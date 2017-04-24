Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for April 24, 2017

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 24, 2017, 10:57 p.m.

Updated 25 minutes ago

High schools

Baseball

Monday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 3

Canon-McMillan 12, Upper St. Clair 3

Peters Township 13, Baldwin 2

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area 15, Obama Academy 4

Mars 10, Armstrong 4

North Hills 4, Hampton 1

Section 2

Carrick 4, Trinity 3

Chartiers Valley 3, Montour 0

West Allegheny 12, Brashear 1

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 3, McKeesport 2

Franklin Regional 2, Laurel Highlands 1

Thomas Jefferson 3, Gateway 2

Woodland Hills at Latrobe, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 10, Yough 0

Freeport 15, Highlands 4

Greensburg Salem 6, Indiana 0

Knoch 5, Derry 1

Section 2

Blackhawk 12, Ambridge 2

Hopewell 7, South Fayette 6

New Castle 9, Central Valley 1

Quaker Valley 4, Beaver 3

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 1, Keystone Oaks 0

McGuffey at Belle Vernon, ppd.

Ringgold 7, West Mifflin 2

South Park 15, Uniontown 4

Class 3A

Section 2

Avonworth 6, Mohawk 4

New Brighton 4, Ellwood City 1

Riverside 4, South Side Beaver 1

Section 3

Brownsville 11, Southmoreland 1

Charleroi 5, Washington 0

Waynesburg 4, Seton-La Salle 2

Class 2A

Section 1

California 16, Fort Cherry 5

Carmichaels at Bentworth, ppd.

Chartiers-Houston 12, Burgettstown 1

Frazier at Beth-Center, ppd.

Section 2

Aliquippa 11, Summit Academy 1

Freedom 5, Neshannock 4

Shenango 2, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 0

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 14, Sto-Rox 8

Bishop Canevin 16, Northgate 0

Brentwood 10, Riverview 1

Serra Catholic 15, Carlynton 0

Class A

Section 2

Jeannette 18, West Greene 1

Mapletown 15, Geibel 14

Monessen 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 1

Section 3

Avella at Clairton, ppd.

Rochester 6, Quigley Catholic 4

Sewickley Academy 9, Cornell 3

Nonsection

Beaver Falls 12, Western Beaver 1

Butler 9, Hempfield 2

Burrell 12, Leechburg 2

Connellsville 6, Mt. Pleasant 5

Mt. Lebanon 10, Moon 7

Penn-Trafford 3, Pine-Richland 2

Perry 12, Holy Family Academy 2

Shaler 8, Fox Chapel 2

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville 15, Purchase Line 0

Homer-Center 13, Northern Cambria 2

Ligonier Valley 13, West Shamokin 0

Saltsburg 8, Penns Manor 4

United 8, Marion Center 2

Tuesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 3

Bethel Park at Allderdice, 3:45 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Latrobe, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

McGuffey at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Waynesburg at Washington, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Freedom at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Geibel at Jefferson-Morgan, 1 p.m.; Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 4:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Carrick at Springdale, 4 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Ambridge, 4 p.m.; Stubenville at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Monday's results

Nonsection

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 19, Gateway 4

Chartiers Valley 6, Fox Chapel 5 (OT)

Girls

Monday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 16, Canon-McMillan 4

Section 2

Fox Chapel 27, Penn-Trafford 1

Section 3

Pine-Richland 15, North Allegheny 5

Class AA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 17, Greensburg Central Catholic 2

Section 2

Quaker Valley 15, Blackhawk 3

Section 3

Hampton 19, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 5

Mars 16, Aquinas Academy 8

Nonsection

Seneca Valley 18, Oakland Catholic 17

Softball

Monday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Peters Township 14, Bethel Park 12

Section 2

Norwin 4, Latrobe 2

Class 5A

Section 2

Connellsville 10, McKeesport 0

Section 3

West Allegheny 13, Chartiers Valley 2

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry 14, Highlands 5

Indiana 3, Mt. Pleasant 0

Knoch 5, Uniontown 1

Section 2

South Fayette 12, Carrick 2

Section 3

Beaver 15, Hopewell 5

Blackhawk 3, Ambridge 1

Class 3A

Section 2

Avonworth 15, Freedom 0

Riverside 16, Beaver Falls 0

Section 3

McGuffey 9, Brownsville 7

Southmoreland 11, Waynesburg 7

Class 2A

Section 1

Serra Catholic 12, Brentwood 8

Seton-La Salle 17, Sto-Rox 2

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge 15, Springdale 2

Section 4

South Side Beaver 7, Mohawk 3

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic at Union, ppd.

Section 2

Carmichaels 9, Jefferson-Morgan 1

West Greene 19, Avella 0

Section 3

Ellis School at Jeannette, ppd.

Leechburg 12, Bishop Canevin 1

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 16, Frazier 5

Carlynton 17, Northgate 2

Deer Lakes 11, Keystone Oaks 8

Freedom 11, Quaker Valley 6

Hempfield 13, Shaler 0

Mapletown 12, Fort Cherry 1

Monessen at Charleroi, ppd.

