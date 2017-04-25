High school scores, schedules for April 25, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Baseball

Tuesday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 3

Bethel Park 12, Allderdice 1

Class 5A

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 4, Laurel Highlands 3

Latrobe 10, Woodland Hills 0

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 5, Derry 1

Section 3

Belle Vernon 10, McGuffey 0

Class 3A

Section 3

Waynesburg 7, Washington 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Carmichaels 13, Bentworth 2

Frazier 8, Beth-Center 4

Section 2

Freedom 24, Aliquippa 3

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 2, Carlynton 0

Brentwood 5, Serra Catholic 1

Class A

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan 16, Geibel 1

Jefferson-Morgan 9, Mapletown 0

West Greene 1, Monessen 0

Section 3

Avella 8, Clairton 1

Nonsection

Carrick 9, Springdale 1

New Castle 5, Steubenville, Ohio 1

Pine-Richland at Ambridge, ppd.

Wednesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at Butler, 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Shaler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Penn Hills at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.; Plum at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.; Peters Township at Allderdice, 3:45 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at North Hills, 7 p.m.; Hampton at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.; Mars at Obama Academy, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Brashear at Montour, 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Moon, 4:15 p.m.; Trinity at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.; Gateway at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.; Latrobe at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Derry, 4 p.m.; Freeport at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Yough, 3:30 p.m.; Knoch at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at South Fayette, 4 p.m.; Beaver at Central Valley, 4 p.m.; Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.; New Castle at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at South Park, 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at McGuffey, 4 p.m.; Ringgold at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.; Uniontown at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.; South Allegheny at Burrell, 4 p.m.; Valley at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at New Brighton, 4 p.m.; Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.; Riverside at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Charleroi, 4 p.m.; Washington at Southmoreland, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.; Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.; Burgettstown at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.; California at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 4 p.m.; Freedom at Summit Academy, 4 p.m.; Laurel at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.; Shenango at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Carlynton, 4 p.m.; Northgate at Brentwood, 4 p.m.; Riverview at Sto-Rox, 3:45 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian Academy at St. Joseph, 3:45 p.m.; Union at Springdale, 4 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Cornell at Rochester, 4 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Kiski Area at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley at Homer-Center, 4 p.m.; Northern Cambria at United, 4 p.m.; Purchase Line at West Shamokin, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Section 2

Penn-Trafford 7, Franklin Regional 4

Class AA

Section 2

Freeport 12, Aquinas Academy 5

Nonsection

South Fayette 15, North Hills 5

Girls

Tuesday's results

Class AA

Section 1

Plum 17, Yough 2

Section 2

Seton-La Salle 15, Moon 4

Softball

Tuesday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin 10, Upper St. Clair 0

Canon-McMillan 17, Brashear 1

Mt. Lebanon 13, Peters Township 7

Section 2

Hempfield 6, Fox Chapel 2

Latrobe 12, Penn Hills 2

Norwin 17, Allderdice 0

Section 3

North Hills 8, Butler 0

Pine-Richland 9, North Allegheny 8

Seneca Valley 6, Shaler 3

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 8, Greensburg Salem 1

Kiski Area 12, Gateway 3

Plum 20, Woodland Hills 0

Section 2

Albert Gallatin 9, Trinity 1

Thomas Jefferson 12, Laurel Highlands 2

Section 3

Hampton 9, Moon 8

Mars at Oakland Catholic, ppd.

West Allegheny at Montour, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Indiana 1, Uniontown 0

Knoch 5, Derry 0

Mt. Pleasant 8, Highlands 3

Section 2

Belle Vernon 20, Carrick 0

South Fayette 16, Elizabeth Forward 11

Yough 11, West Mifflin 0

Section 3

Ambridge 9, Central Valley 7

Beaver 13, Quaker Valley 1

Hopewell 5, Blackhawk 4

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 13, Valley 0

Freeport 18, East Allegheny 1

South Allegheny 10, Burrell 0

Section 2

Ellwood City 10, Riverside 0

Steel Valley 26, Beaver Falls 1

Section 3

Brownsville 16, Waynesburg 1

South Park 5, McGuffey 4

Southmoreland 12, Charleroi 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Brentwood 20, Sto-Rox 5

Serra Catholic 9, Carlynton 0

Seton-La Salle 11, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 10, Apollo-Ridge 0

Shady Side Academy 26, Northgate 2

Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Section 3

Burgettstown 10, Fort Cherry 5

Chartiers-Houston 21, Beth-Center 0

Section 4

Mohawk 6, New Brighton 0

Neshannock 13, Shenango 5

South Side Beaver 10, Vincentian Academy 0

Class A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy 16, Rochester 1

Union 15, Cornell 1

Western Beaver 27, Aliquippa 2

Section 2

Carmichaels 6, California 0

Mapletown 19, Avella 1

West Greene 1, Monessen 0

Section 3

Geibel at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Leechburg 20, Ellis School 0

Riverview 11, Jeanette 9

Nonsection

Bethel Park 7, Chartiers Valley 2

St. Joseph at Quigley Catholic, ppd.

Wednesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 3

Moon at Oakland Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

New Castle at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Frazier at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Quigley Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 3 p.m.; Monessen at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Leechburg, 4 p.m.; Ellis School at Jeannette, 2:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.; Uniontown at Ringgold, 4 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley at Homer-Center, 4:15 p.m.; Marion Center at Saltsburg, 4 p.m.; Northern Cambria at United, 4:30 p.m.; Penns Manor at Blairsville, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Purchase Line at West Shamokin, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Tuesday's result

Nonsection

Hopewell 3, Canon-McMillan 2

WPIAL playoffs

Wednesday's schedule

Semifinals

All matches start at 3:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Peters Township vs. Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park; Shady Side Academy vs. Fox Chapel at Hampton

Class AA

Sewickley Academy vs. South Park at North Allegheny; Indiana vs. Quaker Valley at Sewickley Academy

Track and Field

Boys

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Norwin 94, Hempfield 56

Section 4

Knoch 78, Hampton 67

Class AA

Section 4

Derry 111, Southmoreland 39

Derry 120, Greensburg C.C. 29

Girls

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Norwin 87, Hempfield 63

Section 4

Hampton 82, Knoch 59

Class AA

Section 4

Greensburg C.C. 87, Derry 59

Derry 77.5, Southmoreland 63.5

Volleyball

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 3, Moon 0

Peters Township 3, Central Catholic 0

Section 2

North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 0

Shaler 3, Butler 1

Section 3

Latrobe 3, Gateway 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Hempfield 0

Plum 3, Armstrong 1

Class AA

Section 1

Ambridge 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0

Beaver County Christian 3, Montour 0

Trinity 3, Hopewell 0

Section 2

Deer Lakes 3, Summit Academy 0

Derry 3, Mars 0

Section 3

South Park 3, Seton-La Salle 0

Nonsection

Bethel Park 3, Seneca Valley 2

Wednesday's schedule

Nonsection

Norwin at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.