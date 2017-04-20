High school scores, schedules for April 20, 2017
High schools
Baseball
Thursday's results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 2
Trinity at Brashear, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 2
Blackhawk 12, Beaver 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Steel Valley 14, Shady Side Academy 4
Section 2
Ellwood City 10, Mohawk 3
Class A
Section 1
Springdale 1, St. Joseph 0
Section 3
Cornell at Western Beaver, ppd.
Nonsection
Chartiers Valley at Canon-McMillan, ppd.
Frazier at Southmoreland, ppd.
Mt. Pleasant at Indiana, ppd.
FridayÃ<00AD>s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Central Catholic at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Shaler, 4 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Butler, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Hempfield at Connellsville, 4 p.m.; Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.; Plum at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Bethel Park at Baldwin, 4:15 p.m.; Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Kiski Area at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.; Mars at Hampton, 4 p.m.; North Hills at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Carrick at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.; Montour at Moon, 4:15 p.m.; West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.; McKeesport at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem at Yough, 4 p.m.; Highlands at Deer Lakes, 2:45 p.m.; Knoch at Freeport, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Hopewell at Central Valley, 4 p.m.; New Castle at Ambridge, 4 p.m.; South Fayette at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Uniontown, 6 p.m.; McGuffey at Ringgold, 4 p.m.; South Park at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.; Valley at Burrell, 4 p.m.
Section 2
New Brighton at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Avonworth, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Charleroi at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.; Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg at Washington, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beth-Center at Bentworth, 4 p.m.; California at Frazier, 4 p.m.; Carmichaels at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Freedom at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 4 p.m.; Shenango at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.; Summit Academy at Laurel, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Riverview, 12:30 p.m.; Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Northgate, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Union at Leechburg, 4 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Eden Christian Academy, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 4:15 p.m.; Monessen at Geibel, 4:30 p.m.
Section 3
Avella at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.; Rochester at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Allderdice at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Derry at Richland, 4 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at West Shamokin, 4 p.m.; Homer-Center at Marion Center, 7 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.; Penns Manor at United, 4 p.m.; Purchase Line at Saltsburg, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Boys
Thursday's results
Class AA
Section 1
Quaker Valley 19, Seton-La Salle 5
Nonsection
Franklin Regional 9, Baldwin 2
Hampton 13, Fox Chapel 4
Girls
Thursday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Peters Township 18, Baldwin 2
Section 3
Seneca Valley 16, Sewickley Academy 13
Nonsection
Fox Chapel 15, Upper St. Clair 12
Indiana 14, Greensburg Salem 4
Seton-La Salle 22, Ellis School 10
Softball
Thursday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Bethel Park at Peters Township, ppd.
Brashear at Baldwin, ppd.
Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, ppd.
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Penn Hills, ppd.
Hempfield 15, Allderdice 0
Latrobe at Norwin, ppd.
Section 3
Pine-Richland at Butler, ppd.
Seneca Valley 5, North Hills 2
Shaler 15, North Allegheny 10
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong 6, Gateway 5
Greensburg Salem 6, Woodland Hills 3
Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, ppd.
Penn-Trafford at Plum, ppd.
Section 2
Connellsville 14, Trinity 1
Laurel Highlands at McKeesport, ppd.
Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Section 3
Moon at Mars, ppd.
West Allegheny 16, Oakland Catholic 0
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands at Derry, ppd.
Indiana at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
Knoch at Uniontown, ppd.
Section 2
Belle Vernon 12, West Mifflin 1
Carrick at South Fayette, ppd.
Yough 12, Keystone Oaks 2
Section 3
Hopewell at Beaver, ppd.
New Castle at Blackhawk, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
South Allegheny at Deer Lakes, ppd.
Valley at Freeport, ppd.
Section 2
Ellwood City 4, Avonworth 3
Riverside at Beaver Falls, ppd.
Steel Valley at Freedom, ppd.
Section 3
Charleroi at South Park, ppd.
McGuffey at Brownsville, ppd.
Waynesburg at Southmoreland, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Carlynton, ppd.
