Pittsburgh athletes of the week: Vincentian's Christian Fedko, Shaler's Lyndsey Lakatos

Christian Fedko

School: Vincentian Academy

Class: Senior

Sport: Baseball

Claim to fame: Fedko hit two home runs and a double in a win over Union on April 12, before hitting a home run against Jeannette the next day. Prior to a loss to Class 6A Shaler on Saturday, the defending state champions had outscored opponents 51-5 in its previous four games. Fedko will continue his baseball career next season at UConn.

How have you been able to be so focused at the plate as of late?

I think it's really accredited to hitting in front of my brother (Kyler) this year. It's really helped me see more pitches. … I think I'm seeing better pitches this year, which is really a big factor I think.

How have you progressed over the course of your high school career?

I think from my freshman year to my senior year it's just been strength and developing as an athlete. Just getting bigger and stronger, I think really made the difference for me.

What's led to your team success this year?

We're firing on all cylinders. We're starting to get healthy again. We started off the season with two of our starters injured with sickness, and we're just getting off a really hard part of our schedule where we played a bunch of 6A teams.

You've won just about everything in your high school career except for a WPIAL title. Is that a big goal for you this year?

That's the one thing I really want this year. That's the one thing that I, personally, am striving for. That's the one thing I haven't checked off my list as a high school athlete.

What's it like to play alongside your brother?

It's the best. Me and my brother also committed to the same college. … We've played together since I was 7 years old, and we were always on the same AAU team since then, and we've won everywhere we've went.

Who's your favorite baseball player?

Tim Tebow. Religious reasons, I'm really faith-based.

Lyndsey Lakatos

School: Shaler

Class: Senior

Sport: Softball

Claim to fame: Lakatos went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs in a win over Pine-Richland on Thursday. Shaler is 5-2 overall and 3-2 in Section 3-6A. Lakatos will continue her softball career next season at Gannon.

What's led to your recent success at the plate?

My first few games, I was just all over the place, and the team was just all over the place. But now we're all starting to hit, and we're all focused. I know I'm definitely focused at the plate now and we're just ready to get stuff done, and I'm just a lot more confident in myself and my hitting.

What's your approach to hitting?

Honestly, I don't think about anything. I just make sure that I hit the ball. I don't let any outside influences influence my way of hitting. I just keep to myself, keep my composure and just talk myself up in my head and make sure that I can hit the ball.

Has last year's first-round loss stuck with this team as motivation?

It definitely has. We definitely made some improvements along with hitting and our fielding, and that loss sparked that in us, and we know we have to turn it around and we're going to end on a bang.

What will it take to make another playoff run?

We're definitely going to have to keep fielding. Our fielding has been phenomenal this year, and we're going to have to keep hitting like we've been doing these past few games. We have to keep minimum hits from the other team.

What was the last movie you saw and how many stars would you give it?

“Star Wars Rogue One.” It was a five out of five for me.

What's your favorite class?

Anatomy and physiology. I love my teacher, and I just love learning about the human body, and I've always been a science-type of person, so it really clicks with me.