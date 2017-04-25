High school scores, schedules for April 25, 2017
Updated 1 hour ago
High schools
Baseball
Tuesday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 3
Bethel Park 12, Allderdice 1
Class 5A
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 4, Laurel Highlands 3
Latrobe 10, Woodland Hills 0
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch 5, Derry 1
Section 3
Belle Vernon 10, McGuffey 0
Class 3A
Section 3
Waynesburg 7, Washington 2
Class 2A
Section 1
Carmichaels 13, Bentworth 2
Frazier 8, Beth-Center 4
Section 2
Freedom 24, Aliquippa 3
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 2, Carlynton 0
Brentwood 5, Serra Catholic 1
Class A
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan 16, Geibel 1
Jefferson-Morgan 9, Mapletown 0
West Greene 1, Monessen 0
Section 3
Avella 8, Clairton 1
Nonsection
Carrick 9, Springdale 1
New Castle 5, Steubenville, Ohio 1
Pine-Richland at Ambridge, ppd.
Wednesday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at Butler, 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Shaler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Hempfield at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Penn Hills at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.; Plum at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.; Peters Township at Allderdice, 3:45 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong at North Hills, 7 p.m.; Hampton at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.; Mars at Obama Academy, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Brashear at Montour, 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Moon, 4:15 p.m.; Trinity at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.; Gateway at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.; Latrobe at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Derry, 4 p.m.; Freeport at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Yough, 3:30 p.m.; Knoch at Highlands, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at South Fayette, 4 p.m.; Beaver at Central Valley, 4 p.m.; Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.; New Castle at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at South Park, 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at McGuffey, 4 p.m.; Ringgold at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.; Uniontown at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.; South Allegheny at Burrell, 4 p.m.; Valley at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at New Brighton, 4 p.m.; Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.; Riverside at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Charleroi, 4 p.m.; Washington at Southmoreland, 4:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.; Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.; Burgettstown at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.; California at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Aliquippa at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 4 p.m.; Freedom at Summit Academy, 4 p.m.; Laurel at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.; Shenango at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Carlynton, 4 p.m.; Northgate at Brentwood, 4 p.m.; Riverview at Sto-Rox, 3:45 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian Academy at St. Joseph, 3:45 p.m.; Union at Springdale, 4 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Cornell at Rochester, 4 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Kiski Area at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley at Homer-Center, 4 p.m.; Northern Cambria at United, 4 p.m.; Purchase Line at West Shamokin, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Boys
Tuesday's results
Class AAA
Section 2
Penn-Trafford 7, Franklin Regional 4
Class AA
Section 2
Freeport 12, Aquinas Academy 5
Nonsection
South Fayette 15, North Hills 5
Girls
Tuesday's results
Class AA
Section 1
Plum 17, Yough 2
Section 2
Seton-La Salle 15, Moon 4
Softball
Tuesday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin 10, Upper St. Clair 0
Canon-McMillan 17, Brashear 1
Mt. Lebanon 13, Peters Township 7
Section 2
Hempfield 6, Fox Chapel 2
Latrobe 12, Penn Hills 2
Norwin 17, Allderdice 0
Section 3
North Hills 8, Butler 0
Pine-Richland 9, North Allegheny 8
Seneca Valley 6, Shaler 3
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 8, Greensburg Salem 1
Kiski Area 12, Gateway 3
Plum 20, Woodland Hills 0
Section 2
Albert Gallatin 9, Trinity 1
Thomas Jefferson 12, Laurel Highlands 2
Section 3
Hampton 9, Moon 8
Mars at Oakland Catholic, ppd.
West Allegheny at Montour, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Indiana 1, Uniontown 0
Knoch 5, Derry 0
Mt. Pleasant 8, Highlands 3
Section 2
Belle Vernon 20, Carrick 0
South Fayette 16, Elizabeth Forward 11
Yough 11, West Mifflin 0
Section 3
Ambridge 9, Central Valley 7
Beaver 13, Quaker Valley 1
Hopewell 5, Blackhawk 4
Class 3A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 13, Valley 0
Freeport 18, East Allegheny 1
South Allegheny 10, Burrell 0
Section 2
Ellwood City 10, Riverside 0
Steel Valley 26, Beaver Falls 1
Section 3
Brownsville 16, Waynesburg 1
South Park 5, McGuffey 4
Southmoreland 12, Charleroi 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Brentwood 20, Sto-Rox 5
Serra Catholic 9, Carlynton 0
Seton-La Salle 11, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4
Section 2
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 10, Apollo-Ridge 0
Shady Side Academy 26, Northgate 2
Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Section 3
Burgettstown 10, Fort Cherry 5
Chartiers-Houston 21, Beth-Center 0
Section 4
Mohawk 6, New Brighton 0
Neshannock 13, Shenango 5
South Side Beaver 10, Vincentian Academy 0
Class A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy 16, Rochester 1
Union 15, Cornell 1
Western Beaver 27, Aliquippa 2
Section 2
Carmichaels 6, California 0
Mapletown 19, Avella 1
West Greene 1, Monessen 0
Section 3
Geibel at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Leechburg 20, Ellis School 0
Riverview 11, Jeanette 9
Nonsection
Bethel Park 7, Chartiers Valley 2
St. Joseph at Quigley Catholic, ppd.
Wednesday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 3
Moon at Oakland Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 3
New Castle at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Frazier at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Quigley Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 3 p.m.; Monessen at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Leechburg, 4 p.m.; Ellis School at Jeannette, 2:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.; Uniontown at Ringgold, 4 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley at Homer-Center, 4:15 p.m.; Marion Center at Saltsburg, 4 p.m.; Northern Cambria at United, 4:30 p.m.; Penns Manor at Blairsville, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Purchase Line at West Shamokin, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Tuesday's result
Nonsection
Hopewell 3, Canon-McMillan 2
WPIAL playoffs
Wednesday's schedule
Semifinals
All matches start at 3:30 p.m.
Class AAA
Peters Township vs. Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park; Shady Side Academy vs. Fox Chapel at Hampton
Class AA
Sewickley Academy vs. South Park at North Allegheny; Indiana vs. Quaker Valley at Sewickley Academy
Track and Field
Boys
Tuesday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Norwin 94, Hempfield 56
Section 4
Knoch 78, Hampton 67
Class AA
Section 4
Derry 111, Southmoreland 39
Derry 120, Greensburg C.C. 29
Girls
Tuesday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Norwin 87, Hempfield 63
Section 4
Hampton 82, Knoch 59
Class AA
Section 4
Greensburg C.C. 87, Derry 59
Derry 77.5, Southmoreland 63.5
Volleyball
Tuesday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Canon-McMillan 3, Moon 0
Peters Township 3, Central Catholic 0
Section 2
North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 0
Shaler 3, Butler 1
Section 3
Latrobe 3, Gateway 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Hempfield 0
Plum 3, Armstrong 1
Class AA
Section 1
Ambridge 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0
Beaver County Christian 3, Montour 0
Trinity 3, Hopewell 0
Section 2
Deer Lakes 3, Summit Academy 0
Derry 3, Mars 0
Section 3
South Park 3, Seton-La Salle 0
Nonsection
Bethel Park 3, Seneca Valley 2
Wednesday's schedule
Nonsection
Norwin at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.