North Allegheny 3, Baldwin 3, suspended

North Hills 14, Mars 8

Penn-Trafford 16, Armstrong 1

Pine-Richland 18, Plum 6

Sewickley Academy 4, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 3

South Allegheny 11, West Mifflin 0

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Woodland Hills 11, Allderdice 4

District 6

Heritage

Harmony 17, Penns Manor 7

Ligonier Valley 10, West Shamokin 5

Marion Center 16, United 0

Northern Cambria 5, Homer-Center 3

Tuesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 4:15 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.; Norwin at Allderdice, 4 p.m.; Penn Hills at Latrobe, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Butler at North Hills, 3:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Shaler, 3:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Kiski Area at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Plum at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 2

McKeesport at Connellsville, 4 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.; Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Hampton at Moon, 3:30 p.m.; Mars at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; West Allegheny at Montour, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch at Derry, 4 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Highlands, 4 p.m.; Uniontown at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.; South Fayette at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.; Yough at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at Central Valley, 4 p.m.; Beaver at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.; Blackhawk at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Freeport at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver Falls at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.; Ellwood City at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.; South Park at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.; Southmoreland at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Brentwood at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.; Carlynton at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 3:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Northgate, 4 p.m.; Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Beth-Center, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Neshannock at Shenango, 4 p.m.; New Brighton at Mohawk, 4 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Union at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.; Western Beaver at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Mapletown, 4 p.m.; Carmichaels at California, 4 p.m.; West Greene at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Geibel at Bishop canevin, 4 p.m.; Jeanette at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Leechburg at Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley at Bethel Park, 3:45 p.m.,; Laurel at New Castle, 4 p.m.; Washington at McGuffey, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.

City League

Nonsection

Perry Traditional Academy at Lake Center Christian, Ohio, 3:15 p.m.

Tennis

City League Singles

First round

Tyshawn Williams, Carrick, d. Lennell Hale, Perry, 8-4; Jason Davis, Perry, d. Naraj Nepal, Carrick, 8-3; Joe Dang, Carrick, d. Willie Knight, Westinghouse, 8-0; Doug Johnson, Perry, d. Reid Rankin, Obama Academy, 8-1; Chris Lewis, Carrick, d. Richard Gainer, Brashear, 8-6; Kiyamee Johnson, Westinghouse, d. Nazir Brimage, Perry, 8-5; Andrew Knight, Perry, d. Noah Nichols, Carrick, 8-0

Bye: Raj Alogar, Obama Academy

Quarterfinals

Alogar, Obama Academy, d. Williams, Carrick, 8-0; Davis, Perry, d. Dang, Carrick, 9-7 (3); Johnson, Perry, d. Lewis, Carrick, 8-2; Knight, Perry, d. Johnson, Westinghouse, 8-5

Semifinals

Alogar, Obama Academy, d. Davis, Perry, 8-1; Knight, Perry, d. Johnson, Perry, 8-5

WPIAL playoffs

Monday's results

Quarterfinals

Class AAA

Fox Chapel 4, Pine-Richland 0

Peters Township 3, Mt. Lebanon 2

Shady Side Academy 5, North Allegheny 0

Upper St. Clair 4, Penn-Trafford 0

Class AA

Indiana 3, Hopewell 2

Quaker Valley 4, Thomas Jefferson 1

Sewickley Academy 5, Blackhawk 0

South Park 3, Valley 1

Nonsection

Plum 4, Kiski Area 1

Tuesday's schedule

Semifinals

All matches begin at 3:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Peters Township vs. Upper St. Clair; Shady Side Academy vs. Fox Chapel

Class AA

Sewickley Academy vs. South Park; Indiana vs. Quaker Valley

Track and Field

Boys

Monday's results

Class AAA

Section 2

Connellsville 115, Yough 26

Class AA

Section 7

Shady Side Academy 99, Leechburg 56

Girls

Monday's results

Class AAA

Section 2

Connellsville 108, Yough 36

Class AA

Section 7

Shady Side Academy 81, Leechburg 56

Volleyball

Monday's results

Class AA

Section 1

Bishop Canevin 3, Hopewell 2

Section 2

Deer Lakes 3, Obama Academy 0

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan 3, Penn Hills 1

Derry 3, Forest Hills 1

Penn-Trafford 3, Altoona 0

Peters Township 3, Thomas Jefferson 1

Tuesday's schedule

Class AAA

Section 1

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Moon, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Armstrong at Plum, 7 p.m.; Gateway at Latrobe, 7 p.m.; Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.; Norwin at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Hopewell at Trinity, 6 p.m.; Montour at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Derry at Mars, 7:30 p.m.; Summit Academy at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

South Park at Seton-La Salle, 7:15 p.m.; Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Obama Academy at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

City League

Allderdice at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.; Brashear at Perry, 3:15 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.