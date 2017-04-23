Alle-Kiski Valley notebook: Section 1-4A softball crowded at top

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The classification changed, and so did some of the opponents, but the Deer Lakes and Freeport baseball teams find themselves in a familiar position heading into the second half of section play: a tightly contested playoff race, with not enough postseason spots to go around.

Deer Lakes enters Monday in first place in Section 1-4A, but the Lancers (8-3, 6-1) have little breathing room. Knoch (7-3, 5-2) follows in second place, with Freeport (7-3, 4-2), Derry (6-2, 4-2) and Greensburg Salem (5-3, 4-3) trailing close behind. The top four teams qualify for the playoffs.

What makes the race more intriguing is the game results. Deer Lakes beat Freeport but lost to Knoch. Freeport lost to Indiana but beat Knoch. Knoch lost to Derry, and Derry lost to Greensburg Salem.

“I'm biased, but I think this is the toughest section in 4A,” Freeport coach Ed Carr said.

Carr pointed out that while teams such as Yough (5-5, 2-5) or Indiana (3-6, 2-5) are currently on the periphery of the playoff race, they can still get in with a strong second-half run. Eighth-place Highlands (0-10, 0-8) had some near-misses in the first half of section play.

“In reality, with 14 (games) in section, if you get to 1-3 or 1-4, you're not out of it,” Carr said. “Our main goal is to win the section title. If not, we want to win as many games as we can and earn a playoff spot. But every one of those teams is going to be in the mix. We know we have to come ready to play every game.”

Max effort

A four-sport athlete in high school, Max Garda will play one in college — for now.

The Burrell senior announced his commitment Saturday to play football at Washington & Jefferson, choosing the Presidents over Presidents' Athletic Conference rival Westminster.

“It's nice to finally come to a decision because now I can wake up tomorrow and know where I'm going to school,” he said.

A member of the football, basketball, baseball and track and field teams at Burrell, Garda will focus on football and academics, as he plans to major in business. But he said he would consider playing basketball or baseball for W&J.

As a senior, Garda became the first player in Burrell history to surpass 1,000 passing and rushing yards in the same season and also was a first team all-conference pick at defensive back.

He averaged 16.4 points and five assists to help the Bucs reach the WPIAL playoffs in basketball for the first time since 2014.

Best in throw

Lizzie Weimer put on a show with her throws Friday.

The Burrell senior won the girls shot put and discus competitions at the Butler Invitational, one of the top competitions in advance of the WPIAL championships.

Weimer, a two-time defending WPIAL Class AA champion in both events, recorded a distance of 40 feet, 1 inch in the shot — more than 2 feet better than her closest competitor — and 135-01 in the discus.

Weimer's dual first-place finishes highlighted a strong day from Alle-Kiski Valley competitors. Burrell senior Nikki Scherer ran to second-place finishes in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes, while Highlands' Nia Thomas took second place in the girls high jump. Apollo-Ridge senior Dillon Butz, competing unattached, finished fourth in the boys 200 and fifth in the 400.

Freeport's Rob Reichenbaugh (fifth, boys 800), Highlands' Sydney Brown (seventh, girls high jump) and Kiski Area's Liz Debich (fifth, girls shot put), Nick Gabrielli (sixth, boys 800), Cameron Mika (seventh, boys shot put) and Alexis Moyer (seventh, girls 200) also medaled.

Spring forward

The baseball season didn't start ideally for Springdale, but the Dynamos are showing plenty of life.

After dropping its first five games, Springdale (3-5, 2-3) responded by winning three games in three days last week — all by one run.

The first win, a 3-2 victory over nonsection foe Jefferson-Morgan, came via a go-ahead single in the top of the seventh. The Dynamos then beat Section 1-A opponents Leechburg, 10-9, on a walkoff and St. Joseph, 1-0, behind pitcher Dylan Hargenrader's 10-strikeout performance.

“We challenged them a little bit,” Springdale coach Jim Hastings said. “We had some inexperienced kids playing for the first time, and I think it took them a little bit to get going. But now they seem to be getting more comfortable at the plate. We just strung together some wins. We're starting to do the little things right.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.