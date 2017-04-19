Westmoreland athletes of the week: Derry's Conner Watt, Ligonier Valley's Lexie Petrof

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Conner Watt

School: Derry

Sport: Baseball

Class: Junior

Claim to fame: Watt allowed six hits and struck out 10 batters over 6 1⁄ 3 innings to lead Derry (5-1, 4-1) to a 3-0 win over Indiana in Section 1-4A action April 13.

“It was a big win for the team. If you have a good team behind you, just have to pitch your game,” Watt said.

What has been the key to the four-game winning streak?

The kids are all hard workers. We have to keep it up and keep wining.

What were your personal expectations going into the season?

Exactly where we are right now. We expected to come out and play. We knew it's always going to be a good game. We just have to stick with it.

What is your favorite sport, basketball or baseball?

If basketball is in season, then it's basketball. If baseball is in season, then it's baseball. I can't pick between them.

What is your favorite candy?

Reese's. I love chocolate and peanut butter. They go together.

Lexie Petrof

School: Ligonier Valley

Sport: Softball

Class: Junior

Claim to fame: Petrof, an Akron recruit, tossed a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts to lead Ligonier Valley (8-2, 8-0) to a 12-0 win over Penns Manor in District 6 Heritage Conference action April 13. She threw a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Northern Cambria.

“It was a really good day. My pitches were breaking well. We have a good freshman pitcher (Jane Garver) so I haven't pitched as much. I was just trying to help my team on the mound and make an impact,” Petrof said.

What was the key to your success?

My pitches were really breaking with my screwball and change-up. The batters didn't know what was coming next. It was really difficult to time up with my pitches.

How does it feel to be part of a five-game shutout streak?

It's a lot of fun. Jane (Garver) and I get along real well. Every day is a competition. It keeps us honest. We throw different pitches. It's a really good battery with the two of us together.

What did you learn during your time off from offseason ankle surgery?

It was really hard. I'm used to playing sports all year round with basketball and soccer. It really made me realize how important softball was to me. It makes me realize what I need to focus on, and it made me stronger with all the rehab. It got me back to where I was before.

What did the team learn from the loss to Philipsburg-Osceola in the District 6-AA semifinals?

Overall, losing to PO was a really good experience for us. We were a really young team that lost one senior, and we only have three seniors this year. We need to keep improving from year to year and take it game by game.

How would you describe your style in the circle?

I'm pretty aggressive against the batters. I go after them, but I'm strategic. I'm trying to get them to strike out or not hit the ball hard. I rely on my defense to pick me up a lot.

— Andrew John