
Springdale 3, Jefferson-Morgan 2
Trinity 14, McGuffey 1
Union at Aliquippa, ppd.
Upper St. Clair 3, Mars 1
Western Beaver at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.
Yough 11, Mt. Pleasant 7
Connellsville 7, Uniontown 3
Sto-Rox at Cornell (n)
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville 8, United 2
Ligonier Valley 16, Penns Manor 4
Wednesday's schedule
WPIAL
SBC Classic tournament at Hartsville, S.C.
Laurel Highlands vs. Lamar, 11 a.m.
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.; Shaler at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Connellsville at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Penn Hills at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Plum, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Baldwin at Allderdice, 4 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong at Obama Academy, 4 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Mars, 3:45 p.m.; Hampton at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.; Moon at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Latrobe, 7 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.; McKeesport at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Knoch, 4 p.m.; Derry at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Freeport at Indiana, 4 p.m.; Yough at Highlands, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Hopewell, 4 p.m.; Beaver at New Castle, 4 p.m.; Central Valley at South Fayette, 4 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 4:15 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 4 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7 p.m.; West Mifflin at McGuffey, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Burrell at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.; East Allegheny at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Riverside, 4 p.m.; Beaver Falls at Mohawk, 4 p.m.; Ellwood City at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Waynesburg, 4:15 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Charleroi, 4 p.m.; Washington at Seton-La Salle, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth at California, 4:15 p.m.; Burgettstown at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.; Frazier at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Laurel at Freedom, 4 p.m.; Neshannock at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 4 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Summit Academy, 4 p.m.; Shenango at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Bishop Canevin at Sto-Rox, 3:45 p.m.; Brentwood at Carlynton, 4 p.m.; Northgate at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian Academy at Union, 4 p.m.; Leechburg at Springdale, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph at Vincentian Academy, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Geibel at Jeannette, 4 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at West Greene, 4 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Cornell at Clairton, 3:45 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Avella, 4 p.m.; Western Beaver at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Chartiers Valley at South fayette, 4 p.m.; New Brighton at Rochester, 4 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.; United at Purchase Line, 4 p.m.; West Shamokin at Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Boys
Tuesday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Baldwin 18, Allderdice 6
Peters Township 10, Mt. Lebanon 5
Upper St. Clair 13, Central Catholic 1
Section 2
Franklin Regional 10, Fox Chapel 5
Hempfield 14, Plum 7
Latrobe 7, Norwin 5
Shady Side Academy 13, Penn-Trafford 4
Section 3
Pine-Richland 15, Sewickley Academy 1
Class AA
Section 2
Hampton 15, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 3
Indiana 11, Knoch 10
Girls
Tuesday's results
Class AAA
Section 2
Freeport 15, Penn-Trafford 7
Section 3
Seneca Valley 17, Butler 6
Class AA
Section 1
Ellis School 16, Plum 11
Section 3
Hampton 16, Mars 1
Softball
Tuesday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin 5, Mt. Lebanon 3
Canon-McMillan 7, Bethel Park 1
Upper St. Clair 23, Brashear 1
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong 9, Greensburg Salem 8
Franklin Regional 12, Gateway 2
Penn-Trafford 10, Woodland Hills 0
Plum 11, Kiski Area 9
Section 2
Connellsville 9, Albert Gallatin 1
Laurel Highlands 6, Trinity 4
Ringgold 12, McKeesport 8
Section 3
Chartiers Valley 10, Mars 4
Montour 15, Oakland Catholic 0
West Allegheny 5, Moon 4
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry 3, Uniontown 2
Section 2
Belle Vernon 11, Keystone Oaks 1
Elizabeth Forward 15, Carrick 0
South Fayette 8, West Mifflin 4
Section 3
Ambridge 5, Hopewell 2
Beaver 6, New Castle 2
Central Valley 20, Quaker Valley 1
Class 3A
Section 2
Ellwood City 7-16, Freedom 1-1
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 15, Sto-Rox 0
Seton-La Salle 8, Brentwood 3
Section 3
Beth-Center 9, Fort Cherry 5
Frazier 4, Chartiers-Houston 3
Section 4
Mohawk 11, Neshannock 7
Shenango 19, Vincentian Academy 0
