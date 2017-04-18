Guido: Playoff fields to be a little larger in '17

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Not only are there more classifications in WPIAL baseball and softball this year, but more teams from each section will be headed for the postseason.

Four teams will qualify for the WPIAL playoffs from each section starting this season. That's one more than the long-standing tradition of three going to the playoffs.

It's hard to believe that up until 1979, there was only one enrollment classification. The large schools and the small schools were all interwoven into one section where only the section champs would make the playoffs.

In those days, there was a playoff if two or more teams were tied for first place in the section. Now, all first-place finishers receive a section plaque from the WPIAL.

If there are any ties for the final qualifying position, head-to-head competition will be used as the first tiebreaker. If there's a two-way tie and the schools split the season's series, both will go to the playoffs.

If three or more teams are tied, head-to-head records are compared. If one team has a superior record in head-to-head, that team moves on and then if there are any playoff spots left, those remaining teams then will look at head-to-head records.

The baseball playoff brackets will be determined May 12 and the softball bracket a day earlier. The playoffs in both sports will begin the week of May 15.

The baseball finals will be at Washington's Consol Energy Park on May 30-31, while the softball finals will be May 31 and June 1 at Cal (Pa.)'s Lilley Field.

The PIAA playoffs in both sports begin June 5.

Dan Karlo

Dan Karlo, one of the last athletic standouts at East Deer-Frazer High School, died last week at his home in Marietta, Ga. He was 66.

Karlo quarterbacked the Bucks in 1966 and ‘67.

He later signed with Georgia Tech, and remained in the Atlanta area. Karlo earned a degree in industrial management and made his mark in the electrical manufacturing business.

An example of Karlo's prowess came in his final regular season game at East Deer Community Park on Nov. 4, 1967.

He also had to take some snaps as a halfback because of an injury to starter Andy Fenoglietto. Karlo rushed for touchdowns of 3 and 53 yards, ran for a conversion (worth one point at the time), threw two touchdown passes and intercepted a pass on defense as East Deer beat Saltsburg, 32-13.

In the AIC Class B Bowl game the following week, Karlo ran for 106 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries, but it wasn't enough as East Deer suffered a 27-6 setback to Oakmont.

Rostraver Gardens

One of my favorite venues for high school hockey could be in for a $150,000 renovation.

Rostraver Gardens, near Belle Vernon, is in competition with three other hockey facilities for the Kraft Foods Hockeyville USA contest.

From the original list of 10 competitors, Rostraver Gardens has made the final four. The others are the Ira R. Walsh Ice Arena in Geneseo, N.Y; Pepsi Center in Bloomington, Ill.; and Bloomington Ice Garden in Bloomington, Minn., near the Mall of America.

Voting for the four finalists began online Tuesday at krafthockeyville.com.

The facility with the most votes will win $150,000 of upgrades, the runner-up gets $75,000 and the other two will receive $25,000.

The winner also gets a chance to host a 2017-18 NHL preseason game.

Johnstown's Cambria County War Memorial Coliseum won the competition and hosted a Penguins game in September of 2015.

Rostraver Gardens' roof collapsed after a heavy snowfall in February of 2010.

Emergency repairs allowed the Gardens to reopen before the next season.

The facility has a restaurant overlooking the ice on one end.

George Guido is a Valley News Dispatch scholastic sports correspondent. His column appears Wednesdays.