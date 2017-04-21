Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for April 21, 2017

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 21, 2017, 11:33 p.m.

Updated 47 minutes ago

High schools

Baseball

Friday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 4, Seneca Valley 0

North Allegheny 3, Central Catholic 0

Pine-Richland 9, Shaler 1

Section 2

Hempfield 9, Connellsville 1

Norwin 6, Penn-Trafford 5

Plum 14, Penn Hills 2

Section 3

Baldwin 4, Bethel Park 3

Canon-McMillan 4, Peters Township 1

Mt. Lebanon 6, Upper St. Clair 5

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong 3, Kiski Area 0

Mars at Hampton, ppd.

North Hills 1, Fox Chapel 0

Section 2

Carrick 6, Brashear 0

Moon 6, Montour 5

West Allegheny 2, Chartiers Valley 0

Section 3

Gateway 7, McKeesport 3

Latrobe 11, Franklin Regional 1

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 11, Highlands 0

Freeport 4, Knoch 1

Greensburg Salem 9, Yough 0

Section 2

Hopewell 5, Central Valley 1

New Castle 9, Ambridge 0

Quaker Valley 10, South Fayette 7

Section 3

Belle Vernon 5, Elizabeth Forward 0

South Park 14, West Mifflin 2

Uniontown 7, Keystone Oaks 4

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell 2, Valley 1

Section 2

Avonworth 9, South Side Beaver 8

Beaver Falls 4, New Brighton 1

Section 3

Brownsville 7, Charleroi 2

Mt. Pleasant 15, Southmoreland 5

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center 5, Bentworth 1

California 14, Frazier 4

Carmichaels 13, Burgettstown 4

Chartiers-Houston 10, Fort Cherry 0

Section 2

Laurel 16, Summit Academy 1

Neshannock 9, Shenango 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 0

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 7, Riverview 3

Class A

Section 1

Union 13, Leechburg 0

Vincentian Academy 6, Eden Christian Academy 3

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 5, Jeannette 4

Monessen 11, Geibel 3

Section 3

Quigley Catholic 10, Sewickley Acad. 4

Rochester 15, Western Beaver 4

Nonsection

Derry 11, Richland 6

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 6, Northern Cambria 0

Saltsburg 12, Purchase Line 2

Friday's summaries

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong 3, Kiski Area 0

Kiski Area 000-000-0—0-4-1

Armstrong 100-110-x—3-5-1

WP: Tyler Johnson LP: Korey Shoupe 2B: KA: Adam Poleski. A: Dawson Porter.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 11, Highlands 0

Highlands 000-00—0-1-1

Deer Lakes 240-5x—11-9-0

WP: Shawn Logan LP: Nick Cichello HR: DL: Zach Lubick.

Freeport 4, Knoch 1

Knoch 001-000-0—1-6-1

Freeport 100-201-X—4-8-2

WP: James Flemm LP: Jake Herrit 2B: K: Mike McCarty. F: Nevin DeCroo. HR: F: Matt Charlton.

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell 2, Valley 1

Valley 000-000-10—1-2-3

Burrell 000-001-01—2-4-2

WP: Dean Edwards LP: Shawn Demharter 2B: V: Jake McNabb.

Class 2A

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 7, Riverview 3

Apollo-Ridge 000-007-0—7-7-2

Riverview 000-210-0—3-9-4

WP: Noah Whanger LP: Brandon Davis 2B: AR: Daniel Johnson.

Today's schedule

Nonsection

Summit Academy at Kiski School, 2 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Nonsection

Freeport 10, North Hills 9

Goals: F: Corey Schrecengost (3), Brennon Riley (2), Braith Kiser (2), Gabe Brunk, Caleb Leyland

Assists: F: Garret Schaffhauser (4)

Faceoffs: F: Brunk 15-5

Ground balls: F: Leyland 6

Records: F: 5-4

Girls

Section 2-3A

Knoch 11, Freeport 8

Goals: F: Chrissy Conklin (4), Cameron Lindsay (2), Hannah Bowman, Bailie Henry.

Assists: F: Bowman

Draw control: F: Bowman (3), Linsday (2), Kaeley Lentz

Goalies: F: Cassie Suran (10 saves)

Softball

Friday's results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 12, Kiski Area 7

Plum 15, Penn-Trafford 10

Class 3A

Section 1

Freeport 8, Valley 0

Class 2A

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge 8, Shady Side Academy 2

Section 4

Laurel 13, New Brighton 3

Class A

Section 1

Western Beaver 15, Rochester 5

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 2, Carmichaels 1

Bethel Park 2, Norwin 1

Central Valley 11, Montour 10

Freedom 7, Fort Cherry 6

Riverside at Hopewell, ppd.

