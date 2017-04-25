Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Franklin Regional's Lee, GCC's Bisignani earn annual Driscoll Awards
Paul Schofield | Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 10:00 p.m.
Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Spencer Lee (left) and Greensburg Central Catholic's Mikayla Bisignani (right) were the winners of the 2017 Judge John J. Driscoll Scholar-Athlete Awards at a banquet Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Ferrante's Lakeview in Hempfield. With them is Judge John J. Driscoll.
Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review
FInalists for the Judge John J. Driscoll Awards were recognized at a banquet April 25, at Ferrante's Lakeview in Hempfield.

One trait the 2017 Westmoreland County Scholar-Athlete Excellence Award winners have in common: they are modest.

Franklin Regional senior Spencer Lee and Greensburg Central Catholic senior Mikayla Bisignani let their performance do the talking.

Each was awarded the 2017 Westmoreland Scholar-Athlete Excellence Award at Tuesday's banquet hosted by Judge John J. Driscoll at Ferrante's Lakeview in Hempfield.

Lee and Bisignani both were part of two PIAA championship teams during their high school careers and Lee, a wrestler, was one of three finalists who were three-time PIAA champions. Greensburg Central Catholic golfer Olivia Zambruno and Penn-Trafford wrestler Cam Coy were the other three-time winners.

Lee and Bisignani were somewhat shocked they were selected the winners after looking at the other candidates.

Bisignani will attend John Hopkins, and Lee is headed to Iowa.

“This is a testament on how my parents raised me,” Lee said. “They always preached academics. My GPA may not be the highest here, but it was good enough. I do try to balance my academics and athletics the best I can. It is hard.”

Lee won three state titles and three world titles. A torn ACL and a controversial loss in the finals prevented him from being a four-time PIAA undefeated champion.

Lee has moved past the loss and is now focusing on getting healthy, looking forward to starting his collegiate career.

“I was raised to be as humble as possible,” Lee said. “My dad always told me bragging off the bench scores zero points. The best athletes, most people brag for them.”

Bisignani, a four-sport athlete, was dominating in the PIAA volleyball championship.

“There were such a great group of athletes,” Bisignani said. “Not only are they amazing in the gym or on the field, they were amazing in the classroom. This means a lot to selected, especially because we all know what it takes to achieve your goals.

“I try to be modest. One of my favorite quotes is ‘work hard in silence and let your success make the noise.' So, that's what I try to live by.”

The other finalists for the Excellence Award were Kiski Area wrestler Joey Blumer, Monessen basketball player Justice Rice, Southmoreland football player Tommy Pisula, Latrobe three-sport standout Austin Butler, Greensburg Salem runner Riley Kwiatowski, Derry swimmer Allison Brownlee, Hempfield softball player Morgan Ryan and Zambruno.

Judge Driscoll said this year might have been the toughest vote the committee (principals and athletic directors) has had in years.

This year's 36 nominees, two each from the 18 high schools in Westmoreland County, featured numerous outstanding athletes and scholars.

WTAE anchor/sports director Andrew Stockey was the guest speaker and former Greensburg Central Catholic coach and athletic director John Sullivan received the Michael and John Ferrante Memorial Award for his contributions to promoting high school athletics.

Sullivan, 68, is still teaching at the high school and middle school.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

