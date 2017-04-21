A-K Valley high school roundup: Valley tennis advances to WPIAL quarterfinals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Back in the WPIAL boys tennis playoffs after a one-year absence, Valley showed it still has what it takes to succeed there.

The Vikings' doubles teams continued their strong season, sweeping both matches, and their No. 2 and 3 singles players also came through in a 4-1 victory over Central Valley in a WPIAL Class AA first-round match Friday.

Alex Ward won in straight sets at No. 3 singles, as did the No. 2 doubles tandem of Joseph Guzzo and Michael Odrey. No. 2 singles player Michael Saliba and the No. 1 doubles duo of Giovanni Vigilante and Dominic Bussard posted three-set victories.

The fourth-seeded Vikings (12-1) advanced to the quarterfinals for the fourth time in five years; they'll host South Park at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Baseball

Deer Lakes 11, Highlands 0 (5 inn.) — Zach Lubick hit a two-run homer in the first inning and followed up with a grand slam in the second as the Class 4A No. 3 Lancers downed rival Highlands (0-10, 0-8) in a Section 1 matchup. Shawn Logan got the win for Deer Lakes (8-3, 6-1), giving up two hits and striking out nine through five innings. Logan also singled twice at the plate.

Apollo-Ridge 7, Riverview 3 — With his team trailing 3-0, Apollo-Ridge's Donnie Biddle put the Vikings on the board with an RBI single and Daniel Johnson added a three-run double as the Vikings scored seven runs in the top of the sixth to pull out a come-from-behind win over Section 3-2A rival Riverview (2-8, 2-4). Pitcher Noah Whanger picked up the win in relief, and Daniel Rametta singled twice and drove in a run for Apollo-Ridge (2-7, 2-6).

Armstrong 3, Kiski Area 0 — Adam Poleski doubled, but the Cavaliers (0-11, 0-6) fell in a Section 1-5A game. Tyler Johnson blanked Kiski Area over six innings, striking out two, to earn the win for Armstrong (6-5, 4-2).

Softball

Freeport 8, Valley 0 — Claire Crytzer hit a three-run homer to cap off a five-run second inning as the No. 4 Yellowjackets (7-1, 4-1) knocked off Section 1-3A rival Valley (0-6, 0-5). Freeport starting pitcher Kristie Radvan gave up two hits and struck out 10 batters through seven innings. Allison Dejidas doubled and homered in the fifth inning, and Radvan singled, doubled and drove in a run for the Yellowjackets.

Riverview 16, East Allegheny 1 (4 inn.) — Alyssa Cappa struck out 11 batters as the Raiders took care of East Allegheny (1-6) in a nonsection game. Anne Betler had two hits and a pair of RBIs for Riverview (5-4), while Alivia Acierno recorded two hits, including a triple, and an RBI.

St. Joseph 16, Geibel Catholic 2 — Serena Edgar finished the day with four hits, including two doubles and three RBIs as St. Joseph handled Geibel (1-8, 1-6) in Section 3-A action. Anna Swierczewski and Courtney Fogle both added three singles and an RBI for St. Joseph (7-2, 5-2).

Boys lacrosse

Freeport 10, North Hills 9 — Brennon Riley scored two goals in the last minute of the game to give Freeport (5-4) a nonsection win. Corey Schrecengost had three goals and Braith Kiser added two in victory. Garret Schaffhauser recorded his second consecutive four-assist game.

Girls lacrosse

Knoch 11, Freeport 8 — Chrissy Conklin scored four goals and Cameron Lindsay added two more, but the Yellowjackets fell to Section 2-AAA rival Knoch. Hannah Bowman and Bailie Henry both scored a goal for Freeport. Cassie Suran had 10 saves for the Yellowjackets.