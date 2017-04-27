A-K Valley roundup: St. Joseph softball tops rival Riverview

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

St. Joseph clung to a one-run lead heading to the bottom of the fourth inning of its game against Riverview. Then the Spartans' bats broke out.

A seven-run fourth propelled St. Joseph to a 10-3 victory over Section 3-A rival Riverview on Thursday.

Courtney Fogle tripled and drove in a run for the Spartans (7-2, 5-2). Anna Swierczewski doubled and knocked in two, Calley Neelan doubled and Shelby Gogal singled three times.

Molly Collins, Alyssa Cappa and Katelyn Davis all doubled for Riverview (6-5, 5-4).

Apollo-Ridge 16, Springdale 3 (5 inn.) — Mollie Charlton went 4 for 4 with a pair of home runs and four RBIs to lead Apollo-Ridge (7-2, 6-2) to a Section 2-2A win at Springdale (0-6, 0-5). Sidney Shaeffer was also 4 for 4 with a double and four RBIs. Teresa DeSimone had a pair of doubles and three RBIs. Emma Rametta and Destinee Bowen singled three times each.

Kiski Area 10, Woodland Hills 0 (5 inn.) — Amber Bumbaugh homered and tripled for Kiski Area, which scored seven runs in the bottom of fifth to secure a Section 1-5A victory over Woodland Hills (1-12, 0-11). Courtney Moyer had two singles and a triple for the Cavaliers (9-3, 8-3).

Baseball

Derry 8, Freeport 7 — Freeport surrendered three runs in the top of the seventh in a Section 1-4A loss. Tristan Grimm hit a two-run single in the seventh that gave Derry (8-4, 5-4) the lead. Nevin DeCroo had three hits, including a triple, for the Yellowjackets (8-5, 5-4), and Brodey Cowan doubled.

Greensburg Salem 8, Highlands 6 — Tyler Grosholz homered for Highlands (0-13, 0-11), but a five-run fourth inning by Greensburg Salem (9-3, 8-3) propelled it to a Section 1-4A win. Nathan Kendra and Noah Gillette both doubled for the Golden Rams.

Eden Christian Academy 15, Leechburg 5 (6 inn.) — Jake Blumer went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, but Leechburg (2-9, 1-6) dropped a Section 1-A game to Eden Christian (8-3, 6-1). Corey Kerecz doubled for the Blue Devils.

Track and field

The WPIAL announced the semifinal pairings for the Class AA team tournament, which begins Tuesday.

In Class AAA, the Kiski Area boys and girls travel to Seneca Valley. The boys will face the host Raiders, Latrobe and New Castle, and the girls will meet Butler, Latrobe and West Allegheny.

The Freeport boys, the defending AA boys champion and this year's Section 7 titlist, will host Quaker Valley and Southmoreland, while the Yellowjackets girls host Southmoreland, Quaker Valley and California.

The Riverview boys and Burrell girls both will compete at Derry. Burrell, which won the Section 7-AA girls team title, will face Derry, Brownsville and Keystone Oaks. The Raiders will take on host Derry and Washington.

All WPIAL semifinal meets Tuesday begin at 3 p.m. Winners advance to the finals at 4 p.m. May 8 at Baldwin.