The Herald roundup: Big week for Fox Chapel girls lacrosse

Fox Chapel defeated neighboring rival Shady Side Academy, 22-10, on April 17 to improve to 7-0 in the section.

Meg McCrady scored nine goals and added three assists, and Kate Goodwin scored five goals. Marissa Hardiman scoring three goals and had an assist for the Foxes. Also for Fox Chapel, Mary Ellis had a goal and seven assists, and Margeaux Essey and Mikayla D'Cunha each had a two goals and an assist. Makenzie Miller made three saves.

The Foxes followed with a 20-4 rout of Latrobe on April 18.

Goodwin scored six goals, D'Cunha scored three goals and had an assist. Sloan Rost had two goals and an assist. Hardiman and McCrady each scored twice. Ellis had a goal and five assists. Ali Wessel picked up a goal and an assist while Rebecca Klaas, McKenna Blazer and Olivia Bernacki scored one goal apiece. Miller made a save.

Fox Chapel then edged Upper St. Clair, 15-12, on April 20 to improve to 11-0.

Goodwin continued her offensive assault with six goals, and McCrady added three goals and three assists. Hardiman and Rost each scored twice. Ellis scored a goal with two assists and Wessel had a goal. Miller stopped four shots.

FC tennis

The Fox Chapel High School tennis team suffered their first loss of the season April 17 as they dropped a nonsection match to Peters Township, 4-1. Karsten Lagerquist and Jay Kashyap picked up the win for the Foxes at No. 1 doubles. The Foxes are 13-1 overall and 7-0 in section play.

SSA Boys Lacrosse

The Shady Side Academy boys lacrosse team picked up a pair of wins last week, as they beat Penn Trafford, 13-4, on April 18 and followed with a 15-2 win over Linsly School on April 20. Leading the way for SSA in the wins were Clay Krol with eight goals and six assists, Mac Ference with a pair of goals and five assists, Jack Naughton with five goals and an assist, George Grune with four goals and an assist and Colm O'Connor with two goals and an assist.

The defense, led by Ronan O'Connor, Connor Leemhuis, Eli Abo, Thomas Muse, Luke Tomasovic and goalies Adam Williams and Aziz Yudolshev, has only allowed and average of 4.55 goals in nine games. The Indians are 6-3.