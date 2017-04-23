Hardiman makes impact for Fox Chapel girls lacrosse

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fox Chapel sophomore Marissa Hardiman is a midfielder on the lacrosse team and a major reason why the Foxes are undefeated. In three wins last week, she scored seven goals and had one assist. She also plays on the FC field hockey team and hopes to continue playing lacrosse in college

For her efforts, she is The Herald Spotlight Athlete.

What got you interested in lacrosse?

My neighbor was a youth lacrosse coach, so my siblings and I began playing.

If you could have dinner with any three people, who would you pick?

No one in particular, just good friends or family.

What TV show makes you want to change channels?

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

What's your favorite fast food joint?

Probably Chick-Fil-A.

What three items have to be in your refrigerator?

Definitely clementines, cheese sticks and soy sauce. I put it on everything.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

Read, listen to music, work out and hang out with my friends.

What is your favorite TV show?

“The Office.”

What would make up your favorite meal?

This might sound strange. Sushi and waffles.

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Microwave popcorn.

Is there a food you refuse to eat?

Yogurt. I can't stand it.

What is your favorite vacation destination?

Cape Cod. We go every year.

What movie could you watch over and over again?

Any of the Harry Potter movies.

If you weren't a Pittsburgher, where would you like to be living?

Somewhere down south.

Who would be your dream date?

Chris Evans.

People would be surprised to know that ...

Almost everything I own has an American flag on it.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.