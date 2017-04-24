High school scores, schedules for April 24, 2017
High schools
Baseball
Monday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 3
Canon-McMillan 12, Upper St. Clair 3
Peters Township 13, Baldwin 2
Class 5A
Section 1
Kiski Area 15, Obama Academy 4
Mars 10, Armstrong 4
North Hills 4, Hampton 1
Section 2
Carrick 4, Trinity 3
Chartiers Valley 3, Montour 0
West Allegheny 12, Brashear 1
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 3, McKeesport 2
Franklin Regional 2, Laurel Highlands 1
Thomas Jefferson 3, Gateway 2
Woodland Hills at Latrobe, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 10, Yough 0
Freeport 15, Highlands 4
Greensburg Salem 6, Indiana 0
Knoch 5, Derry 1
Section 2
Blackhawk 12, Ambridge 2
Hopewell 7, South Fayette 6
New Castle 9, Central Valley 1
Quaker Valley 4, Beaver 3
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 1, Keystone Oaks 0
McGuffey at Belle Vernon, ppd.
Ringgold 7, West Mifflin 2
South Park 15, Uniontown 4
Class 3A
Section 2
Avonworth 6, Mohawk 4
New Brighton 4, Ellwood City 1
Riverside 4, South Side Beaver 1
Section 3
Brownsville 11, Southmoreland 1
Charleroi 5, Washington 0
Waynesburg 4, Seton-La Salle 2
Class 2A
Section 1
California 16, Fort Cherry 5
Carmichaels at Bentworth, ppd.
Chartiers-Houston 12, Burgettstown 1
Frazier at Beth-Center, ppd.
Section 2
Aliquippa 11, Summit Academy 1
Freedom 5, Neshannock 4
Shenango 2, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 0
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge 14, Sto-Rox 8
Bishop Canevin 16, Northgate 0
Brentwood 10, Riverview 1
Serra Catholic 15, Carlynton 0
Class A
Section 2
Jeannette 18, West Greene 1
Mapletown 15, Geibel 14
Monessen 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 1
Section 3
Avella at Clairton, ppd.
Rochester 6, Quigley Catholic 4
Sewickley Academy 9, Cornell 3
Nonsection
Beaver Falls 12, Western Beaver 1
Butler 9, Hempfield 2
Burrell 12, Leechburg 2
Connellsville 6, Mt. Pleasant 5
Mt. Lebanon 10, Moon 7
Penn-Trafford 3, Pine-Richland 2
Perry 12, Holy Family Academy 2
Shaler 8, Fox Chapel 2
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville 15, Purchase Line 0
Homer-Center 13, Northern Cambria 2
Ligonier Valley 13, West Shamokin 0
Saltsburg 8, Penns Manor 4
United 8, Marion Center 2
Tuesday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 3
Bethel Park at Allderdice, 3:45 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Latrobe, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 3
McGuffey at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Waynesburg at Washington, 4:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Freedom at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.
Section 3
Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Geibel at Jefferson-Morgan, 1 p.m.; Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 4:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Carrick at Springdale, 4 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Ambridge, 4 p.m.; Stubenville at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Boys
Monday's results
Nonsection
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 19, Gateway 4
Chartiers Valley 6, Fox Chapel 5 (OT)
Girls
Monday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Mt. Lebanon 16, Canon-McMillan 4
Section 2
Fox Chapel 27, Penn-Trafford 1
Section 3
Pine-Richland 15, North Allegheny 5
Class AA
Section 1
Franklin Regional 17, Greensburg Central Catholic 2
Section 2
Quaker Valley 15, Blackhawk 3
Section 3
Hampton 19, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 5
Mars 16, Aquinas Academy 8
Nonsection
Seneca Valley 18, Oakland Catholic 17
Softball
Monday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Peters Township 14, Bethel Park 12
Section 2
Norwin 4, Latrobe 2
Class 5A
Section 2
Connellsville 10, McKeesport 0
Section 3
West Allegheny 13, Chartiers Valley 2
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry 14, Highlands 5
Indiana 3, Mt. Pleasant 0
Knoch 5, Uniontown 1
Section 2
South Fayette 12, Carrick 2
Section 3
Beaver 15, Hopewell 5
Blackhawk 3, Ambridge 1
Class 3A
Section 2
Avonworth 15, Freedom 0
Riverside 16, Beaver Falls 0
Section 3
McGuffey 9, Brownsville 7
Southmoreland 11, Waynesburg 7
Class 2A
Section 1
Serra Catholic 12, Brentwood 8
Seton-La Salle 17, Sto-Rox 2
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge 15, Springdale 2
Section 4
South Side Beaver 7, Mohawk 3
Class A
Section 1
Quigley Catholic at Union, ppd.
Section 2
Carmichaels 9, Jefferson-Morgan 1
West Greene 19, Avella 0
Section 3
Ellis School at Jeannette, ppd.
Leechburg 12, Bishop Canevin 1
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 16, Frazier 5
Carlynton 17, Northgate 2
Deer Lakes 11, Keystone Oaks 8
Freedom 11, Quaker Valley 6
Hempfield 13, Shaler 0
Mapletown 12, Fort Cherry 1
Monessen at Charleroi, ppd.
