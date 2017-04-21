High school scores, schedules for April 21, 2017
Updated 47 minutes ago
High schools
Baseball
Friday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 4, Seneca Valley 0
North Allegheny 3, Central Catholic 0
Pine-Richland 9, Shaler 1
Section 2
Hempfield 9, Connellsville 1
Norwin 6, Penn-Trafford 5
Plum 14, Penn Hills 2
Section 3
Baldwin 4, Bethel Park 3
Canon-McMillan 4, Peters Township 1
Mt. Lebanon 6, Upper St. Clair 5
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong 3, Kiski Area 0
Mars at Hampton, ppd.
North Hills 1, Fox Chapel 0
Section 2
Carrick 6, Brashear 0
Moon 6, Montour 5
West Allegheny 2, Chartiers Valley 0
Section 3
Gateway 7, McKeesport 3
Latrobe 11, Franklin Regional 1
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 11, Highlands 0
Freeport 4, Knoch 1
Greensburg Salem 9, Yough 0
Section 2
Hopewell 5, Central Valley 1
New Castle 9, Ambridge 0
Quaker Valley 10, South Fayette 7
Section 3
Belle Vernon 5, Elizabeth Forward 0
South Park 14, West Mifflin 2
Uniontown 7, Keystone Oaks 4
Class 3A
Section 1
Burrell 2, Valley 1
Section 2
Avonworth 9, South Side Beaver 8
Beaver Falls 4, New Brighton 1
Section 3
Brownsville 7, Charleroi 2
Mt. Pleasant 15, Southmoreland 5
Class 2A
Section 1
Beth-Center 5, Bentworth 1
California 14, Frazier 4
Carmichaels 13, Burgettstown 4
Chartiers-Houston 10, Fort Cherry 0
Section 2
Laurel 16, Summit Academy 1
Neshannock 9, Shenango 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 0
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge 7, Riverview 3
Class A
Section 1
Union 13, Leechburg 0
Vincentian Academy 6, Eden Christian Academy 3
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 5, Jeannette 4
Monessen 11, Geibel 3
Section 3
Quigley Catholic 10, Sewickley Acad. 4
Rochester 15, Western Beaver 4
Nonsection
Derry 11, Richland 6
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 6, Northern Cambria 0
Saltsburg 12, Purchase Line 2
Friday's summaries
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong 3, Kiski Area 0
Kiski Area 000-000-0—0-4-1
Armstrong 100-110-x—3-5-1
WP: Tyler Johnson LP: Korey Shoupe 2B: KA: Adam Poleski. A: Dawson Porter.
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 11, Highlands 0
Highlands 000-00—0-1-1
Deer Lakes 240-5x—11-9-0
WP: Shawn Logan LP: Nick Cichello HR: DL: Zach Lubick.
Freeport 4, Knoch 1
Knoch 001-000-0—1-6-1
Freeport 100-201-X—4-8-2
WP: James Flemm LP: Jake Herrit 2B: K: Mike McCarty. F: Nevin DeCroo. HR: F: Matt Charlton.
Class 3A
Section 1
Burrell 2, Valley 1
Valley 000-000-10—1-2-3
Burrell 000-001-01—2-4-2
WP: Dean Edwards LP: Shawn Demharter 2B: V: Jake McNabb.
Class 2A
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge 7, Riverview 3
Apollo-Ridge 000-007-0—7-7-2
Riverview 000-210-0—3-9-4
WP: Noah Whanger LP: Brandon Davis 2B: AR: Daniel Johnson.
Today's schedule
Nonsection
Summit Academy at Kiski School, 2 p.m.
Lacrosse
Boys
Nonsection
Freeport 10, North Hills 9
Goals: F: Corey Schrecengost (3), Brennon Riley (2), Braith Kiser (2), Gabe Brunk, Caleb Leyland
Assists: F: Garret Schaffhauser (4)
Faceoffs: F: Brunk 15-5
Ground balls: F: Leyland 6
Records: F: 5-4
Girls
Section 2-3A
Knoch 11, Freeport 8
Goals: F: Chrissy Conklin (4), Cameron Lindsay (2), Hannah Bowman, Bailie Henry.
Assists: F: Bowman
Draw control: F: Bowman (3), Linsday (2), Kaeley Lentz
Goalies: F: Cassie Suran (10 saves)
Softball
Friday's results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 12, Kiski Area 7
Plum 15, Penn-Trafford 10
Class 3A
Section 1
Freeport 8, Valley 0
Class 2A
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge 8, Shady Side Academy 2
Section 4
Laurel 13, New Brighton 3
Class A
Section 1
Western Beaver 15, Rochester 5
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 2, Carmichaels 1
Bethel Park 2, Norwin 1
Central Valley 11, Montour 10
Freedom 7, Fort Cherry 6
Riverside at Hopewell, ppd.
