High school scores, schedules for April 20, 2017

High schools

Baseball

Thursday's results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 2

Trinity at Brashear, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 2

Blackhawk 12, Beaver 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Steel Valley 14, Shady Side Academy 4

Section 2

Ellwood City 10, Mohawk 3

Class A

Section 1

Springdale 1, St. Joseph 0

Section 3

Cornell at Western Beaver, ppd.

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley at Canon-McMillan, ppd.

Frazier at Southmoreland, ppd.

Mt. Pleasant at Indiana, ppd.

FridayÃ<00AD>s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Central Catholic at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Shaler, 4 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Butler, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at Connellsville, 4 p.m.; Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.; Plum at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 4:15 p.m.; Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.; Mars at Hampton, 4 p.m.; North Hills at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Carrick at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.; Montour at Moon, 4:15 p.m.; West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.; McKeesport at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at Yough, 4 p.m.; Highlands at Deer Lakes, 2:45 p.m.; Knoch at Freeport, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Hopewell at Central Valley, 4 p.m.; New Castle at Ambridge, 4 p.m.; South Fayette at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Uniontown, 6 p.m.; McGuffey at Ringgold, 4 p.m.; South Park at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.; Valley at Burrell, 4 p.m.

Section 2

New Brighton at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.; Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg at Washington, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center at Bentworth, 4 p.m.; California at Frazier, 4 p.m.; Carmichaels at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Freedom at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 4 p.m.; Shenango at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.; Summit Academy at Laurel, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Riverview, 12:30 p.m.; Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Union at Leechburg, 4 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Eden Christian Academy, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 4:15 p.m.; Monessen at Geibel, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

Avella at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.; Rochester at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Allderdice at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Derry at Richland, 4 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at West Shamokin, 4 p.m.; Homer-Center at Marion Center, 7 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.; Penns Manor at United, 4 p.m.; Purchase Line at Saltsburg, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Thursday's results

Class AA

Section 1

Quaker Valley 19, Seton-La Salle 5

Nonsection

Franklin Regional 9, Baldwin 2

Hampton 13, Fox Chapel 4

Girls

Thursday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Peters Township 18, Baldwin 2

Section 3

Seneca Valley 16, Sewickley Academy 13

Nonsection

Fox Chapel 15, Upper St. Clair 12

Indiana 14, Greensburg Salem 4

Seton-La Salle 22, Ellis School 10

Softball

Thursday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Peters Township, ppd.

Brashear at Baldwin, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, ppd.

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Penn Hills, ppd.

Hempfield 15, Allderdice 0

Latrobe at Norwin, ppd.

Section 3

Pine-Richland at Butler, ppd.

Seneca Valley 5, North Hills 2

Shaler 15, North Allegheny 10

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong 6, Gateway 5

Greensburg Salem 6, Woodland Hills 3

Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, ppd.

Penn-Trafford at Plum, ppd.

Section 2

Connellsville 14, Trinity 1

Laurel Highlands at McKeesport, ppd.

Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Section 3

Moon at Mars, ppd.

West Allegheny 16, Oakland Catholic 0

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Derry, ppd.

Indiana at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Knoch at Uniontown, ppd.

Section 2

Belle Vernon 12, West Mifflin 1

Carrick at South Fayette, ppd.

Yough 12, Keystone Oaks 2

Section 3

Hopewell at Beaver, ppd.

New Castle at Blackhawk, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

South Allegheny at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Valley at Freeport, ppd.

Section 2

Ellwood City 4, Avonworth 3

Riverside at Beaver Falls, ppd.

Steel Valley at Freedom, ppd.

Section 3

Charleroi at South Park, ppd.

McGuffey at Brownsville, ppd.

Waynesburg at Southmoreland, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Carlynton, ppd.

Serra Catholic at Brentwood, ppd.

Sto-Rox at Seton-La Salle, ppd.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, ppd.

Northgate at Springdale, ppd.

Section 3

Bentworth 6, Burgettstown 1

Frazier at Beth-Center, ppd.

Section 4

Laurel at New Brighton, ppd.

Mohawk at South Side Beaver, ppd.

Vincentian Academy at Neshannock, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Rochester, ppd.

Cornell at Western Beaver, ppd.

Quigley Catholic at Union, ppd.

Section 2

Avella at West Greene, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, ppd.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Leechburg, ppd.

Riverview at Geibel, ppd.

St. Joseph at Jeannette, ppd.

Nonsection

Monessen at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley at Marion Center, ppd.

Northern Cambria 19, Penns Manor 2

Purchase Line at Blairsville, ppd.

District 8

City League

Westinghouse at Obama Academy, ppd.

FridayÃ<00AD>s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Plum, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Trinity, 4 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at McKeesport, 4 p.m.; Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Indiana at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.; Knoch at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Section 2

West Mifflin at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.

Section 3

Beaver at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.; Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Valley at Freeport, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at South park, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Washington, 4 p.m.

Section 4

New Brighton at Laurel, 3:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at Bishop canevin, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver Falls at Rochester, 4 p.m.; California at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.; Carmichaels at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.; East Allegheny at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Ellis at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Freedom, 3:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.; Freeport at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Gateway at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 4 p.m.; Jeannette at Jefferson-Morgan, 4:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Burrell, 4 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.; Mars at Indiana, 4 p.m.; Montour at Central Valley, 4 p.m.; Moon at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.; Norwin at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.; Ringgold at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.; Riverside at Hopewell, 4 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Brentwood, 4 p.m.; South Fayette at Burgettstown, 3:45 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.; Southmoreland at Derry, 4 p.m.; Turkeyfoot Valley at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.; Union at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Marion Center at Homer-Center, 4:15 p.m.

Tennis

Class AA

First round

Thursday's results

Blackhawk 3, Winchester Thurston 2

Hopewell 4, Vincentian Academy 1

Indiana 5, Greensburg Salem 0

Quaker Valley 4, Carlynton 1

South Park 4, Knoch 1

Summary

Indiana 5, Greensburg Salem 0

Singles: Zachary Palko (I) d. D.J. Zedalis, 6-0 6-2; Joey Bujdos (I) d. Chris Marinchek, 6-0 6-0; Giaco Gentile (I) d. Jack Maruca, 6-0 6-0.

Doubles: Mitchell Lewis/Patrick O'Neal (I) d. Tristin Greer/Ryan Nalevanko, 6-1 6-2; Benji Walters/Evan Ray (I) d. Brady Shaw/Chase Clemence, 2-6 6-1 6-4.

Friday's schedule

All matches start at 3:30 p.m.

Springdale at Sewickley Academy; Central Valley at Valley; Beaver at Thomas Jefferson

Class AAA

Monday's schedule

All matches start at 3:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township; Penn-Trafford at Upper St. Clair; Shady Side Academy at North Allegheny; Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel

Volleyball

Thursday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Bethel Park 3, Central Catholic 0

Peters Township 3, Baldwin 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Canon-McMillan 1

Section 2

Butler 3, North Hills 0

North Allegheny 3, Shaler 0

Section 3

Latrobe 3, Armstrong 0

Norwin 3, Plum 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Gateway 0

Seneca Valley 3, Fox Chapel 0

Penn Hills at Hempfield (n)

Class AA

Section 1

Montour 3, Trinity 1

Section 2

Obama Academy 3, Summit Academy 0

Nonsection

Derry 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0

Moon 3, Hopewell 1

Pine-Richland 3, Deer Lakes 2

Steel Valley 3, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 0

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.