Chartiers Valley girls lacrosse adjusting to new coaching staff

The Chartiers Valley girls lacrosse team has been a program in constant turnover recently.

Lori Banky is in her first season as the Colts' head coach. She is the fourth head coach for the Colts in as many seasons. Julie Gould coached the team in 2014 and was followed by Sarah Lawrence (2015) and Kim Eldridge (2016).

“I know that has been tough for them,” Banky said. “Plus we have five or six girls who have never played before. Since I am new and a lot of them have played together for years, we have tried to do what they are comfortable with.”

Banky is a former player at Mt. Lebanon where she earned All-American and All-WPIAL honors for her play on the attack. She then played in college at Cincinnati. She also was a volunteer assistant for the Robert Morris women's team and coached with the Pittsburgh Premier Lacrosse Club.

While the team is off to a 2-7 start, Banky said she is happy with the improvement she has seen. This was helped by a Section 2-AA schedule that features Quaker Valley (9-0), Seton-La Salle (9-3) and Blackhawk (7-3).

“You don't learn much by beating teams 20-0,” Banky said. “You want to play better teams whenever you can. It makes you better. I have seen the girls communicating on defense more. We recently starting running a motion offense which we couldn't do at the beginning of the year.”

The offense is averaging 8.11 goals and has been bolstered by the play of senior Courtney Chiurazzi and junior Lauren Wagner.

“(Wagner) is a midfielder who takes control of the attack,” Banky said. “(Chiurazzi) has been a great leader on and off the field. She is focused on helping the younger girls get better.”

Goalkeeper Grace Schneider has been a positive presence for the Colts. The junior is in her second season as the starting goalkeeper.

“She isn't afraid to step up and make a save,” Banky said. “She is aggressive. She will run up field to clear a ball.”

One of the biggest additions to the team this season has been senior Sydney McCreery. The senior first-year player has developed into a leader on defense.

“We have her matched up with the other team's top scorer,” Banky said. “She has so much raw talent.”

The defense is allowing 12.56 goals per game.

Overall the team has seen the numbers improve since the preseason. The Colts originally had only 16 girls on the roster but were able to find another five to grow the number to 21. This allowed Chartiers Valley to play a handful of junior varsity games.

“That helped us get some girls playing time who otherwise would have been sitting on the bench,” Banky said. “That has definitely helped some girls get better.”

Banky added the staff is focused on working with the feeder program to help make sure the numbers stay consistent with hopes of skilled players joining the high school program.

With only three games remaining, Banky said she would like to see her team's growth pay off on the field with some wins.

“I want to see us win out,” Banky said. “If we don't, I am still proud of how hard they have worked this year.”

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.