Riverview 16, East Allegheny 1
Sewickley Academy 4, Serra Catholic 3
South Side Beaver 12, Chartiers-Houston 2
St. Joseph 16, Geibel 2
Friday's summaries
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 12, Kiski Area 7
Kiski Area 103-300-0—7-9-7
Franklin Reg. 520-212-x—12-11-3
WP: Angalee Beall LP: Erin Weaver 2B: KA: Amber Bumbaugh, Alex Graf, Courtney Moyer. FR: Julia Yurinko, Jocelyn Behr. 3B: FR: Brooke Zanotto, Kemerer. Crissey. 3 or more hits: KA: Moyer. FR: Yurinko, Jocelyn Behr, Kemerer. Crissey.
Class 3A
Section 1
Freeport 8, Valley 0
Valley 000-000-0—0-2-4
Freeport 050-012-0—8-12-0
WP: Kristie Radvan LP: Andie Jo Conwell 2B: Fre: Kristie Radvan, Allison DeJidas. HR: Fre: Claire Crytzer, DeJidas.
Class 2A
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge 8, Shady Side Academy 2
Apollo-Ridge 003-401-0—8-11-1
Shady Side Acad. 101-000-0—2-9-1
WP: Mollie Charlton LP: Kate Hart 2B: AR: Charlton. 3B: AR: Kylee Wynn. HR: AR: Charlton. SSA: Kate Hart. 3 or more hits: AR: Wynn. SSA: Olivia Coyne.
Class A
Section 3
St. Joseph 16, Geibel 2
Geibel 010-100-0—2-4-2
St. Joseph 125-111-5—16-15-1
WP: Shelby Gogal LP: Gaby Yourish 2B: SJ: Serena Edgar. 3 or more hits: SJ: Anna Swierczenski, Edgar, Courtney Fogle.
Today's schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Burrell at West Shamokin, TBA; Roane County, W.Va. at Kiski Area, noon
Tennis
Friday's results
Class AA
First round
Sewickley Academy 5, Springdale 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, Beaver 2
Valley 4, Central Valley 1
Nonsection
Trinity 5, Washington 0
Friday's results
WPIAL Class AA team championships
First round
Valley 4, Central Valley 1
Singles: 1. Jack Sheahrer (CV) d. David Belitskus 6-1, 6-1; 2. Michael Saliba (V) d. Dan Tanaskovic 7-6 (7-5), 2-6, 6-3; 3. Alex Ward (V) d. Jacob Roseneier 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Giovanni Vigilante/Dominic Bussard (V) d. Jon Hronek/Matthew Denes 6-1, 5-7, 6-2; 2. Joseph Guzzo/Michael Odrey (V) d. Lucas Bernhard/Logan Temple 6-1, 6-1.
Records: V: 12-1
Track and field
Boys
Section 7-AA
Deer Lakes 111, Burrell 30
100: Ryan (B), 11.39
200: Ryan (B), 23.22
400: White (B), 54.89
800: Sharkins (DL), 2:08
1,600: Klemmensen (DL), 5:08
3,200: Morrison (DL), 11:38
100 hurdles: Bridge (DL), 17.05
300 hurdles: Bridge (DL), 44.95
400 relay: Burrell, 44.03
1,600 relay: Deer Lakes, 3:38
3,200 relay: Deer Lakes, 9:35
High jump: Febinger (DL), 6-2
Long jump: Darsie (DL), 18-7
Triple jump: Gray (DL), 35-7
Shot put: Stewart (DL), 37-9
Discus: Palmiero (DL), 101-10
Javelin: Thompson (B), 151-11
Girls
Section 7-AA
Burrell 105, Deer Lakes 36
100: Johnson (B), 13.75
200: Kuhns (B), 28.27
400: Malits (B), 1:05.26
800: Brown (B), 2:46
1,600: Morrison (DL), 5:58
3,200: Frank (DL), 15:40
100 hurdles: Sharrow (B), 18.01
300 hurdles: Sharrow (B), 51.50
400 relay: Burrell, 51.22
1,600 relay: Burrell, 4:30
3,200 relay: Burrell, 11:14
High jump: Smith (B), 4-6
Long jump: Hughes (B), 15-1.5
Triple jump: Hughes (B), 31-3
Shot put: Weimer (B), 41-8
Discus: Weimer (B), 135-2
Javelin: Oswalt (B), 109-9
To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.