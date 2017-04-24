Boost in participation helps Burrell rugby stay in hunt for state playoffs

When Phil Coutch was a freshman at Burrell, he was looking for a school club to sign up for when his neighbor Tyler Horwatt and friend Al Beattie helped steer him toward playing for the Buckheads rugby team.

“They said come here for a minute, then they tossed me a shirt and said show up for practice on Monday,” Coutch said. “It took me a while to understand it. Sometimes I still don't fully understand what I'm doing, but I'm glad they made me sign up because it's fun.”

As a senior this year, Coutch became a recruiter himself along with the other players that first signed up to play this spring.

The Buckheads had 16 players initially come out for the team, one more than the amount needed on the field at one time. They knew they needed to grow their numbers and set out to the halls of the high school to give their pitch.

“I told them everybody gets the ball,” said RJ Beach, a sophomore. “It's not like in football where the quarterback and the running back are the main people with the ball. Everybody in rugby plays a role in the game.”

The Buckheads increased the roster to more than 20 players with the additions of Ricky Feroce, Jason Biltz, Enzo Grosse and Tommy Boak, which helped bring a positive swing of momentum over the last month.

After starting 0-2, Burrell defeated Central Catholic two weeks ago and then took down rival Kiski Valley, 21-19, in the fifth annual “Battle of the Valley” April 13. Two of the new additions, Boak and Feroce, started for the Buckheads against Kiski Valley.

“The whole team that was committed at first all went out and tried to get kids,” said Cole Haidze, a senior. “We're not a big school. Not a lot of kids want to play rugby, but we're blessed with the team we have now. We have great players, and I'm glad that we as a team were able to get some kids to come out and try it. It's always good to try a sport, and once they tried it they fell in love with it. That's the great thing about rugby is once you play it a few times you fall in love with it.”

Burrell is the smallest school in the Rugby PA Single School Blue Division. They compete against West Allegheny, Woodland Hills, Moon and Central Catholic.

The win against Kiski Valley provided the Buckheads with a lot of pride for several reasons. They came back from a two-score deficit and won against their rivals for the first time in two years after getting outscored 113-29 in those games.

“Last year we lost 70-7 and I just couldn't get that out of my head,” Beach said. “Going into my freshman year I was a little nervous for the big rivalry. I wasn't used to it. This year I was playing with a big purpose for all the older Buckheads and the previous teams. I was just trying to get revenge for them.”

Luke Kastelic had three tries in the second half in Burrell's comeback, the final one on a heady play where he kicked the ball past defenders and chased it down into the end zone. Austin Mele, who Haidze said gave the team a pep talk at halftime, made all three 2-point conversion kicks for Burrell.

Once the final whistle blew and the teams shook hands, the Buckheads grabbed the trophy and walked out onto the field. The win gave Burrell a 3-2 edge in the series.

“I'm not going to lie, I was sick and tired of losing to them,” Haidze said. “The emotions that we felt after that game were unreal, since we hadn't touched that trophy in two years. If it wasn't for Luke Kastelic that game probably wouldn't have been in our favor whatsoever.”

In third place in its conference, Burrell still has a chance to qualify for the state playoffs. After Sunday's nonconference game against North Pitt United, the Buckheads face must-win conference games against Moon and Woodland Hills in the regular season's final two weeks. The top two teams from the conference qualify for the postseason.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.