A-K Valley athletes of the week: Leechburg's Abe Gibson, Apollo-Ridge's Mollie Charlton

Abe Gibson

School: Leechburg

Class: Senior

Sport: Baseball

Report card: If the playoffs started today, the fourth-place Blue Devils would be in the postseason in large part to the play of Gibson. On the road against Section 1-A rival St. Joseph with the score knotted at 3-3, Gibson hit a two-run, bases-loaded single in the top of the seventh to make it 5-3 and deliver Leechburg (2-4, 1-2) its first victory of the season. Gibson also hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth to tie the Spartans at 3-3 before his late-inning heroics. Gibson also is a starter on the golf team, where last fall he won three individual matches.

How long have you been playing baseball?

Since I was 5. I started with tee-ball.

How did it feel to drive in the game-winning run against St. Joseph and get the first win of the season?

Whenever you're looking for that first win, it really felt good to give the team the confidence boost at the beginning of section play.

Where do the Blue Devils need to improve the most down the stretch?

I would have to say our defense. We really need to cut down on the errors on the field.

What's the strength of this year's team?

Our pitching staff. We have a young staff, and they really show up every game and throw strikes.

What is your favorite color of Gatorade?

Yellow, lemon-lime.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

Both of my grandmothers. They both tragically passed of cancer when I was younger. And Roberto Clemente.

What three words best describe you?

Hard-working. Focused. Optimistic.

What is your favorite school lunch?

The old and reliable chicken patty.

What's your favorite subject at school?

Music.

Do you play any instruments?

I play trombone, but I'm going to school to be a voice major.

Do you have a school picked out?

I'm going to Seton Hill in the fall and double majoring in music and business.

What do you like to sing?

Anything from Broadway show tunes to opera.

What is something interesting about you nobody knows?

I know how to play the didgeridoo. It's Australian. It's a big, long and hollowed wood instrument. I had to learn it one year for the marching band.

Mollie Charlton

School: Apollo-Ridge

Class: Sophomore

Sport: Softball

Report card: From all-section outfielder as a freshman to the ace of the Vikings pitching staff the next, Charlton has been a key member of the Apollo-Ridge softball team since her first season. This season, she's been dominant in the circle, posting a 4-1 record as Apollo-Ridge (4-1, 3-1) rides a four-game win streak. Described as a “pitch-to-contact” pitcher, Charlton has 24 strikeouts and four walks through her first five starts. At the plate, she has a .538 batting average that includes five doubles. She's also knocked in nine runs and has 10 runs scored. Charlton is in her second season with the Pitt Freedom under-16 travel team.

How long have you been playing softball?

Since I was 8.

How has the transition from all-section outfielder to pitcher gone?

I miss playing outfield, but I also love pitching. As long as I'm helping the team, I'm fine with where the coach puts me.

What's your best pitch?

My changeup.

Does it feel like Apollo-Ridge softball is still underrated?

I wouldn't say we're underrated. We're a young team that's starting out, and we really don't know what to expect yet.

Do you have a pitching routine?

Sometimes I switch up speeds to throw off timing.

What's the strength of this year's team?

I would say our ability to not dwell on errors and focus on the next play.

What is your favorite color of Gatorade?

Cool blue.

What three people would you like have dinner with?

Monica Abbott (2008 Olympian), Alicia Keys and Whitney Houston.

What's your favorite Whitney Houston song?

The obvious, “I Will Always Love You.”

What three words best describe you?

Dedicated, hard-working and motivated.

What is your favorite school lunch?

If I had to pick one, it would be burgers.

What is your favorite subject at school?

Our jazz-rock ensemble. It's where different students come in and play instruments and sing. Last year we played at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

What song did you perform at the hall of fame?

“Seven Nation Army” by the White Stripes.

What is something interesting about you nobody knows?

Someday I'd like to audition and appear on “The Voice” because I love to sing.

­— William Whalen