North Allegheny 3, Baldwin 3, suspended
North Hills 14, Mars 8
Penn-Trafford 16, Armstrong 1
Pine-Richland 18, Plum 6
Sewickley Academy 4, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 3
South Allegheny 11, West Mifflin 0
Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, ppd.
Woodland Hills 11, Allderdice 4
District 6
Heritage
Harmony 17, Penns Manor 7
Ligonier Valley 10, West Shamokin 5
Marion Center 16, United 0
Northern Cambria 5, Homer-Center 3
Tuesday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 4:15 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Hempfield at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.; Norwin at Allderdice, 4 p.m.; Penn Hills at Latrobe, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Butler at North Hills, 3:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Shaler, 3:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Kiski Area at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Plum at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 2
McKeesport at Connellsville, 4 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.; Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Hampton at Moon, 3:30 p.m.; Mars at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; West Allegheny at Montour, 3:45 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch at Derry, 4 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Highlands, 4 p.m.; Uniontown at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.; South Fayette at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.; Yough at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ambridge at Central Valley, 4 p.m.; Beaver at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.; Blackhawk at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Burrell at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Freeport at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver Falls at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.; Ellwood City at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.; South Park at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.; Southmoreland at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Brentwood at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.; Carlynton at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.
Section 2
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 3:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Northgate, 4 p.m.; Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Beth-Center, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
Neshannock at Shenango, 4 p.m.; New Brighton at Mohawk, 4 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Union at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.; Western Beaver at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Mapletown, 4 p.m.; Carmichaels at California, 4 p.m.; West Greene at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Geibel at Bishop canevin, 4 p.m.; Jeanette at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Leechburg at Ellis School, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Chartiers Valley at Bethel Park, 3:45 p.m.,; Laurel at New Castle, 4 p.m.; Washington at McGuffey, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.
City League
Nonsection
Perry Traditional Academy at Lake Center Christian, Ohio, 3:15 p.m.
Tennis
City League Singles
First round
Tyshawn Williams, Carrick, d. Lennell Hale, Perry, 8-4; Jason Davis, Perry, d. Naraj Nepal, Carrick, 8-3; Joe Dang, Carrick, d. Willie Knight, Westinghouse, 8-0; Doug Johnson, Perry, d. Reid Rankin, Obama Academy, 8-1; Chris Lewis, Carrick, d. Richard Gainer, Brashear, 8-6; Kiyamee Johnson, Westinghouse, d. Nazir Brimage, Perry, 8-5; Andrew Knight, Perry, d. Noah Nichols, Carrick, 8-0
Bye: Raj Alogar, Obama Academy
Quarterfinals
Alogar, Obama Academy, d. Williams, Carrick, 8-0; Davis, Perry, d. Dang, Carrick, 9-7 (3); Johnson, Perry, d. Lewis, Carrick, 8-2; Knight, Perry, d. Johnson, Westinghouse, 8-5
Semifinals
Alogar, Obama Academy, d. Davis, Perry, 8-1; Knight, Perry, d. Johnson, Perry, 8-5
WPIAL playoffs
Monday's results
Quarterfinals
Class AAA
Fox Chapel 4, Pine-Richland 0
Peters Township 3, Mt. Lebanon 2
Shady Side Academy 5, North Allegheny 0
Upper St. Clair 4, Penn-Trafford 0
Class AA
Indiana 3, Hopewell 2
Quaker Valley 4, Thomas Jefferson 1
Sewickley Academy 5, Blackhawk 0
South Park 3, Valley 1
Nonsection
Plum 4, Kiski Area 1
Tuesday's schedule
Semifinals
All matches begin at 3:30 p.m.
Class AAA
Peters Township vs. Upper St. Clair; Shady Side Academy vs. Fox Chapel
Class AA
Sewickley Academy vs. South Park; Indiana vs. Quaker Valley
Track and Field
Boys
Monday's results
Class AAA
Section 2
Connellsville 115, Yough 26
Class AA
Section 7
Shady Side Academy 99, Leechburg 56
Girls
Monday's results
Class AAA
Section 2
Connellsville 108, Yough 36
Class AA
Section 7
Shady Side Academy 81, Leechburg 56
Volleyball
Monday's results
Class AA
Section 1
Bishop Canevin 3, Hopewell 2
Section 2
Deer Lakes 3, Obama Academy 0
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan 3, Penn Hills 1
Derry 3, Forest Hills 1
Penn-Trafford 3, Altoona 0
Peters Township 3, Thomas Jefferson 1
Tuesday's schedule
Class AAA
Section 1
Baldwin at Upper St. Clair 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Moon, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Armstrong at Plum, 7 p.m.; Gateway at Latrobe, 7 p.m.; Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.; Norwin at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Hopewell at Trinity, 6 p.m.; Montour at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Derry at Mars, 7:30 p.m.; Summit Academy at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
South Park at Seton-La Salle, 7:15 p.m.; Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Obama Academy at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
City League
Allderdice at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.; Brashear at Perry, 3:15 p.m.
