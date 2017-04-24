High school scores, schedules for April 24, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Baseball

Monday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 3

Canon-McMillan 12, Upper St. Clair 3

Peters Township 13, Baldwin 2

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area 15, Obama Academy 4

Mars 10, Armstrong 4

North Hills 4, Hampton 1

Section 2

Carrick 4, Trinity 3

Chartiers Valley 3, Montour 0

West Allegheny 12, Brashear 1

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 3, McKeesport 2

Franklin Regional 2, Laurel Highlands 1

Thomas Jefferson 3, Gateway 2

Woodland Hills at Latrobe, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 10, Yough 0

Freeport 15, Highlands 4

Greensburg Salem 6, Indiana 0

Knoch 5, Derry 1

Section 2

Blackhawk 12, Ambridge 2

Hopewell 7, South Fayette 6

New Castle 9, Central Valley 1

Quaker Valley 4, Beaver 3

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 1, Keystone Oaks 0

McGuffey at Belle Vernon, ppd.

Ringgold 7, West Mifflin 2

South Park 15, Uniontown 4

Class 3A

Section 2

Avonworth 6, Mohawk 4

New Brighton 4, Ellwood City 1

Riverside 4, South Side Beaver 1

Section 3

Brownsville 11, Southmoreland 1

Charleroi 5, Washington 0

Waynesburg 4, Seton-La Salle 2

Class 2A

Section 1

California 16, Fort Cherry 5

Carmichaels at Bentworth, ppd.

Chartiers-Houston 12, Burgettstown 1

Frazier at Beth-Center, ppd.

Section 2

Aliquippa 11, Summit Academy 1

Freedom 5, Neshannock 4

Shenango 2, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 0

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 14, Sto-Rox 8

Bishop Canevin 16, Northgate 0

Brentwood 10, Riverview 1

Serra Catholic 15, Carlynton 0

Class A

Section 2

Jeannette 18, West Greene 1

Mapletown 15, Geibel 14

Monessen 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 1

Section 3

Avella at Clairton, ppd.

Rochester 6, Quigley Catholic 4

Sewickley Academy 9, Cornell 3

Nonsection

Beaver Falls 12, Western Beaver 1

Butler 9, Hempfield 2

Burrell 12, Leechburg 2

Connellsville 6, Mt. Pleasant 5

Mt. Lebanon 10, Moon 7

Penn-Trafford 3, Pine-Richland 2

Perry 12, Holy Family Academy 2

Shaler 8, Fox Chapel 2

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville 15, Purchase Line 0

Homer-Center 13, Northern Cambria 2

Ligonier Valley 13, West Shamokin 0

Saltsburg 8, Penns Manor 4

United 8, Marion Center 2

Tuesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 3

Bethel Park at Allderdice, 3:45 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Latrobe, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

McGuffey at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Waynesburg at Washington, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Freedom at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Geibel at Jefferson-Morgan, 1 p.m.; Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 4:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Carrick at Springdale, 4 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Ambridge, 4 p.m.; Stubenville at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Monday's results

Nonsection

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 19, Gateway 4

Chartiers Valley 6, Fox Chapel 5 (OT)

Girls

Monday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 16, Canon-McMillan 4

Section 2

Fox Chapel 27, Penn-Trafford 1

Section 3

Pine-Richland 15, North Allegheny 5

Class AA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 17, Greensburg Central Catholic 2

Section 2

Quaker Valley 15, Blackhawk 3

Section 3

Hampton 19, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 5

Mars 16, Aquinas Academy 8

Nonsection

Seneca Valley 18, Oakland Catholic 17

Softball

Monday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Peters Township 14, Bethel Park 12

Section 2

Norwin 4, Latrobe 2

Class 5A

Section 2

Connellsville 10, McKeesport 0

Section 3

West Allegheny 13, Chartiers Valley 2

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry 14, Highlands 5

Indiana 3, Mt. Pleasant 0

Knoch 5, Uniontown 1

Section 2

South Fayette 12, Carrick 2

Section 3

Beaver 15, Hopewell 5

Blackhawk 3, Ambridge 1

Class 3A

Section 2

Avonworth 15, Freedom 0

Riverside 16, Beaver Falls 0

Section 3

McGuffey 9, Brownsville 7

Southmoreland 11, Waynesburg 7

Class 2A

Section 1

Serra Catholic 12, Brentwood 8

Seton-La Salle 17, Sto-Rox 2

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge 15, Springdale 2

Section 4

South Side Beaver 7, Mohawk 3

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic at Union, ppd.

Section 2

Carmichaels 9, Jefferson-Morgan 1

West Greene 19, Avella 0

Section 3

Ellis School at Jeannette, ppd.

Leechburg 12, Bishop Canevin 1

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 16, Frazier 5

Carlynton 17, Northgate 2

Deer Lakes 11, Keystone Oaks 8

Freedom 11, Quaker Valley 6

Hempfield 13, Shaler 0

Mapletown 12, Fort Cherry 1

Monessen at Charleroi, ppd.

