A-K Valley roundup: Deer Lakes, Burrell, A-R earn victories

Heads up base running by Jake McCaskey and a couple of throwing errors by Derry helped Deer Lakes stay atop the Section 1-4A standings.

McCaskey hit what appeared to be a routine grounder to third in the fifth inning, but two throwing errors later he crossed the plate for the No. 4 Lancers fourth and final run in a 4-3 victory over No. 5 Derry Wednesday at Grandview Field.

The win keeps the Lancers (10-3, 8-1) one game ahead of Knoch in the section standings, while Derry (7-4, 4-4) slipped to fifth.

McCaskey doubled in the third and later scored on an RBI single by Alex Matter. Zach Lubick earned the win for the Lancers. He struck out seven batters, surrendered two hits and allowed one earned run in 5 2⁄ 3 innings. Jake Kelly pitched the final 1 1⁄ 3 innings, including a 1-2-3 seventh to earn a save.

Burrell 7, South Allegheny 1 — Luke Virag gave up five hits and struck out seven to earn a Section 1-3A win for Burrell (6-5, 4-2). At the plate, Virag singled and tripled, and Nick Hwostow singled and doubled for the second-place Bucs.

Apollo-Ridge 5, Carlynton 4 — The Vikings put up four runs in the fourth inning and went on to score a Section 3-2A win over Carlynton (10-4, 5-4). Noah Whanger pitched a complete game, giving up six hits and striking out seven for Apollo-Ridge (3-7, 3-6). Drew Hreha and Tyler Tamski both singled and drove in a run for the Vikings.

Greensburg Salem 2, Freeport 0 — The Golden Lions scored one run in the first inning and added an insurance run in the sixth as fourth-place Freeport fell to the third place Lions in a Section 1-4A matchup. Pitcher James Flemm took the loss for Freeport (8-4, 5-3) after giving up seven hits and striking out four batters through six innings. Sean Furlong singled twice for the Yellowjackets.

Bethel Park 5, Kiski Area 4 — Kiski Area (2-11) scored two runs in the sixth inning, but its comeback from a 4-0 first-inning deficit fell short in a nonsection game at Bethel Park (7-6). Korey Shoupe doubled for the Cavaliers.

Sto-Rox 6, Riverview 5 — Sto-Rox (1-8, 1-7) scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, the final one on a wild pitch, to come back and beat Riverview (3-9, 3-6) in a Section 3-2A game. The comeback spoiled a strong outing by Riverview pitcher Ben Blacksmith, who struck out 10 in six innings. Blacksmith also doubled twice and had two RBIs.

Vincentian Academy 8, Leechburg 5 — No. 1 Vincentian Academy (9-3, 6-0) put up seven runs in the first two innings to upend the Blue Devils in a Section 1-A matchup. Cory Nulph hit a two-run single in the fourth inning for Leechburg (2-8, 1-5).

Softball

Leechburg 16, Bishop Canevin 1 (4 inn.) — Leechburg put up seven runs in the first inning and added eight more in the fourth as the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (10-1, 9-0) downed Section 3-A foe Bishop Canevin (4-4, 4-4). Morgan Pierce struck out five batters and gave up two hits to get the win. Kasey Klapheke singled and drove in four runs, and Pierce singled, doubled and tallied an RBI for Leechburg.