Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for April 18, 2017

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 11:03 p.m.

Updated 29 minutes ago

High schools

Baseball

Tuesday's results

WPIAL

SBC Classic tournament at Hartsville, S.C.

Paul VI, Va. 23, Laurel Highlands 13

Class 5A

Section 2

Moon 7, Brashear 0

Class 4A

Section 3

Ringgold 3, Keystone Oaks 1

Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin (n)

Class 3A

Section 3

Seton-La Salle 5, Southmoreland 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Carmichaels 14, Fort Cherry 3

Chartiers-Houston 4, Beth-Center 0

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 8, Riverview 6

Class A

Section 2

California 9, Greensburg Central Catholic 2

Section 3

Rochester 12, Clairton 2

Nonsection

Baldwin 7, Woodland Hills 2

Jeannette 7, East Allegheny 2

Knoch 12, Burrell 6

Monessen 11, Avella 5

Norwin 10, Kiski Area 0

Seneca Valley 4, North Hills 3

Springdale 3, Jefferson-Morgan 2

Trinity 14, McGuffey 1

Union at Aliquippa, ppd.

Upper St. Clair 3, Mars 1

Western Beaver at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Yough 11, Mt. Pleasant 7

Connellsville 7, Uniontown 3

Sto-Rox at Cornell (n)

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville 8, United 2

Ligonier Valley 16, Penns Manor 4

Wednesday's schedule

WPIAL

SBC Classic tournament at Hartsville, S.C.

Laurel Highlands vs. Lamar, 11 a.m.

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.; Shaler at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Penn Hills at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Plum, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Baldwin at Allderdice, 4 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Obama Academy, 4 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Mars, 3:45 p.m.; Hampton at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.; Moon at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Latrobe, 7 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.; McKeesport at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Knoch, 4 p.m.; Derry at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Freeport at Indiana, 4 p.m.; Yough at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Hopewell, 4 p.m.; Beaver at New Castle, 4 p.m.; Central Valley at South Fayette, 4 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 4:15 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 4 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7 p.m.; West Mifflin at McGuffey, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.; East Allegheny at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Riverside, 4 p.m.; Beaver Falls at Mohawk, 4 p.m.; Ellwood City at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Waynesburg, 4:15 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Charleroi, 4 p.m.; Washington at Seton-La Salle, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at California, 4:15 p.m.; Burgettstown at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.; Frazier at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Laurel at Freedom, 4 p.m.; Neshannock at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 4 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Summit Academy, 4 p.m.; Shenango at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Bishop Canevin at Sto-Rox, 3:45 p.m.; Brentwood at Carlynton, 4 p.m.; Northgate at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian Academy at Union, 4 p.m.; Leechburg at Springdale, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph at Vincentian Academy, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at Jeannette, 4 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at West Greene, 4 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Cornell at Clairton, 3:45 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Avella, 4 p.m.; Western Beaver at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley at South fayette, 4 p.m.; New Brighton at Rochester, 4 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.; United at Purchase Line, 4 p.m.; West Shamokin at Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Baldwin 18, Allderdice 6

Peters Township 10, Mt. Lebanon 5

Upper St. Clair 13, Central Catholic 1

Section 2

Franklin Regional 10, Fox Chapel 5

Hempfield 14, Plum 7

Latrobe 7, Norwin 5

Shady Side Academy 13, Penn-Trafford 4

Section 3

Pine-Richland 15, Sewickley Academy 1

Class AA

Section 2

Hampton 15, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 3

Indiana 11, Knoch 10

Girls

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Section 2

Freeport 15, Penn-Trafford 7

Section 3

Seneca Valley 17, Butler 6

Class AA

Section 1

Ellis School 16, Plum 11

Section 3

Hampton 16, Mars 1

Softball

Tuesday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin 5, Mt. Lebanon 3

Canon-McMillan 7, Bethel Park 1

Upper St. Clair 23, Brashear 1

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong 9, Greensburg Salem 8

Franklin Regional 12, Gateway 2

Penn-Trafford 10, Woodland Hills 0

Plum 11, Kiski Area 9

Section 2

Connellsville 9, Albert Gallatin 1

Laurel Highlands 6, Trinity 4

Ringgold 12, McKeesport 8

Section 3

Chartiers Valley 10, Mars 4

Montour 15, Oakland Catholic 0

West Allegheny 5, Moon 4

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry 3, Uniontown 2

Section 2

Belle Vernon 11, Keystone Oaks 1

Elizabeth Forward 15, Carrick 0

South Fayette 8, West Mifflin 4

Section 3

Ambridge 5, Hopewell 2

Beaver 6, New Castle 2

Central Valley 20, Quaker Valley 1

Class 3A

Section 2

Ellwood City 7-16, Freedom 1-1

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 15, Sto-Rox 0

Seton-La Salle 8, Brentwood 3

Section 3

Beth-Center 9, Fort Cherry 5

Frazier 4, Chartiers-Houston 3

Section 4

Mohawk 11, Neshannock 7

Shenango 19, Vincentian Academy 0

South Side Beaver 10, Laurel 2

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 19, Rochester 3

Sewickley Academy 15, Aliquippa 0

Western Beaver 11, Quigley Catholic 7

Section 2

Mapletown 11, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Monessen 19, Avella 1