North Allegheny 3, Baldwin 3, suspended

North Hills 14, Mars 8

Penn-Trafford 16, Armstrong 1

Pine-Richland 18, Plum 6

Sewickley Academy 4, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 3

South Allegheny 11, West Mifflin 0

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Woodland Hills 11, Allderdice 4

District 6

Heritage

Harmony 17, Penns Manor 7

Ligonier Valley 10, West Shamokin 5

Marion Center 16, United 0

Northern Cambria 5, Homer-Center 3

Tuesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 4:15 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.; Norwin at Allderdice, 4 p.m.; Penn Hills at Latrobe, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Butler at North Hills, 3:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Shaler, 3:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Kiski Area at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Plum at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 2

McKeesport at Connellsville, 4 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.; Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Hampton at Moon, 3:30 p.m.; Mars at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; West Allegheny at Montour, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch at Derry, 4 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Highlands, 4 p.m.; Uniontown at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.; South Fayette at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.; Yough at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at Central Valley, 4 p.m.; Beaver at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.; Blackhawk at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Freeport at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver Falls at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.; Ellwood City at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.; South Park at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.; Southmoreland at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Brentwood at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.; Carlynton at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 3:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Northgate, 4 p.m.; Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Beth-Center, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Neshannock at Shenango, 4 p.m.; New Brighton at Mohawk, 4 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Union at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.; Western Beaver at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Mapletown, 4 p.m.; Carmichaels at California, 4 p.m.; West Greene at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Geibel at Bishop canevin, 4 p.m.; Jeanette at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Leechburg at Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley at Bethel Park, 3:45 p.m.,; Laurel at New Castle, 4 p.m.; Washington at McGuffey, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.

City League

Nonsection

Perry Traditional Academy at Lake Center Christian, Ohio, 3:15 p.m.

Tennis

City League Singles

First round

Tyshawn Williams, Carrick, d. Lennell Hale, Perry, 8-4; Jason Davis, Perry, d. Naraj Nepal, Carrick, 8-3; Joe Dang, Carrick, d. Willie Knight, Westinghouse, 8-0; Doug Johnson, Perry, d. Reid Rankin, Obama Academy, 8-1; Chris Lewis, Carrick, d. Richard Gainer, Brashear, 8-6; Kiyamee Johnson, Westinghouse, d. Nazir Brimage, Perry, 8-5; Andrew Knight, Perry, d. Noah Nichols, Carrick, 8-0

Bye: Raj Alogar, Obama Academy

Quarterfinals

Alogar, Obama Academy, d. Williams, Carrick, 8-0; Davis, Perry, d. Dang, Carrick, 9-7 (3); Johnson, Perry, d. Lewis, Carrick, 8-2; Knight, Perry, d. Johnson, Westinghouse, 8-5

Semifinals

Alogar, Obama Academy, d. Davis, Perry, 8-1; Knight, Perry, d. Johnson, Perry, 8-5

WPIAL playoffs

Monday's results

Quarterfinals

Class AAA

Fox Chapel 4, Pine-Richland 0

Peters Township 3, Mt. Lebanon 2

Shady Side Academy 5, North Allegheny 0

Upper St. Clair 4, Penn-Trafford 0

Class AA

Indiana 3, Hopewell 2

Quaker Valley 4, Thomas Jefferson 1

Sewickley Academy 5, Blackhawk 0

South Park 3, Valley 1

Nonsection

Plum 4, Kiski Area 1

Tuesday's schedule

Semifinals

All matches begin at 3:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Peters Township vs. Upper St. Clair; Shady Side Academy vs. Fox Chapel

Class AA

Sewickley Academy vs. South Park; Indiana vs. Quaker Valley

Track and Field

Boys

Monday's results

Class AAA

Section 2

Connellsville 115, Yough 26

Class AA

Section 7

Shady Side Academy 99, Leechburg 56

Girls

Monday's results

Class AAA

Section 2

Connellsville 108, Yough 36

Class AA

Section 7

Shady Side Academy 81, Leechburg 56

Volleyball

Monday's results

Class AA

Section 1

Bishop Canevin 3, Hopewell 2

Section 2

Deer Lakes 3, Obama Academy 0

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan 3, Penn Hills 1

Derry 3, Forest Hills 1

Penn-Trafford 3, Altoona 0

Peters Township 3, Thomas Jefferson 1

Tuesday's schedule

Class AAA

Section 1

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Moon, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Armstrong at Plum, 7 p.m.; Gateway at Latrobe, 7 p.m.; Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.; Norwin at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Hopewell at Trinity, 6 p.m.; Montour at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Derry at Mars, 7:30 p.m.; Summit Academy at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

South Park at Seton-La Salle, 7:15 p.m.; Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Obama Academy at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

City League

Allderdice at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.; Brashear at Perry, 3:15 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.