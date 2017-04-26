A-K Valley athletes of the week: Springdale's Dylan Hargenrader, Highlands' Nia Thomas

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dylan Hargenrader

School: Springdale

Class: Junior

Sport: Baseball

Report card: Hargenrader is coming off a standout week on the mound and at the plate. A right-handed pitcher, Hargenrader gave up three hits and struck out 10 batters in the Dynamos' 1-0 Section 1-A win over rival St. Joseph. He also came up big against section foe Leechburg when he ripped a two-out, bases loaded single down the third base line to tie the game and help lift Springdale (3-6, 2-3) to a 10-9 win. He is hitting .250 with five RBIs from the No. 4 spot in the lineup. He's also a member of the football team.

How long have you been playing baseball?

I've been swinging a bat since I could walk, but I started with tee ball.

After starting 0-5, what sparked the three-game win streak?

I think, as a team, we started to put the pieces together.

What do the Dynamos need to do better down the final stretch?

Moving forward, I think we just need to score more runs and stop leaving guys on base.

What's the strength of this year's team?

We have a lot of experience coming back. We have six or seven seniors this year.

What is your favorite color of Gatorade?

I've always been a red kind of guy.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

My pap, my grandmother and my dad.

What three words best describe you?

Hard-working, accountable, funny.

With such a long last name, have your teammates given you a nickname?

Around 10th grade, my friends started calling me “Hargy” and it just stuck.

What is your favorite school lunch?

Pepperoni roll, hands down.

What's your favorite subject at school?

I'll go with math.

What is something interesting about you nobody knows?

I went on a mission trip in Cambodia last summer. We were there for about two weeks.

What were your impressions of Cambodia?

It's a completely different atmosphere. You see a lot of poverty, and makes you really appreciate what you have here.

Nia Thomas

School: Highlands

Class: Senior

Sport: Track and field

Report card: A four-year contributor at long jump and high jump, Thomas placed second in the high jump at Friday's Butler Invitational with a jump of 4 feet, 11 inches. She jumped a career-best 5-2 in the high jump against Armstrong earlier in the season. She was sixth among the WPIAL Class AAA long jumpers by jumping a personal best 17-1 against Armstrong. She returned to the soccer pitch for her senior season and started at defender and was a standout at forward in basketball.

How long have you been competing in track and field?

For four years.

What event is your favorite?

Long jump; I've always liked it.

Is there any event that you are interested in but you haven't tried yet?

I've always liked pole vault. I like to watch it, but we don't have a pole vault at our track.

Do you have any unique routines before you go and compete?

Not just for track, but my socks, I always fold the top of the right sock down for everything.

How did that come about?

I don't know. Basketball practice one day. I used to do it with both socks and one day I forgot to do the left sock.

What are your goals in track and field the rest of the way?

I already beat one goal. The goal was to beat the school record for high jump. The school record for long jump is 18-3, and I'm hoping to get that one.

What is your favorite color of Gatorade?

Red.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, Barack Obama.

What three words best describe you?

Intelligent. Self-motivated. Determined.

What is your favorite school lunch?

The one I love is the pasta bar. There's three different types, and I always get the alfredo.

As graduation approaches, what is one of your fondest high school memories?

Any extra thing we do at school, I try to be involved with it.

What is your favorite subject at school?

Math.

What is something interesting about you nobody knows?

I'm very good at art, charcoal, paint and markers.

What are your plans for after high school?

I plan on studying finance and business at La Roche and playing basketball for four years.