Alle-Kiski Valley high school roundup: Springdale baseball edges Leechburg

The Springdale baseball team made it two wins in a row Wednesday night with a close 10-9 victory over Leechburg in Section 1-A action.

Dylan Zezza's fourth hit knocked in the winner for the Dynamos (2-5, 1-3). Springdale topped Jefferson Morgan, 3-2, on Tuesday to break into the win column for the first time this season.

Zezza also picked up the win after pitching a scoreless top of the seventh. Sammy Carey had three hits and four RBIs for the Dynamos, and Dylan Hargenrader finished with a pair of singles and three RBIs.

Leechburg (2-5, 1-3) had four batters finish with two hits.

Valley 12, East Allegheny 9 — Anthony Guzzo finished with four hits, an RBI, and he picked up the win on the mound as a 10-run fourth inning propelled Valley to the Section 1-AAA victory. Jake McNabb had three hits and three RBIs, and Andrew Serakowski added three hits and a pair of RBIs for the Vikings (6-4, 2-2). Conner Kieffer led East Allegheny (1-5, 1-3) with two hits and two RBIs.

Riverview 13, Northgate — Mark McClelland singled twice and drove in three runs as Riverview defeated Northgate in Section 3-AA play. Colin McCorkle and Brandon Davis each had three singles, and Ben Blacksmith struck out seven to pick up the win for the Raiders (2-7, 2-4). Austin Farmerie singled three times for Northgate (1-6, 1-5).

Indiana 10, Freeport 8 — Trajan Jones singled twice and drove in three runs as Indiana rallied from an 8-0 deficit to defeat Freeport in Section 1-4A play. Jones also picked up the win for Indiana (3-6, 2-5). James Flemm doubled and drove in a run for Freeport (6-3, 3-2).

Yough 3, Highlands 2 — Noah Gillette had a home run and two RBIs, but Highlands (0-9, 0-7) fell in section 1-4A action. Yough (5-4, 2-4) pitcher Jarett Bach struck out 10 batters, and Cory Nicastro took the loss for the Golden Rams.

Shady Side Academy 2, Burrell 1 — Nick Kaminski tied the score in the fifth with a single, but a misplay by Burrell (3-5, 2-2) on a double-play attempt in the bottom of the seventh gave Shady Side Academy (3-5, 3-2) a walk-off win in Section 1-AAA action.

Softball

Burrell 15, East Allegheny 0 (4 innings) — Brittany Dunn didn't allow a hit and struck out seven in four innings as the Bucs (5-4, 4-2) cruised past East Allegheny in Section 1-AAA play. Lea Coffman doubled twice and drove in three runs for Burrell, and Kelly Nitwoski doubled and knocked in two. Alaina York singled three times and tallied two RBIs for the Bucs. With the loss East Allegheny drops to 1-5 overall and 0-5 in section play.

Deer Lakes 11, Armstrong 5 — Kaitlynn Blair collected four hits, including two home runs and a double, and drove in five as the Lancers (7-1) won their fourth in a row with a nonsection victory over the River Hawks (6-5). Deer Lakes collected 14 hits overall. Danielle Huffman added three hits, one coming on a home run, and drove in three, and Casey Buechel also homered. Becca Hoffman picked up the win.

Montour 6, Highlands 0 — Brittney Seibert had three hits including a triple as Montour topped Highlands in nonsection play. Alyssa Boris picked up the win for Montour (8-4). With the loss, Highlands drops to 2-6 overall.

Boys Tennis

Springdale 3, Mt. Pleasant 2 — The Dynamos picked up a win at No. 1 singles and scored victories in both doubles matches to defeat Mt. Pleasant in a WPIAL Class AA play-in match Wednesday. Springdale (6-3) advances to face No. 1 seed Sewickley Academy in the first round at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Matt Kern earned a straight-set triumph at No. 1 singles. Cam Pribulsky and Dakota Stivenson were victorious in straight sets at No. 1 doubles, and Jonathan Troup and Alex Shaginaw did the same at No. 2 doubles.