South Side Beaver 10, Laurel 2
Class A
Section 1
Cornell 19, Rochester 3
Sewickley Academy 15, Aliquippa 0
Western Beaver 11, Quigley Catholic 7
Section 2
Mapletown 11, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Monessen 19, Avella 1
West Greene 15, California 2
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 20, Ellis School 10
Leechburg 8, Riverview 1
St. Joseph 7, Geibel 0
Nonsection
Blackhawk 16, Northgate 0
Carmichaels 6, Burgettstown 1
Deer Lakes 16, Butler 8
Hampton 9, North Hills 8
Indiana 3, Burrell 2
Jeannette 5, Valley 3
Knoch 13, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 0
Moniteau 11, Pine-Richland 1
Mt. Pleasant 6, Norwin 5
New Brighton 15, Beaver Falls 0
North Allegheny 7, Latrobe 5
Peters Township 9, McGuffey 3
Seneca Valley 18, Fox Chapel 12
Shaler 12, South Park 2
Yough 4, Southmoreland 3
District 6
Nonsection
West Shamokin 11, Penns Manor 1
No-hitter: Lauren Mathews, Elizabeth Forward (6 innings)
Wednesday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Penn Hills at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 3
Chartiers Valley at Hampton, 4 p.m.; Moon at West Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Carrick at Keystone Oaks, 3 p.m.; Yough at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
Beaver Falls at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Seton-La Salle at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Fort Cherry at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Neshannock at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Laurel, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Union, 4 p.m.
Section 2
California at Mapletown, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Ambridge at Montour, 3:30 p.m.; Bentworth at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.; Brownsville at Uniontown, 4 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Armstrong, 4 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Thomas Jefferson, 3:45 p.m.; Highlands at Montour, 3:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.; Washington at Carmichaels, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg at West Greene, 4 p.m.;
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.; Saltsburg at Blairsville, 4 p.m.; United at Purchase Line, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
West Shamokin at Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Tuesday's result
Nonsection
Allderdice 5, Bethel Park 0
WPIAL team tournament
Class AAA
First round
Wednesday's schedule
Central Catholic at Peters Township, 3:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Hampton, 3:30 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Penn-Trafford, 3:30 p.m.; Moon at Upper St. Clair, 3:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Allderdice at Pine-Richland, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin at Fox Chapel, 3:30 p.m.
Class AA
Preliminary round
Wednesday's schedule
Mt. Pleasant vs. Springdale at Hempfield, 3 p.m.
First round
Thursday's schedule
Mt. Pleasant/Springdale winner at Sewickley Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Blackhawk, 3:30 p.m.; Knoch at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Hopewell, 3:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.; Beaver at Thomas Jefferson, 3 p.m.; Carlynton at Quaker Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Track
Boys
Tuesday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Hempfield 89, Greensburg Salem 61
Latrobe 85, Penn-Trafford 65
Section 2
Uniontown 79, Belle Vernon 71
Section 4
Armstrong 82, Hampton 68
Section 5
Franklin Regional 100, Gateway 50
Franklin Regional 127, McKeesport 33
Class AA
Section 5
South Park 130.5, Carlynton 18.5
South Park 107, McGuffey 43
Girls
Tuesday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Hempfield 95, Greensburg Salem 65
Latrobe 103, Penn-Trafford 47
Section 2
Belle Vernon 74, Uniontown 72
Section 4
Hampton 97.5, Armstrong 51.5
Section 5
Franklin Regional 86, Gateway 64
Franklin Regional 127, McKeesport 22
Class AA
Section 5
South Park 114, Carlynton 36
South Park 125, McGuffey 25
Volleyball
Tuesday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Bethel Park 3, Baldwin 0
Peters Township 3, Canon-McMillan 1
Upper St. Clair at Moon (n)
Section 2
North Allegheny 3, North Hills 0
Seneca Valley 3, Butler 2
Shaler 3, Pine-Richland 0
Section 3
Armstrong 3, Gateway 2
Hemfield 3, Latrobe 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Norwin 0
Plum at Penn Hills (n)
Class AA
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Hopewell 0
Section 2
Derry 3, Obama Academy 0
Deer Lakes 3, Mars 0
Section 3
Seton-La Salle 3, Keystone Oaks 1
Nonsection
Thomas Jefferson 3, Trinity 1
Wednesday's schedule
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin at Mars, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.; Steel Valley at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Moon, 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Upper St. Clair, 6 p.m.; Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.
