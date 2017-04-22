A-K Valley roundup: Kiski Area softball rallies for victory
Kiski Area trailed 4-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning before the Lady Cavaliers scored six runs in the final two frames to pull out a 6-5 come-from-behind win over Roane Oak County (W.Va.).
The win stops a two-game losing streak for Kiski Area (7-3, 6-3). The Lady Cavaliers are tied for third place in Section 1-5A with Armstrong when they return to action Monday for a road game against rival Gateway.
Erin Weaver picked up the win for the Lady Cavaliers. Kelsey Sofaly homered, and Courtney Moyer singled three times for Kiski.
Highlands 11, Butler 7 — Lauren Torgent hit a two-run homer, and Natalie Gentile followed with a three-run shot as the Rams built a 6-0 first-inning lead en route to a win over nonsection foe Butler.
Emily Cochran went the distance for Highlands (3-6, 2-3) giving up 10 hits and striking out two. Olivia Graff tripled and drove in a run for Highlands. Alex Graham took the loss for Butler (0-10, 0-6).
Boys lacrosse
Freeport 15, Fairmont (W.Va.) 4 — Evan Schaffhauser scored a team-high four goals as the Yellowjackets (6-4) rolled to a nonsection victory. Corey Schrecengost added three goals, and Garret Schaffhauser and Caleb Leyland had two apiece.