TJ grad Campano shines for Mount Aloysius

Did you know that:

• Thomas Jefferson graduate Jordan Campano, a senior member of the Mount Aloysius College baseball team, reached base seven times in a doubleheader last week against Pitt-Greensburg?

Campano, who mans an outfield position for the Mounties, had five hits in seven at-bats, including one home run, and walked twice. He scored three runs and had two RBIs.

Campano is featured, along with other Mount Aloysius athletes, on a billboard in the town of Cresson, located near the college campus.

• Three local products — Melissa Paterni (Baldwin), Emily Scheidter (TJ) and Bayli Moon (TJ) — are members of the CCAC South softball team this season?

Paterni is a sophomore catcher/first baseman and nursing major. Before joining the CCAC South program, she attended Slippery Rock; she was named to the dean's list in 2015 and ‘16.

At Baldwin, Paterni was named team MVP in 2014, and defensive player of the year in 2013.

Scheidter is a freshman pitcher/infielder and criminal justice major. Moon is a freshman outfielder in the college's general studies program.

• The Thomas Jefferson boys tennis team advanced to the WPIAL Class AA playoffs this season?

The No. 7-seeded Jaguars edged No. 10 Beaver, 3-2, in last week's first round, and were scheduled to play Monday at No. 2 Quaker Valley in the quarterfinals.

TJ team members consist of seniors Colin Bucsok, Todd Hedrick and Lucas Pilarski; juniors Shawn Radovic and Parker Rittiger; sophomores Andy Griffiths and Ryan O'Leary; and freshman Yash Maheshawari.

JV team members consist of juniors Stephen Ciechalski, Sam Griffin, Chris Piper and Nico Stoicovy; sophomores Chad Gress and Colin Ruggieri; and freshman Pratham Patel.

• John Barrett's Jaguar Hoops boys seventh- and eighth-grade basketball team won its league championship this year by defeating the top-seeded team twice in the double elimination playoffs? Jaguar Hoops team members consisted of Nathan White, Brady Auman, Heath Mackulin, Johnny DeRoss, Jake Weber, Ray Sprites, Ian Hanson, Trevor Barrett and Nick Werdeberger.

• Nicole Davis, daughter of Baldwin athletic director/softball coach Vince Sortino, is coach of the Peters Township softball program? Davis formerly was an assistant head coach at Baldwin for Samantha Hovanec.

• Heidi Karcher, coach of the Thomas Jefferson softball team, also is coach of the Ohio Outlaws 15U Premier fast-pitch squad?

TJ sophomore catcher Haleigh Karcher, Heidi's daughter, is a team member of the Ohio Outlaws 15U Premier squad.

• Baldwin was ranked No. 5 in Class 6A last week in the MSA Sports Network softball rankings?

Hempfield, Bethel Park, Latrobe and Canon-McMillan were ranked one through four.

Thomas Jefferson was ranked No. 10 in Class 5A.

• Stephanie Thomas, a senior third baseman on the Brentwood softball team, clouted her second home run of the season last week in a section game at home against Seton-La Salle?

It was a towering blast that traveled well over the left-field fence, landing on a dugout on an adjacent field at Brentwood Park.

• Seton-La Salle coach Mark Walsh will direct a basketball league for boys entering grades 3 to 8 this summer?

Walsh also plans to run a basketball day camp June 19-22 for boys entering fourth to eighth grade.

For more information about either program, or an application form, contact Walsh at coachmrwalsh@gmail.com or 412 979-2913.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.