Longtime runner Kee to join Fox Chapel Hall of Fame

This is the third in a series of profiles on the Fox Chapel Sports Hall of Fame 2017 inductees. The banquet will be held June 3 at The Harmar House. For more information, contact Jim Perry at gymbeck63@aol.com.

Jim Kee has been running for more than 50 years. Now, he will be running into the Fox Chapel Sports Hall of Fame.

Kee, a 1966 Fox Chapel graduate, earned three letters in cross country and three in track and field. In the Foxes' first cross country meet, he took first place.

He was a team captain in both sports. Other highlights from cross country included a first-place finish at the Central Catholic Invitational and being a two-time state medalist.

In track, he set school records in the mile and two-mile, and he also earned the Foxes' first points in the West Penn Conference meet, where he broke the meet record in the two-mile. He was a three-time WPIAL medalist in the two-mile.

“I was surprised when I heard I would be inducted,” he said. “Fifty-one years is a long time, and I wasn't sure anybody would remember me. I have some great memories. I remember our team beating North Hills, 27-28, in the first cross country meet for either of our schools in 1963 and scoring Fox Chapel's first points ever in the West Penn Conference track meet. My only regret was suffering an injury that kept me out for a month in my senior season so I couldn't contribute to the team.”

After graduation, he attended West Point and earned seven letters in cross country and track. He was a team captain in cross country and took first in the Army-Navy meet. In track, he had numerous wins in the two-mile. One of his highlights was beating future Olympic champion Frank Shorter of Yale in a dual meet.

At his graduation, he was awarded the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference Award as the cadet who most excelled in athletics and academics. He then earned two graduate engineering degrees from MIT while continuing to run. He ran in the Boston Marathon and also was the Military Marathon champion. While he was an assistant professor of physics, he assisted in coaching the West Point track team.

He retired from the Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel and is employed as a principal engineer at Booz Allen, consulting for the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency. He lives in Arlington, Va. with his wife, Kathy, and close to his two sons and his three grandchildren. As for running, he still continues to win his age group in local races.

Through the years, he's kept in touch with some old teammates.

“Only a few, since I was in the military and was never in the area after high school,” he said. “I kept in contact with two of my best friends and teammates — Paul Kondrick, who went to the Naval Academy, and Greg McKenna, who went to the Air Force Academy. Both were in my wedding party at West Point. We also spent a year at MIT graduate school at the same time as Greg.”

Kee remains involved in sports.

“I help coach tee ball and soccer for my grandkids now,” he said. “I coached over 35 sports teams for my sons in the 80s and 90s and was on the board of directors. I was also a basketball commissioner and referee for my youth club. I still run local races up to 10 kilometers and an occasional track meet. Having age groupings sure helps.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.