West Greene 15, California 2

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 20, Ellis School 10

Leechburg 8, Riverview 1

St. Joseph 7, Geibel 0

Nonsection

Blackhawk 16, Northgate 0

Carmichaels 6, Burgettstown 1

Deer Lakes 16, Butler 8

Hampton 9, North Hills 8

Indiana 3, Burrell 2

Jeannette 5, Valley 3

Knoch 13, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 0

Moniteau 11, Pine-Richland 1

Mt. Pleasant 6, Norwin 5

New Brighton 15, Beaver Falls 0

North Allegheny 7, Latrobe 5

Peters Township 9, McGuffey 3

Seneca Valley 18, Fox Chapel 12

Shaler 12, South Park 2

Yough 4, Southmoreland 3

District 6

Nonsection

West Shamokin 11, Penns Manor 1

No-hitter: Lauren Mathews, Elizabeth Forward (6 innings)

Wednesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Penn Hills at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at Hampton, 4 p.m.; Moon at West Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Carrick at Keystone Oaks, 3 p.m.; Yough at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Beaver Falls at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Seton-La Salle at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Fort Cherry at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Neshannock at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Laurel, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Union, 4 p.m.

Section 2

California at Mapletown, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Ambridge at Montour, 3:30 p.m.; Bentworth at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.; Brownsville at Uniontown, 4 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Armstrong, 4 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Thomas Jefferson, 3:45 p.m.; Highlands at Montour, 3:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.; Washington at Carmichaels, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg at West Greene, 4 p.m.;

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at Penns Manor, 4 p.m.; Saltsburg at Blairsville, 4 p.m.; United at Purchase Line, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

West Shamokin at Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Tuesday's result

Nonsection

Allderdice 5, Bethel Park 0

WPIAL team tournament

Class AAA

First round

Wednesday's schedule

Central Catholic at Peters Township, 3:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Hampton, 3:30 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Penn-Trafford, 3:30 p.m.; Moon at Upper St. Clair, 3:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Allderdice at Pine-Richland, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin at Fox Chapel, 3:30 p.m.

Class AA

Preliminary round

Wednesday's schedule

Mt. Pleasant vs. Springdale at Hempfield, 3 p.m.

First round

Thursday's schedule

Mt. Pleasant/Springdale winner at Sewickley Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Blackhawk, 3:30 p.m.; Knoch at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Hopewell, 3:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.; Beaver at Thomas Jefferson, 3 p.m.; Carlynton at Quaker Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Track

Boys

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Hempfield 89, Greensburg Salem 61

Latrobe 85, Penn-Trafford 65

Section 2

Uniontown 79, Belle Vernon 71

Section 4

Armstrong 82, Hampton 68

Section 5

Franklin Regional 100, Gateway 50

Franklin Regional 127, McKeesport 33

Class AA

Section 5

South Park 130.5, Carlynton 18.5

South Park 107, McGuffey 43

Girls

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Hempfield 95, Greensburg Salem 65

Latrobe 103, Penn-Trafford 47

Section 2

Belle Vernon 74, Uniontown 72

Section 4

Hampton 97.5, Armstrong 51.5

Section 5

Franklin Regional 86, Gateway 64

Franklin Regional 127, McKeesport 22

Class AA

Section 5

South Park 114, Carlynton 36

South Park 125, McGuffey 25

Volleyball

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Bethel Park 3, Baldwin 0

Peters Township 3, Canon-McMillan 1

Upper St. Clair at Moon (n)

Section 2

North Allegheny 3, North Hills 0

Seneca Valley 3, Butler 2

Shaler 3, Pine-Richland 0

Section 3

Armstrong 3, Gateway 2

Hemfield 3, Latrobe 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Norwin 0

Plum at Penn Hills (n)

Class AA

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Hopewell 0

Section 2

Derry 3, Obama Academy 0

Deer Lakes 3, Mars 0

Section 3

Seton-La Salle 3, Keystone Oaks 1

Nonsection

Thomas Jefferson 3, Trinity 1

Wednesday's schedule

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin at Mars, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.; Steel Valley at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Moon, 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Upper St. Clair, 6 p.m.; Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

