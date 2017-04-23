Shaler boys lacrosse battling injuries

Shaler senior midfielder Bryce Fedak was nursing an injury during the Titans boys lacrosse matchup with Seneca Valley last Thursday. Compared to the long list of Shaler players on the injured list, Fedak probably felt like he had it easy.

The Titans were down two defenders during an 18-7 loss to the Raiders and already lost their leading scorer, Liam Weaver, earlier in the season. So Fedak powered through the Seneca Valley game, living up to the grimly prophetic mantra first-year coach Bill Wightman printed on T-shirts in the offseason.

No excuses.

“You have to step up to the plate,” said Fedak, who has 10 goals and seven. “You can't back down because you're missing players. Teams aren't going to take it easy on you.”

Shaler (3-9, 1-3) had lost two straight entering its battle with the last-place team in Section 3-AAA, North Hills, on Wednesday. Despite the Titans' struggles, Wightman has been pleased with his team's resolve.

All season, he has been focusing on getting the same effort if they are down by two goals or 50 goals.

“Sometimes they get down,” Wightman said. “I just refocus their attention to what we need to work on. They snap right back into it. They try hard and want to be good.”

The most pressing concern for Shaler is replacing Weaver on offense, who had 17 goals and eight assists before he got hurt. Fedak, who scored four goals in the losses to Central Catholic and Seneca Valley last week, has been asked to shoot more than in the past.

“I've noticed my eyes are more on in the field. Instead of looking for the pass,” Fedak said. “I'm looking for the net more. I'm opening up my eyes more to find the net and if people are open.”

Senior midfielder Quinn Cowell (19 goals), senior attack Austin Greiner (15) and sophomore attack Steven Albright (10) also have showed scoring touch for the Titans.

“That's probably one of our bigger challenges,” Wightman said about the offense. “We have a group of four or five seniors that have been with us since seventh grade. I've put in a couple of different offenses to change things up. Some teams have played us more aggressive, and we've used more motion and more movement.”

Whatever the solution, Shaler is looking for a combination to surprise teams down the stretch.

The Titans won't spend time blaming injuries.

That would a cop-out — and against their nature.

“I'd like to see us finish strong,” Fedak said. “We're playing good teams. When it comes down to it, if we put forth our greatest effort every game, even if we don't win, I'm happy with it.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.