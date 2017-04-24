Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

A-K Valley high school roundup: Highlands softball takes down Derry

Staff Reports | Monday, April 24, 2017, 11:33 p.m.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Highlands’ Noah Gillette lands a tag on Freeport’s Nevin DeCroo during the 5th inning of the baseball game at Highlands High School on Monday, April 24, 2017.

Updated 59 minutes ago

In a battle for the fourth spot in the Section 1-4A standings, the Highlands softball team rose to the occasion Monday afternoon.

The Golden Rams scored 12 runs over the final three innings to pull away from Derry and score a 14-5 victory.

Tori Lohler recorded three hits, including a home run and a double for the Golden Rams (4-6, 3-3). Kaitlyn Jones added three hits for Highlands.

Apollo-Ridge 15, Springdale 2 (5 inn.) — Teresa Desimone had a pair of hits, including a triple, and three RBIs as Apollo-Ridge took care of Springdale (0-5, 0-4) in Section 2-2A action. Mollie Charlton added three hits for the Vikings (6-1, 5-1), and Sierra Barr and Sidney Shaeffer each finished with two hits and two RBIs.

Deer Lakes 11, Keystone Oaks 7 — Katelynn Blair went 4 for 4 with a pair of home runs and six RBIs to lead the Lancers over Keystone Oaks (3-7) in a nonsection game. Danielle Huffman added four doubles and drove in four runs for the Lancers (8-1).

Baseball

Kiski Area 15, Obama Academy 4 (5 inn.) — The Cavaliers put up 11 runs in the first two innings, including nine in the second, as they turned in their highest scoring output of the season to topple Section 1-5A foe Obama Academy (2-7, 2-6). The win marks Kiski Area's first victory of the season. Pitcher Tyler Baum picked up the win for the Cavaliers (1-11, 1-6). Garret Polka tripled and drove in three runs, and Ryan Wallace tallied three RBIs.

Burrell 12, Leechburg 2 — Dean Edwards hit a first-inning two-run single for Burrell, which scored eight runs in the first two innings en route to a nonsection win. Jake Okapal picked up the win for the Bucs (5-5) after giving up four hits and striking out two through four innings. Nick Kaminski and Luke Virag both doubled and drove in a run for the Bucs. Dalton Knapp took the loss for Leechburg (2-7), and Cory Nulph hit a two-run double in the fourth inning.

Freeport 15, Highlands 4 — Four players had multi-hit games for the Yellowjackets (8-3) in their nonsection win over the Golden Rams (0-11). James Flemm went 4 for 4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs, giving him 23 RBIs in 11 games. Nevin DeCroo and Sean Furlong each added three hits and drove in two runs for Highlands. Brodey Cowan doubled twice, and Alex Ehalt tallied three RBIs.

Apollo-Ridge 15, Sto-Rox 8 — Jayson Sowers hit a two-run homer to lead Apollo-Ridge to a Section 3-2A win over Sto-Rox (0-8, 0-7). Daniel Rametta also knocked in two runs, while T.J. Stiffy had three hits and picked up the win for the Vikings (2-7, 2-6).

Deer Lakes 10, Yough 0 (6 inn.) — Greg Geis struck out three batters and gave up four hits through four innings as the Lancers downed Section 1-4A foe Yough. Zach Lubick doubled, singled twice and drove in two runs for Deer Lakes (9-3, 7-1). Jake Spirnoch and Brandon Huedecek both doubled and knocked in a run for the Lancers.

Boys tennis

South Park 3, Valley 1 — The No. 4 Vikings (12-2) bowed out of the WPIAL Class AA playoffs in the quarterfinals, falling to No. 5 South Park. Michael Saliba earned Valley's lone win at No. 2 singles, winning in straight sets. For the first time all season, Valley's doubles duos both went down to defeat, as the first doubles tandem of Giovanni Vigilante and Dominic Bussard fell in straight sets (6-4, 6-2), and Joseph Guzzo and Michael Odrey were upended in three (6-4, 2-6, 7-5). Valley's David Belitskus fell in two sets at first singles, while Alex Ward's contest at No. 3 singles was called because of rain with the match's outcome decided.