Riverview 16, East Allegheny 1

Sewickley Academy 4, Serra Catholic 3

South Side Beaver 12, Chartiers-Houston 2

St. Joseph 16, Geibel 2

Friday's summaries

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 12, Kiski Area 7

Kiski Area 103-300-0—7-9-7

Franklin Reg. 520-212-x—12-11-3

WP: Angalee Beall LP: Erin Weaver 2B: KA: Amber Bumbaugh, Alex Graf, Courtney Moyer. FR: Julia Yurinko, Jocelyn Behr. 3B: FR: Brooke Zanotto, Kemerer. Crissey. 3 or more hits: KA: Moyer. FR: Yurinko, Jocelyn Behr, Kemerer. Crissey.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freeport 8, Valley 0

Valley 000-000-0—0-2-4

Freeport 050-012-0—8-12-0

WP: Kristie Radvan LP: Andie Jo Conwell 2B: Fre: Kristie Radvan, Allison DeJidas. HR: Fre: Claire Crytzer, DeJidas.

Class 2A

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge 8, Shady Side Academy 2

Apollo-Ridge 003-401-0—8-11-1

Shady Side Acad. 101-000-0—2-9-1

WP: Mollie Charlton LP: Kate Hart 2B: AR: Charlton. 3B: AR: Kylee Wynn. HR: AR: Charlton. SSA: Kate Hart. 3 or more hits: AR: Wynn. SSA: Olivia Coyne.

Class A

Section 3

St. Joseph 16, Geibel 2

Geibel 010-100-0—2-4-2

St. Joseph 125-111-5—16-15-1

WP: Shelby Gogal LP: Gaby Yourish 2B: SJ: Serena Edgar. 3 or more hits: SJ: Anna Swierczenski, Edgar, Courtney Fogle.

Today's schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Burrell at West Shamokin, TBA; Roane County, W.Va. at Kiski Area, noon

Tennis

Friday's results

Class AA

First round

Sewickley Academy 5, Springdale 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Beaver 2

Valley 4, Central Valley 1

Nonsection

Trinity 5, Washington 0

Friday's results

WPIAL Class AA team championships

First round

Valley 4, Central Valley 1

Singles: 1. Jack Sheahrer (CV) d. David Belitskus 6-1, 6-1; 2. Michael Saliba (V) d. Dan Tanaskovic 7-6 (7-5), 2-6, 6-3; 3. Alex Ward (V) d. Jacob Roseneier 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles: 1. Giovanni Vigilante/Dominic Bussard (V) d. Jon Hronek/Matthew Denes 6-1, 5-7, 6-2; 2. Joseph Guzzo/Michael Odrey (V) d. Lucas Bernhard/Logan Temple 6-1, 6-1.

Records: V: 12-1

Track and field

Boys

Section 7-AA

Deer Lakes 111, Burrell 30

100: Ryan (B), 11.39

200: Ryan (B), 23.22

400: White (B), 54.89

800: Sharkins (DL), 2:08

1,600: Klemmensen (DL), 5:08

3,200: Morrison (DL), 11:38

100 hurdles: Bridge (DL), 17.05

300 hurdles: Bridge (DL), 44.95

400 relay: Burrell, 44.03

1,600 relay: Deer Lakes, 3:38

3,200 relay: Deer Lakes, 9:35

High jump: Febinger (DL), 6-2

Long jump: Darsie (DL), 18-7

Triple jump: Gray (DL), 35-7

Shot put: Stewart (DL), 37-9

Discus: Palmiero (DL), 101-10

Javelin: Thompson (B), 151-11

Girls

Section 7-AA

Burrell 105, Deer Lakes 36

100: Johnson (B), 13.75

200: Kuhns (B), 28.27

400: Malits (B), 1:05.26

800: Brown (B), 2:46

1,600: Morrison (DL), 5:58

3,200: Frank (DL), 15:40

100 hurdles: Sharrow (B), 18.01

300 hurdles: Sharrow (B), 51.50

400 relay: Burrell, 51.22

1,600 relay: Burrell, 4:30

3,200 relay: Burrell, 11:14

High jump: Smith (B), 4-6

Long jump: Hughes (B), 15-1.5

Triple jump: Hughes (B), 31-3

Shot put: Weimer (B), 41-8

Discus: Weimer (B), 135-2

Javelin: Oswalt (B), 109-9

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