Serra Catholic at Brentwood, ppd.
Sto-Rox at Seton-La Salle, ppd.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, ppd.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, ppd.
Northgate at Springdale, ppd.
Section 3
Bentworth 6, Burgettstown 1
Frazier at Beth-Center, ppd.
Section 4
Laurel at New Brighton, ppd.
Mohawk at South Side Beaver, ppd.
Vincentian Academy at Neshannock, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Rochester, ppd.
Cornell at Western Beaver, ppd.
Quigley Catholic at Union, ppd.
Section 2
Avella at West Greene, ppd.
Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, ppd.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Leechburg, ppd.
Riverview at Geibel, ppd.
St. Joseph at Jeannette, ppd.
Nonsection
Monessen at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley at Marion Center, ppd.
Northern Cambria 19, Penns Manor 2
Purchase Line at Blairsville, ppd.
District 8
City League
Westinghouse at Obama Academy, ppd.
FridayÃ<00AD>s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Plum, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Connellsville at Trinity, 4 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at McKeesport, 4 p.m.; Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, 3:45 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Indiana at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.; Knoch at Uniontown, 4 p.m.
Section 2
West Mifflin at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.
Section 3
Beaver at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.; Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Valley at Freeport, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Charleroi at South park, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Bentworth at Washington, 4 p.m.
Section 4
New Brighton at Laurel, 3:45 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 4:30 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at Bishop canevin, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Beaver Falls at Rochester, 4 p.m.; California at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.; Carmichaels at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.; East Allegheny at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Ellis at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Freedom, 3:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.; Freeport at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Gateway at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 4 p.m.; Jeannette at Jefferson-Morgan, 4:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Burrell, 4 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.; Mars at Indiana, 4 p.m.; Montour at Central Valley, 4 p.m.; Moon at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.; Norwin at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.; Ringgold at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.; Riverside at Hopewell, 4 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Brentwood, 4 p.m.; South Fayette at Burgettstown, 3:45 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.; Southmoreland at Derry, 4 p.m.; Turkeyfoot Valley at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.; Union at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Marion Center at Homer-Center, 4:15 p.m.
Tennis
Class AA
First round
Thursday's results
Blackhawk 3, Winchester Thurston 2
Hopewell 4, Vincentian Academy 1
Indiana 5, Greensburg Salem 0
Quaker Valley 4, Carlynton 1
South Park 4, Knoch 1
Summary
Indiana 5, Greensburg Salem 0
Singles: Zachary Palko (I) d. D.J. Zedalis, 6-0 6-2; Joey Bujdos (I) d. Chris Marinchek, 6-0 6-0; Giaco Gentile (I) d. Jack Maruca, 6-0 6-0.
Doubles: Mitchell Lewis/Patrick O'Neal (I) d. Tristin Greer/Ryan Nalevanko, 6-1 6-2; Benji Walters/Evan Ray (I) d. Brady Shaw/Chase Clemence, 2-6 6-1 6-4.
Friday's schedule
All matches start at 3:30 p.m.
Springdale at Sewickley Academy; Central Valley at Valley; Beaver at Thomas Jefferson
Class AAA
Monday's schedule
All matches start at 3:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township; Penn-Trafford at Upper St. Clair; Shady Side Academy at North Allegheny; Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel
Volleyball
Thursday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Bethel Park 3, Central Catholic 0
Peters Township 3, Baldwin 0
Upper St. Clair 3, Canon-McMillan 1
Section 2
Butler 3, North Hills 0
North Allegheny 3, Shaler 0
Section 3
Latrobe 3, Armstrong 0
Norwin 3, Plum 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Gateway 0
Seneca Valley 3, Fox Chapel 0
Penn Hills at Hempfield (n)
Class AA
Section 1
Montour 3, Trinity 1
Section 2
Obama Academy 3, Summit Academy 0
Nonsection
Derry 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0
Moon 3, Hopewell 1
Pine-Richland 3, Deer Lakes 2
Steel Valley 3, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 0
