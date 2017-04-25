A-K Valley high school roundup: Leechburg softball cruises to win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Brooke Blumer hit three home runs and totaled seven runs batted in to lead Section 3-A leader Leechburg to a 20-0 win over Ellis School in three innings.

Blumer hit two of her homers the third inning when the Blue Devils (9-1, 7-0) scored 12 runs.

Daesha Knight also homered for Leechburg. Morgan Pierce and Lexi Young both went 4 for 4 with two doubles.

Deer Lakes 13, Valley 0 (5 inn) — Danielle Huffman had two hits, including a grand slam, and five total RBIs to help the Lancers cruise to a Section 1-3A victory over the Vikings (0-7, 0-5). Becca Hoffman gave up two hits while striking out nine for Deer Lakes (9-1, 5-1). Makayla Blair had a double and an RBI.

Freeport 18, East Allegheny 1 (3 inn.) — Allison DeJidas had a grand slam and six RBIs to help the Yellowjackets cruise to the Section 1-3A win. Kristie Radvan struck out five while picking up the win for Freeport (8-1, 5-1). She finished with four RBIs, including hitting the first of back-to-back home runs with sister Tori Radvan, who tallied three RBIs.

Mt. Pleasant 8, Highlands 3 — The visiting Vikings (6-2, 5-2) scored three runs in the first inning and added three in the fourth en route to the Section 1-4A win over the Golden Rams (4-7, 3-4). Sam Cichello hit a two-run homer in the sixth for Highlands.

South Allegheny 10, Burrell 0 (5 inn.) — South Allegheny (7-1, 4-0) scored all 10 of its runs in the fourth inning on its way to a Section 1-3A victory. Burrell (5-5, 4-3) was limited to four hits.

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 11, Apollo-Ridge 0 (6 inn.) — Apollo-Ridge (7-2, 5-2) had a six-game winning streak snapped by Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic in a Section 2-AA game.

Baseball

Carrick 9, Springdale 1 (6 inn.) — Devin Wilks singled twice for Springdale (3-6), which saw a three-game winning streak snapped in a nonsection loss to Carrick (4-6). The game ended after six innings because of rain.

Track and field

The Kiski Area boys track team clinched its second consecutive Section 4-AAA title with a 96-54 victory over Armstrong, and the Cavaliers' girls team also secured a section championship with a 117-29 win over the River Hawks.

For the boys, Nicholas Gabrielli won the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 18 seconds and the 1,600 run in 4:52. Jack Colecchi won the long jump (19 feet, 2 inches) and triple jump (40-0), and Cameron Mika took first in the shot put (43-6) and discus (120-6).

For the girls, Alexis Moyer won the 100 (12.7) and 200 (26.5); Rachel Brooks took first in the high jump (4-0) and triple jump (29-5½); and Elizabeth Debich swept the shot put (36-4) and discus (94-9).

Boys lacrosse

Freeport 12, Aquinas Academy 5 — Corey Schrecengost and Evan Schaffhauser recorded four goals each as Freeport picked up a Section 2-AA victory. Sean Fennell also scored a pair of goals for the Yellowjackets (7-4, 2-3).

Boys volleyball

Deer Lakes 3, Summit Academy 0 — Dan Hutchinson had 14 aces to help lead Deer Lakes (8-2, 5-0) to a Section 2-AA victory over Summit Academy (0-4).

Honors

Kiski Area wrestler Joey Blumer was one of 11 finalists for the Judge J. Driscoll Scholar-Athlete Award on Tuesday night. Franklin Regional's Spencer Lee and Greensburg Central Catholic's Mikayla Bisignani were the award winners.